Spotted All Over Europe—the Elegant Tote Stylish People Are Swapping Their Designer Bags For

Neat, elegant and intricately crafted—Liffner's latest leather basket bag is already a fashion person's favourite.

Three women carry a black woven leather tote bag
(Image credit: @sylviemus_ @lucywilliams02 @kimturkington_)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

As a handbag-obsessed editor, I pay careful attention to the accessories updates that come with a new season. And already, summer 2025 has a new standout bag. There is no denying that the classic raffia basket bag is an icon of the summer months, but as we know, fashion likes to reinvent the classics. Already spotted across Italy, France and Spain, stylish people are turning to sleek leather woven totes as their holiday and everyday companions. In particular, Liffner's elegant Flat Leather Basket Bag (£325).

Founded in Stockholm and handcrafted in Florence, Liffner is a brand that has become the name to know within fashion circles for its precise focus on beautifully crafted handbags. With a dedication to timeless design, expert construction and enduring appeal, it comes as no surprise that this beloved insider brand has once again created a piece that is quickly becoming the under-the-radar bag to know about.

The Flat Leather Basket Bag is the epitome of summer style. Leaning into the ease of a basket bag with a neat size to fit your daily essentials, it's the kind of bag that can move with you from daytime coffee strolls to evening dinner dates. The luxurious look of woven leather, offered in classic black, a deep brown and denim blue, brings an elevated finish to even the simplest summer outfits, and is primed to move with your wardrobe through the transitional season into autumn too.

Already this summer, I've spotted stylish people carrying this back in hand and the crook of their arm through various European destinations. Sylvie styles hers for the city with a classic tank top and jeans, whilst Kim's accompanies a throw-on dress and easy slip-on sandals. Plus, the slim tote can be easily packed for your upcoming holidays.

Keep scrolling to shop the Liffner Flat Leather Basket Bag and explore more standout bags by Liffner.

Shop the Liffner Flat Leather Basket Bag

Flat Leather Basket Black
Liffner
Flat Leather Basket Black

So classic.

Flat Leather Basket Dark Brown
Liffner
Flat Leather Basket Dark Brown

Pair the tan version with your white summer dresses and easy denim looks.

Flat Leather Basket Denim
Liffner
Flat Leather Basket Denim

This blue shade feels so unique.

Shop More Liffner Bags We Adore

Round Leather Basket Black
Liffner
Round Leather Basket Black

Another basket bag I can't stop thinking about.

Penne Tote Rhum Suede - 30% Off
Liffner
Penne Tote Rhum Suede

Looking for a spacious tote for work? This is it.

Belted Bucket Bag Large Cinnamon Suede - 30% Off
Liffner
Belted Bucket Bag Large Cinnamon Suede

The belted details is a nice contemporary touch.

Bowling Bag Dark Brown
Liffner
Bowling Bag Dark Brown

It would be easy to think that this bag is a designer buy.

Sprout Tote Micro Canvas
Liffner
Sprout Tote Micro Canvas

This new tote set our team group chat alight.

Tulip Shoulder Bag Medium Black
Liffner
Tulip Shoulder Bag Medium Black

A striking shape, smooth high quality leather, and a roomy interior—this is a real standout.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸