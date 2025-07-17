Spotted All Over Europe—the Elegant Tote Stylish People Are Swapping Their Designer Bags For

As a handbag-obsessed editor, I pay careful attention to the accessories updates that come with a new season. And already, summer 2025 has a new standout bag. There is no denying that the classic raffia basket bag is an icon of the summer months, but as we know, fashion likes to reinvent the classics. Already spotted across Italy, France and Spain, stylish people are turning to sleek leather woven totes as their holiday and everyday companions. In particular, Liffner's elegant Flat Leather Basket Bag (£325).
Founded in Stockholm and handcrafted in Florence, Liffner is a brand that has become the name to know within fashion circles for its precise focus on beautifully crafted handbags. With a dedication to timeless design, expert construction and enduring appeal, it comes as no surprise that this beloved insider brand has once again created a piece that is quickly becoming the under-the-radar bag to know about.
The Flat Leather Basket Bag is the epitome of summer style. Leaning into the ease of a basket bag with a neat size to fit your daily essentials, it's the kind of bag that can move with you from daytime coffee strolls to evening dinner dates. The luxurious look of woven leather, offered in classic black, a deep brown and denim blue, brings an elevated finish to even the simplest summer outfits, and is primed to move with your wardrobe through the transitional season into autumn too.
Already this summer, I've spotted stylish people carrying this back in hand and the crook of their arm through various European destinations. Sylvie styles hers for the city with a classic tank top and jeans, whilst Kim's accompanies a throw-on dress and easy slip-on sandals. Plus, the slim tote can be easily packed for your upcoming holidays.
Keep scrolling to shop the Liffner Flat Leather Basket Bag
Shop the Liffner Flat Leather Basket Bag
Liffner
Flat Leather Basket Black
Liffner
Flat Leather Basket Dark Brown
Pair the tan version with your white summer dresses and easy denim looks.
Liffner
Flat Leather Basket Denim
This blue shade feels so unique.
