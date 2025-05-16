7 Mini Trends That Will Make Your Summer Outfits Look So Stylish

The term "microtrend" is one I always approach with caution, mainly because the last thing I (or anyone else who works at Who What Wear for that matter) want to encourage is the bandwagoning of flash-in-the-pan fashion moments, which microtrends so often can be. Since social media bloomed and the possibility of going viral became ever tantalising, I feel like we go through microtrends at rapid speed, with many being created with the sole purpose of causing a commotion. Think wearing football boots complete with studs as you go about your daily life—it's just not good sense. This, however, is not the sort of microtrends I'm interested in.

Instead, I like to keep tabs on how the larger trends seen on the spring/summer 2025 runways are actually being translated and worn in real life. Usually softer and, for lack of a better term, more wearable, offshoots of the creations debuted during fashion month, these are the microtrends I see relevance in, with the idea that they'll help you feel more attuned with the current season without the need to buy lots of stuff or compromise on your personal style.

Trendy they might be, but a good microtrend should also feel dialled down enough to remain relevant for the long run and, for summer 2025, I've found seven that fit that bill. From jewellery add-ons that will make simple outfits pop to the fun print that has all the timeless charm of polkadots and yet still feels unpredictable, scroll on to see the microtrends making summer 2025 very stylish indeed.

7 Summer 2025 Microtrends to Make Your Outfits Feel So Now

1. White Denim Bermudas

Style Notes: Denim cut-offs have long been a staple in many summer wardrobes but, this year, I've noticed things are taking a longer turn in the form of denim Bermuda shorts; specifically white denim Bermuda shorts. Bermuda shorts trace back to 1914 when Bermudian and tea shop owner, Nathaniel Coxon, hemmed the uniform trousers of his employees allowing for more comfort in summer heat.

Style Notes: Over 100 years later (hows that for a lasting trend?), the same logic applies here. Much more wearable in the sweltering summer sun than full-length jeans, the white colourway further adds to the lighter feel of this trending short, which is why I think they're so popular right now.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Denim Bermuda Shorts £23 SHOP NOW The quickest add-to-basket for me this year. Nobody's Child White Denim A-Line Bermuda Shorts £69 SHOP NOW The soft ecru shade looks so classy. COS Longline Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW An outfit I'd happily re-create, piece by piece.

2. Bandana Prints

Style Notes: This summer we've already witnessed the return of preppy polkadot prints and, before that, an appreciation for cow print. Now, though, as we enter summer's full glare, it would appear that fashion people are welcoming another motif into their rotations.

Style Notes: From trousers to skirts to bags, I've spotted so many stylish types wearing bandana prints lately. Although this minimalist is into the brown H&M dress below, I do enjoy how bandana prints encourage us to embrace colour in a way few other prints do.

Shop the Trend:

MARANT ÉTOILE Nathy Bandana-Print Cotton Shirt £295 SHOP NOW Picture this styled with a pair of white Bermuda shorts and kitten heels. SANDRO Bandana-Print Elasticated-Waist Woven Trousers £219 SHOP NOW The perfect accompanying piece to a well-fitting vest top. H&M Tie-Detail Maxi Dress £25 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it is.

3. Resin Bangles

Style Notes: When it comes to jewellery, I've noticed two microtrends at play—one is certainly more niche, though rooted in a classic designer item, while the other is spreading at speed. The latter? Resin bangles. With their colourful palette and liquid-like finish, the piece feels right at home in the summer months and looks the stylish part with everything from bandeau tops to bold hues.

Style Notes: Due to their copious amounts of clacking, they're not exactly ideal for wearing when you're typing up reports for work—instead, they're made for elevated park days and sipping on cocktails from the comfort of your sun lounger.

Shop the Trend:

Free People Ignatius Bangle £18 SHOP NOW Chunky styles look chic with minimal shirts and tops. ZARA Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets £20 SHOP NOW Stack them like so for full-on impact. Reiss Curve Marble Bangle in Gold Tone £98 SHOP NOW I'm really into this premium marble finish.

4. Black, White + Yellow

Style Notes: Sometimes microtrends come in the form of how people are wearing their clothing and accessories as opposed to focusing on the specific pieces themselves. This is one such microtrend. I've genuinely lost count of the amount of influencers I've seen wearing outfits of white, black and pale yellow this season—so much so, it has to enter trend territory.

Style Notes: Butter yellow is a key colour player this summer and this showcases just how easy it is to integrate into your looks. See? Not all microtrends have to be statement.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Pure Linen Oversized Girlfriend Style Shirt £40 SHOP NOW A linen shirt will work hard in any summer capsule wardrobe. The Row Pim Leather Shoulder Bag £1530 SHOP NOW A bag I have a feeling we'll see a lot of this season. H&M Cropped Linen-Blend Trousers £23 SHOP NOW I bought these two weeks ago and have barely worn anything else since (I now have the navy pair on route).

5. Starfish Earrings

Style Notes: Whether in the city or by the pool, crustaceans are inspiring the chicest jewellery going. Where shells are usually commonplace, I'm now seeing a penchant for heavy-metal sea life—particularly starfish. Oscar de la Renta's iconic starfish earrings are highly sought after on the vintage market and after some high-end sights on fashion people last summer, 2025 is the year homages followed.

Style Notes: With the power to make your outfits feel polished and playful all at once, they feel just as at home styled with crochet and chiffon as they do tailoring. Look for gold pairs to really achieve that Oscar de la Renta-inspired luxury status.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Star Design Earrings £16 SHOP NOW These are much bigger IRL than they look on site, which I think makes them extra fabulous. RIXO Zeina Earrings £125 SHOP NOW The addition of the pearl ticks off another key jewellery trend for summer 2025. SELF-PORTRAIT Mottled Gold Sea Star Gold-Plated Drop Earrings £150 SHOP NOW Drops equate to added drama.

6. Scarf Belts

Style Notes: This is one of those microtrends that, when you spot it, it becomes impossible to ignore. From Alexa Chung to fashion people (I'm talking from at home in London to the other side of the world in Sydney), everyone seems to be styling their square scarves as belts right now. I'm into it.

Style Notes: While I'm seeing them layered over trousers and jeans pretty exclusively, this is a microtrend I can see evolving with the summer to encapsulate dresses, skirts and shorts, too. Satin and silk will add an elegant touch to casual looks; that or tick off a trend we've already discussed with a bandana-print style.

Shop the Trend:

Free People Sunshine Tienda Coral Reef Scarf £78 SHOP NOW A wide scarf that will provide ample coverage. ARKET Printed Scarf – White/dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb £77 SHOP NOW This will look so chic styled over white linen trousers. H&M Printed Silk Scarf £28 SHOP NOW This style also comes in a brown leopard print iteration, but I'm here for the flash of green.

7. Studded Flip Flops

Style Notes: No shoe is more synonymous with summer than the flip flop but now, for 2025, the humble footwear has been given a very current-looking upgrade with the addition of studs.

Style Notes: Earlier this year we charted the rise of both studded belts and studded bags, so it should come as no surprise that sandals were next in line, though I would have put money on the fact they would have been in the form of gladiators. Instead, the studded flip flops feels fresh and '90s-level nostalgic all at once, which I think is the key to its appeal.

Shop the Trend: