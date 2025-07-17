For many in the fashion world, the passage of time isn’t measured in seasons or calendar months—it’s marked by major fashion collaborations. Don’t pretend you don’t remember exactly where you were when you first heard whispers of Kate Moss’s iconic 2007 capsule for Topshop, or that you can’t pinpoint the year based on H&M’s designer collab of the season.
So, what will this summer be remembered for in my mind? H&M’s latest holiday capsule collection, created in collaboration with model and style muse Mia Regan. Drawing on nostalgic memories of her own sun-drenched escapes and summers gone by, the collection channels a relaxed, bohemian spirit inspired by Regan’s travels to Ibiza, hazy nights at British festivals and nature-soaked adventures across Europe with friends.
The collection is a scrapbook of her summer style, comprising fluid slip dresses, lightweight knit separates, cargo trousers, minis and midis, swimwear, relaxed tops and her personal favourite, capri pants. Accessories like slouchy bags, printed scarves and a rope belt lend an eclectic edge, creating a collection imbued with utilitarian energy and a playful essence that sincerely speaks to Regan's personal style.
Look closely across the collection and you’ll spot hand-drawn illustrations by Regan herself, capturing snapshots of loved ones and travel moments. "I took inspiration from memories of summers past, I filled all the pieces with little drawings of my loved ones that are embroidered and printed onto the pieces. I designed the pieces with all my friends in mind, so many different types of wonderful women and it’s been so special to see that all come to life." Spoke Regan of the collection.
Embodying the breezy, thrown-on styling mood of the season, scroll on to discover the full collection below.
Shop the H&M X Mia Regan Collaboration:
H&M
Asymmetric Vest Top
Honestly, I would believe you if you told me this was designer.
H&M
Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Style this with a casual rope belt or wear this on its own.
H&M
Asymmetric Knitted Top
The asymmetric cut makes this much easier to transition into evening styling.
H&M
Asymmetric Knitted Skirt
This sheer knit skirt contains shimmering metallic threads that give it such an elevated edge.
H&M
Crêpe Slip Dress
The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Layered Top
There's something inherently cool about a colour-block tee.
H&M
Drawstring-Detail Linen-Blend Dress
The soft slub jersey composition ensures lasting comfort.
H&M
Printed Cotton Scarf
This multi-use cotton scarf is destined to sell out.
H&M
Charm-Detail Cord Belt
Style this over dresses, jeans or skirts to entirely energise your styling.
H&M
Extra-Large Canvas Bag
I'll be reaching for this oversized tote in for any weekends away.
H&M
Canvas Mini Shorts
These come in UK sizes 4—24.
H&M
Capri Trousers
Shop the capri pants the Mis loves the most.
H&M
Voluminous Skirt
Every great summer wardrobe starts with a sweeping maxi skirt.
H&M
Linen Cargo Trousers
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
H&M
Glittery Padded Bikini Top
The shimmering metallic threads give this such a playful edge.
H&M
Glittery Bikini Bottoms
Style with the matching top or wear with your favourite black or cream style.
H&M
Printed Cotton Sarong
Wrap this around your torso to elevate your beach-side styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.