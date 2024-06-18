I've Been Studying Milanese Street Style All Day—These 4 Chic Trends Are Taking Over the City
Nestled in between the major fashion month shows in February and September, Milan Men's Fashion Week—which takes place in June every year—has attracted Italy's best-dressed in droves to the Italian city this week. With a runway itinerary that includes the likes of JW Anderson, Prada, Gucci and Valentino, the Italian fashion set arrived dressed to the nines for the elegant occasion.
Styling emerging trends and faithful classics, attendees adapted to the hot Italian climate, keeping their excellent style reputation in tact. From surprising new trends to old favourites that endure for good reason, read on to discover my favourite street style trends from the Milan Men's Fashion Week 2024.
4 MAJOR STREET STYLE TRENDS TO COME OUT OF MILAN MEN'S FASHION WEEK 2024
1. PALE BLUE
Style Notes: This summery shade has been everywhere this season, and for good reason. Adding a fresh and spirited energy to your day-to-day styling, this pretty colour trend was spotted all over Milan's streets this week. Whilst the colour always looks chic with similarly pale tones, it also looks elegant when paired with richer brown or burgundy shades that can anchor the light tone and create a dynamic ensemble.
SHOP THE PALE BLUE TREND:
This dress features adjustable straps that can be altered to your preference.
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their perfect poplin shirts.
2. EMBELLISHED HEMLINES
Style Notes: The easiest way to ensure your outfit always feels elegant, a dramatic hemline will add a flamboyant touch to your look in the most wearable way.
SHOP THE EMBELLISHED HEMLINE TREND
This is the perfect party dress for any brides to be.
3. LONG DENIM SHORTS
Style Notes: All across Europe, the long denim shorts trend is taking off, and naturally the Italians are leading the way. Wearing theirs with everything from playful tees to structured layers, the long shorts trend is proving to be one of the most versatile out there.
SHOP THE LONG DENIM SHORTS TREND:
4. SPORTS-CORE
Style Notes: Just in time for the Euros kick off, the sports-core trend was a major player this week in Milan, and the Italian crowd embraced it in every form. From baggy football shirts to roomy hocky jerseys and classic Argyls socks, no sporty style was left behind. Comfortable enough to jaunt from show-to-show, but interesting enough to match the fashion week energy, this sporty trend is one that you're bound to catch all over London's streets this season, too.
SHOP THE SPORTS-CORE TREND HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
