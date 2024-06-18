I've Been Studying Milanese Street Style All Day—These 4 Chic Trends Are Taking Over the City

Nestled in between the major fashion month shows in February and September, Milan Men's Fashion Week—which takes place in June every year—has attracted Italy's best-dressed in droves to the Italian city this week. With a runway itinerary that includes the likes of JW Anderson, Prada, Gucci and Valentino, the Italian fashion set arrived dressed to the nines for the elegant occasion.

Styling emerging trends and faithful classics, attendees adapted to the hot Italian climate, keeping their excellent style reputation in tact. From surprising new trends to old favourites that endure for good reason, read on to discover my favourite street style trends from the Milan Men's Fashion Week 2024.

1. PALE BLUE

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Pale Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This summery shade has been everywhere this season, and for good reason. Adding a fresh and spirited energy to your day-to-day styling, this pretty colour trend was spotted all over Milan's streets this week. Whilst the colour always looks chic with similarly pale tones, it also looks elegant when paired with richer brown or burgundy shades that can anchor the light tone and create a dynamic ensemble.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Pale Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Pale Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE PALE BLUE TREND:

Zoisa Knit Dress
Reformation
Zoisa Knit Dress

This dress features adjustable straps that can be altered to your preference.

Blazer Suit 100% Linen
Mango
Blazer Suit

Style with the matching trousers and vest or wear with a simple white tee.

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Steel Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their perfect poplin shirts.

2. EMBELLISHED HEMLINES

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The easiest way to ensure your outfit always feels elegant, a dramatic hemline will add a flamboyant touch to your look in the most wearable way.

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE EMBELLISHED HEMLINE TREND

Minelli Feather-Trimmed Midi Dress
16 Arlington
Minelli Feather-Trimmed Midi Dress

This is the perfect party dress for any brides to be.

Perla Skirt
Reformation
Perla Skirt

This pretty skirt is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Feather-Trimmed Satin Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Feather-Trimmed Satin Miniskirt

Wear with a feathery top or style with a fitted blouse.

3. LONG DENIM SHORTS

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: All across Europe, the long denim shorts trend is taking off, and naturally the Italians are leading the way. Wearing theirs with everything from playful tees to structured layers, the long shorts trend is proving to be one of the most versatile out there.

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE LONG DENIM SHORTS TREND:

H&M, Low Denim Shorts
H&M
Low Denim Shorts

This deep blue shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Relaxed Denim Shorts
& Other Stories
Relaxed Denim Shorts

Wear with knee high boots or style with mary janes.

Loose Denim Shorts - Washed Grey - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Denim Shorts

These also come in a light blue shade.

4. SPORTS-CORE

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Just in time for the Euros kick off, the sports-core trend was a major player this week in Milan, and the Italian crowd embraced it in every form. From baggy football shirts to roomy hocky jerseys and classic Argyls socks, no sporty style was left behind. Comfortable enough to jaunt from show-to-show, but interesting enough to match the fashion week energy, this sporty trend is one that you're bound to catch all over London's streets this season, too.

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Milan Mens Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE SPORTS-CORE TREND HERE:

Nike Football Euro 2024 England Stadium Home Jersey in White
Nike Football
Euro 2024 England Stadium Home Jersey in White

Get into the Euros sprit this summer.

Keepers Knit Shirt
House of Sunny
Keepers Knit Shirt

This cosy knit styles well with straight leg jeans and leggings.

The Long Shot Shorts
Free People Movement
The Long Shot Shorts

These also come in a dark mushroom shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

