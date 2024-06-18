I've Been Studying Milanese Street Style All Day—These 4 Chic Trends Are Taking Over the City

Nestled in between the major fashion month shows in February and September, Milan Men's Fashion Week—which takes place in June every year—has attracted Italy's best-dressed in droves to the Italian city this week. With a runway itinerary that includes the likes of JW Anderson, Prada, Gucci and Valentino, the Italian fashion set arrived dressed to the nines for the elegant occasion.

Styling emerging trends and faithful classics, attendees adapted to the hot Italian climate, keeping their excellent style reputation in tact. From surprising new trends to old favourites that endure for good reason, read on to discover my favourite street style trends from the Milan Men's Fashion Week 2024.

4 MAJOR STREET STYLE TRENDS TO COME OUT OF MILAN MEN'S FASHION WEEK 2024

1. PALE BLUE

Style Notes: This summery shade has been everywhere this season, and for good reason. Adding a fresh and spirited energy to your day-to-day styling, this pretty colour trend was spotted all over Milan's streets this week. Whilst the colour always looks chic with similarly pale tones, it also looks elegant when paired with richer brown or burgundy shades that can anchor the light tone and create a dynamic ensemble.

SHOP THE PALE BLUE TREND:

Reformation Zoisa Knit Dress £178 SHOP NOW This dress features adjustable straps that can be altered to your preference.

Mango Blazer Suit £80 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers and vest or wear with a simple white tee.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £95 SHOP NOW I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their perfect poplin shirts.

2. EMBELLISHED HEMLINES

Style Notes: The easiest way to ensure your outfit always feels elegant, a dramatic hemline will add a flamboyant touch to your look in the most wearable way.

SHOP THE EMBELLISHED HEMLINE TREND

16 Arlington Minelli Feather-Trimmed Midi Dress £895 SHOP NOW This is the perfect party dress for any brides to be.

Reformation Perla Skirt £178 SHOP NOW This pretty skirt is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Miu Miu Feather-Trimmed Satin Miniskirt £1790 SHOP NOW Wear with a feathery top or style with a fitted blouse.

3. LONG DENIM SHORTS

Style Notes: All across Europe, the long denim shorts trend is taking off, and naturally the Italians are leading the way. Wearing theirs with everything from playful tees to structured layers, the long shorts trend is proving to be one of the most versatile out there.

SHOP THE LONG DENIM SHORTS TREND:

H&M Low Denim Shorts £20 SHOP NOW This deep blue shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

& Other Stories Relaxed Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW Wear with knee high boots or style with mary janes.

Arket Loose Denim Shorts £67 SHOP NOW These also come in a light blue shade.

4. SPORTS-CORE

Style Notes: Just in time for the Euros kick off, the sports-core trend was a major player this week in Milan, and the Italian crowd embraced it in every form. From baggy football shirts to roomy hocky jerseys and classic Argyls socks, no sporty style was left behind. Comfortable enough to jaunt from show-to-show, but interesting enough to match the fashion week energy, this sporty trend is one that you're bound to catch all over London's streets this season, too.

SHOP THE SPORTS-CORE TREND HERE:

Nike Football Euro 2024 England Stadium Home Jersey in White £85 SHOP NOW Get into the Euros sprit this summer.

House of Sunny Keepers Knit Shirt £100 SHOP NOW This cosy knit styles well with straight leg jeans and leggings.