I Always Buy My Wardrobe Basics From Amazon—17 Items to Stock Up On Before the Prime Sale Ends

Natalie Munro
By
published
inFeatures

In my time as a fashion editor I've come to recognise the few items worth splurging for, and the many that you can shop on a budget. So, when I'm in need for a basics re-vamp, the majority of my shopping basket will be filled with expensive looking high street or Amazon buys. Thus, each Amazon Prime Day I comb the site in search of wardrobe pillars that can see me through the season and beyond—all of which I can secure for a discounted price.

Having done my due diligence and raked through the site, I have to admit that this year's selection is looking like one of the best I've seen. Spanning Levi 501s, Salomon trainers, strappy ballet flats and chic cotton dresses, the variety on offer is enough to revamp my basics collection from top to bottom.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Today is the final day of the sale that includes both beauty and fashion buys, as well as teach and homewear goods.

When is Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day began on Tuesday 16th of July 2024 and runs until today, Wednesday 17th July 2024.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day Deals?

All you need to do to shop my edit of the best basics from Amazon Prime Day deals is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

THE WARDROBE BASICS WE'RE SHOPPING THIS AMAZON PRIME DAY:

Grace Karin Women Funeral Black Dresses Short Puff Sleeve Smock Ruched High Waist Plus Size Maternity Dress for Evening Party Prom Xl Size 20
Grace Karin
Puff Sleeve Smock Dress

The cotton composition makes this breathable and perfect for warm-weather styling.

Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women 18k Gold Plated Teardrop Earrings Hypoallergenic Gold Chunky Earrings Open Hoops Lightweight Drop Earrings With Sterling Silver Post for Women Girls
Funte
Chunky Gold Earrings

These are a favourite in the Who What Wear office.

Levi's, Levi's Women's 501 90's Regular or Straight, Not My News Channel, 31w / 32l
Levi's
501 90'sJeans

Levi's 501s are a capsule wardrobe staple.

Woodland Leathers Women's Straw Shoulder Bag, Medium & Large Summer Beach Tote With Zipper, Durable Leather Handles, Women Holiday Shoulder Bag With Versatile Styles and Colours (tan)
Woodland Leathers
Straw Shoulder Bag

Style with a bikini and wear to the beach, or pair with a flowing white dress.

Dream Pairs Women Flats Wtih Comfortable Fashion Elastic Ankle Cross Strap Ballet Pumps Dolly Shoes Sdfa2401w Black-Pu Size 7 Uk/9 Us
Dream Pairs
Ballet Flats

The strappy ballet flats trend is taking off this summer.

Grace Karin Women Summer Spaghetti Dresses Loose Casual Plain Dresses Smocked Aline Casual Holiday Midi Dresses Black L
Grace Karin
Summer Spaghetti Dress

This also comes in purple and green.

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Jumper (available in Plus Size), Camel Heather, L
Amazon Essentials
Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Jumper

The perfect lightweight layer.

Salomon Xa Pro 3d Gore-Tex Waterproof Women's Trail Running and Walking Shoes, Stability, Grip, Waterproof and Long-Lasting Protection, Black, 6
Salomon
3d Gore-Tex

Salomon trainers are a fashion persons first choice.

Fruit of the Loom Valueweight T Lady-Fit Women's T-Shirt - White - L
Fruit of the Loom
T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a white tee.

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag, Red, One Size
The Drop
Small Tote Bag

The perfect size for your daily essentials.

Sonnors 4-Pairs White Sports Socks for Men Women - Breathable Cotton Trainer Netball Grip Socks Size 3-5
Sonnors
Sonnors 4-Pairs White Sports Socks

I always stock up on white socks during Prime Day.

Kimorn Rectangle Trendy Sunglasses for Women Men Retro Trendy Sun Glasses 90’s Vintage Square Frame (black)
Kimorn
Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Leafigure Gym Leggings Womens High Waist Black Leggings for Women Workout L-Xl
Leafigure
High Waist Black Leggings

Black leggings are a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.

Clarks Women's Hamble Loafers, Black Black Leather, 7 Uk
Clarks
Hamble Loafers

Style with socks when the weather starts to turn.

Acuye Faux Leather Tote Bag for Women, Woven Leather Handbags Leather Tote Large Hobos Shoulder Bags Ladies Tote Handbags Work Tote Bag Purse With Pouch Purse
Acuye
Tote Bag

The brown colour trend is taking off this summer.

Gold Rings Chunky Gold Ring Gold Teardrop Ring for Women Open Adjustable Gold Rings Wedding Ring Gold Finger Ring Anxiety Ring Gold Band Rings Minimalist Jewelry for Women and Man
Funte
Chunky Gold Ring

Layer this up with other rings or style on its own.

Yadifen 3 Pack Anti Chafing Shorts Womens Chub Rub Shorts Safety Shorts Seamless Lycra Shorts Ladies Boxer Shorts for Under Dresses Yoga Running Sports Leggings 3xl
Yadifen
3 Pack Shorts

These are so handy for hot summer days.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

