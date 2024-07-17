I Always Buy My Wardrobe Basics From Amazon—17 Items to Stock Up On Before the Prime Sale Ends
In my time as a fashion editor I've come to recognise the few items worth splurging for, and the many that you can shop on a budget. So, when I'm in need for a basics re-vamp, the majority of my shopping basket will be filled with expensive looking high street or Amazon buys. Thus, each Amazon Prime Day I comb the site in search of wardrobe pillars that can see me through the season and beyond—all of which I can secure for a discounted price.
Having done my due diligence and raked through the site, I have to admit that this year's selection is looking like one of the best I've seen. Spanning Levi 501s, Salomon trainers, strappy ballet flats and chic cotton dresses, the variety on offer is enough to revamp my basics collection from top to bottom.
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Today is the final day of the sale that includes both beauty and fashion buys, as well as teach and homewear goods.
When is Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day began on Tuesday 16th of July 2024 and runs until today, Wednesday 17th July 2024.
How to Access Amazon Prime Day Deals?
All you need to do to shop my edit of the best basics from Amazon Prime Day deals is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).
THE WARDROBE BASICS WE'RE SHOPPING THIS AMAZON PRIME DAY:
The cotton composition makes this breathable and perfect for warm-weather styling.
Style with a bikini and wear to the beach, or pair with a flowing white dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
