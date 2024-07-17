I Always Buy My Wardrobe Basics From Amazon—17 Items to Stock Up On Before the Prime Sale Ends

In my time as a fashion editor I've come to recognise the few items worth splurging for, and the many that you can shop on a budget. So, when I'm in need for a basics re-vamp, the majority of my shopping basket will be filled with expensive looking high street or Amazon buys. Thus, each Amazon Prime Day I comb the site in search of wardrobe pillars that can see me through the season and beyond—all of which I can secure for a discounted price.

Having done my due diligence and raked through the site, I have to admit that this year's selection is looking like one of the best I've seen. Spanning Levi 501s, Salomon trainers, strappy ballet flats and chic cotton dresses, the variety on offer is enough to revamp my basics collection from top to bottom.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Today is the final day of the sale that includes both beauty and fashion buys, as well as teach and homewear goods.

When is Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day began on Tuesday 16th of July 2024 and runs until today, Wednesday 17th July 2024.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day Deals?

All you need to do to shop my edit of the best basics from Amazon Prime Day deals is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here . It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

THE WARDROBE BASICS WE'RE SHOPPING THIS AMAZON PRIME DAY:

Grace Karin Puff Sleeve Smock Dress £35 £28 SHOP NOW The cotton composition makes this breathable and perfect for warm-weather styling.

Funte Chunky Gold Earrings £10 £7 SHOP NOW These are a favourite in the Who What Wear office.

Levi's 501 90'sJeans £94 £67 SHOP NOW Levi's 501s are a capsule wardrobe staple.

Woodland Leathers Straw Shoulder Bag £20 £12 SHOP NOW Style with a bikini and wear to the beach, or pair with a flowing white dress.

Dream Pairs Ballet Flats £13 SHOP NOW The strappy ballet flats trend is taking off this summer.

Grace Karin Summer Spaghetti Dress £35 £28 SHOP NOW This also comes in purple and green.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Jumper £21 £16 SHOP NOW The perfect lightweight layer.

Salomon 3d Gore-Tex £112 £78 SHOP NOW Salomon trainers are a fashion persons first choice.

Fruit of the Loom T-Shirt £5 £5 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a white tee.

The Drop Small Tote Bag £33 £25 SHOP NOW The perfect size for your daily essentials.

Sonnors Sonnors 4-Pairs White Sports Socks £15 £12 SHOP NOW I always stock up on white socks during Prime Day.

Kimorn Sunglasses £13 £9 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

Leafigure High Waist Black Leggings £9 £7 SHOP NOW Black leggings are a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.

Clarks Hamble Loafers £52 £26 SHOP NOW Style with socks when the weather starts to turn.

Acuye Tote Bag £23 £18 SHOP NOW The brown colour trend is taking off this summer.

Funte Chunky Gold Ring £12 £8 SHOP NOW Layer this up with other rings or style on its own.

Yadifen 3 Pack Shorts £20 £15 SHOP NOW These are so handy for hot summer days.