This Dress-and-Bag Colour Combo Looks Riviera-Level Rich, But I Just Bought It on Sale

Sure, I might work in fashion, but my summer wardrobe is as pared-back as it gets—and that’s exactly how I like it. When the temperatures rise, I have little patience for overthinking outfits. Instead, I rely on a handful of effortless styling formulas that guarantee I’ll leave the house feeling polished with minimal effort.

One of my all-time favourites? A white dress paired with a simple tan handbag. It’s a timeless combination I return to again and again, and no matter how many times I wear it, it always makes me feel instantly elegant. There’s something about the interplay between the soft, neutral tones that feels grown-up yet fresh, refined yet easy.

Just this week, I was reminded of the formula’s enduring appeal when I spotted actor Simone Ashley strolling through Rome in the very same pairing. Her look exuded a kind of relaxed sophistication that immediately had me thinking about whether I should treat myself to something similar and, with Amazon's Prime Day sale kicking off this week, the timing couldn’t have been better.

From breezy white midis to structured tote bags in warm tan tones, the Amazon Prime Day sale is packed with pieces that tap into this polished and, for some reason, French-looking aesthetic. Perhaps it’s the way the colours complement each other without competing—offering dimension without the need for bold patterns or excess detail—but this remains one of the chicest ways to dress for summer, hands down.

Scroll on to shop the most elegant white dresses and tan handbags to channel this easy summer uniform from the Amazon Prime Day sales for yourself below.

Shop White Dresses and Tan Bags in Amazon's Prime Day Sale: