This Dress-and-Bag Colour Combo Looks Riviera-Level Rich, But I Just Bought It on Sale

Sure, I might work in fashion, but my summer wardrobe is as pared-back as it gets—and that’s exactly how I like it. When the temperatures rise, I have little patience for overthinking outfits. Instead, I rely on a handful of effortless styling formulas that guarantee I’ll leave the house feeling polished with minimal effort.

One of my all-time favourites? A white dress paired with a simple tan handbag. It’s a timeless combination I return to again and again, and no matter how many times I wear it, it always makes me feel instantly elegant. There’s something about the interplay between the soft, neutral tones that feels grown-up yet fresh, refined yet easy.

Just this week, I was reminded of the formula’s enduring appeal when I spotted actor Simone Ashley strolling through Rome in the very same pairing. Her look exuded a kind of relaxed sophistication that immediately had me thinking about whether I should treat myself to something similar and, with Amazon's Prime Day sale kicking off this week, the timing couldn’t have been better.

From breezy white midis to structured tote bags in warm tan tones, the Amazon Prime Day sale is packed with pieces that tap into this polished and, for some reason, French-looking aesthetic. Perhaps it’s the way the colours complement each other without competing—offering dimension without the need for bold patterns or excess detail—but this remains one of the chicest ways to dress for summer, hands down.

Scroll on to shop the most elegant white dresses and tan handbags to channel this easy summer uniform from the Amazon Prime Day sales for yourself below.

Shop White Dresses and Tan Bags in Amazon's Prime Day Sale:

Grace Karin Women White Casual Dresses Summer Tie Front Corset Wedding Guest Midi Dress Sun Dress White Dress for Beach Xl
GRACE KARIN
White Tie Front Corset Dress

This pretty summer dress is perfect for high-summer styling.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Tote Bag - Faux Suede Brown
JW PEI
Hana Medium Tote Bag

Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Qianderer Women Y2k Sleeveless Tank Dress Halter Scallop Summer Casual A-Line Mini Dress Beach Linen Halter Sundress (ba White, L)
Qianderer
Sleeveless Tank Dress

The cotton composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

Jw Pei Women's Thea Top Handle Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Thea Top Handle Bag

While I love this in the pretty chestnut shade, this also comes in seven other colours

Anaya With Love Womens Maxi Ladies Sleeveless Square Neck Bow Tie Straps A-Line Floral Shirred Back Bridesmaid Wedding Guest Prom Dress, Ivory, 12 Uk
Anaya with Love
Sleeveless Square Neck Dress

This comes in UK sizes 6—28.

Jw Pei Women's Lily Shoulder Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Lily Shoulder Bag

This compact shoulder bag is perfect for daily styling.

Grace Karin Summer Dresses Elegant A-Line Party Dresses Wedding Casual Dress Work Spaghetti Strap Xxl White -1
Grace Karin
Summer Dress

The eyelet detailing gives these such a light, summery finish.

Montana West Hobo Bags Purse for Women Ultra Soft Foldable Shoulder Slouchy Handbags With Coin Purse, Classic-Brown
Montana West
Slouchy Handbag

This also comes with a matching coin-bag.

Grace Karin Summer Dresses for Women Uk Short Sleeves a Line Prom Dress Retro Crew Neck Flowy Dress White M
GRACE KARIN
White Minidress

In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a simple white dress.

Michael Kors Women Lg Xbody Hand Bag, Luggage, 1x1x1
Michael Kors
Hand Bag

Sling this over your shoulders or style it as a crossbody.

Grace Karin Spaghetti Strap Dress Casual Dresses for Women Summer Party Holiday Beach Dress Ivory M
Grace Karin
Spaghetti Strap Dress

The black piping gives these an elevated edge.

Jw Pei Women's Harlee Shoulder Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Harlee Shoulder Bag

This light brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

