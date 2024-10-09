This Expensive-Looking Bag Colour Is Selling Out Everywhere, But I've Found a Secret Stash On Sale at Amazon

All of a sudden, we've found ourselves in the midst of autumn with winter just on the horizon. Moving through the new season, fresh trends have sprung up to rejuvenate our wardrobes from suede jackets to cow print. For me, colour trends have always been the most appealing. And this autumn brown has all my attention.

The charm of adding a new hue into the mix is that it can revitalise my looks without diverting from my aesthetic. The black tailored trousers that I rely on every week are having a moment of respite as my new brown trousers take on the heavy lifting, and my favourite denim is now most frequently paired with a cosy brown knit I snapped up from M&S just weeks ago. The last piece on my brown colour trend wish list is a handbag, and during my deep-dive into the Amazon Prime Day sales, I came across a selection of really expensive-looking finds, all with a discount to sweeten the deal even further.

The brilliance of Amazon is that it brings together so many brands. There are big names, like JW Pei, as well as independent brands offering a range of styles and silhouettes at all price points, and this Amazon Prime Day, there's even more savings to be made. We've already explored the best clothing deals of the day, restocked our beauty cupboards and consulted our editors for their personal wish lists.

Keep scrolling to find out more about the Amazon Prime Day sale, shop the brown trend handbags on offer and explore more brown handbags I really rate.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sales range from the best of beauty to new in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware. There's beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances (a couple of the team are in the process of moving), and bits and pieces in between.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The October Prime Day is running until 23:59 tonight.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day:

Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

When Does Amazon Prime Day 2024 End?

The event lasts for two days, and the current one will end at midnight on the 9th of October.

SHOP THE BROWN HANDBAGS I FOUND IN THE AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE:

Zouiqss Shoulder Bag for Women Vintage Purse Fashion Classic Vegan Leather Clutch Tote Retro Handbag With Buckle Closure(brown)
ZOUIQSS
Shoulder Bag With Buckle Closure

The smooth finish, deep brown shade and gold hardware accents are an enduring combination.

Hitotes Suede Tote Bag for Women Suede Bag Hobo Bags Trendy Slouchy Bag Tote Handbag Fall Purse Shoulder Bag Work Tote Handbag
HiTotes
Faux Suede Tote Bag

Buckles are the premium-looking detail we're spotting on repeat right now.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag

I've been eyeing this bag up for months, and now's my chance to snap it up for less.

Gsenhui Suede Bags for Women, Brown Suede Tote Bag, Slouch Bag, Suede Hobo Bag, Women's Hobos Shoulder Bags, Uni Bag, Vintage Suede Handbag
GSenhui
Brown Faux Suede Tote Bag

The slouchy shade is just so good.

Woven Tote Bags for Women, Soft Vegan Leather Tote Bag Woven Ladies Handbags Summer Shoulder Bag Large Capacity Top-Handle Bag With Purse
Sharllen
Soft Vegan Leather Tote Bag

This is destined to become your everyday companion.

Hitotes Tote Bags for Women Suede Shoulder Bag Hobo Bags 2024 Fall Purse Crossbody Bag Work Tote Bag Slouchy Bag Tote Handbag
HiTotes
Slouchy Tote Bag

The detachable straps let you carry this as a tote or wear crossbody as you please.

Acuye Leather Tote Bag for Women Faux Leather Work Bag Top Handle Bag Dumpling Bag Trendy Y2k Bag Hobo Handbag
ACUYE
Women Faux Leather Tote Bag

Perfection from every angle.

Jw Pei Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag - Brown
JW PEI
Eva Shoulder Handbag

The ultimate shoulder bag.

Women Pu Leather Shoulder Bag Cross Body Bag Small Square Handbags Purse Flap With Lock Closure, With 2 Shoulder Straps (brown)
Wiwsi
Cross Body Bag

An easy crossbody features in every great wardrobe.

Chamair Leather Tote Bags for Women Ladies Handbags Shoulder Bags Work Tote Bag Hobo Handbag for Shopping Daily (brown)
CHAMAIR
Tote Bag

Your work tote just got that much chicer.

Shop More Brown Handbags I Really Rate:

Woven Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Woven Shoulder Bag

Sculpted to fit neatly under your arm.

The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York

DeMellier's iconic New York bag is the perfect blend of understated style and practical size.

Paloma Suede Shoulder Bag
Whistles
Paloma Suede Shoulder Bag

Ready to accommodate your daily essentials, and look good doing it.

Women's Medium Andiamo in Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Women's Medium Andiamo in Fondant

The latest colourway to join the Andiamo collection.

Cyme - Textured Camel
Polène
Cyme - Textured Camel

The sides can be tucked in with the magnets or spread like above for maximum storage.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

A bag on all our editors' wish lists.

Large Pebble Bucket Bag in Mellow Calfskin
Loewe
Large Pebble Bucket Bag in Mellow Calfskin

Loewe shows off its impeccable craftspersonship with the braided strap and refined shape.

Suede Tote Bag
Autograph
Suede Tote Bag

I'm so surprised that this hasn't sold out yet.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

