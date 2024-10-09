This Expensive-Looking Bag Colour Is Selling Out Everywhere, But I've Found a Secret Stash On Sale at Amazon

All of a sudden, we've found ourselves in the midst of autumn with winter just on the horizon. Moving through the new season, fresh trends have sprung up to rejuvenate our wardrobes from suede jackets to cow print. For me, colour trends have always been the most appealing. And this autumn brown has all my attention.

The charm of adding a new hue into the mix is that it can revitalise my looks without diverting from my aesthetic. The black tailored trousers that I rely on every week are having a moment of respite as my new brown trousers take on the heavy lifting, and my favourite denim is now most frequently paired with a cosy brown knit I snapped up from M&S just weeks ago. The last piece on my brown colour trend wish list is a handbag, and during my deep-dive into the Amazon Prime Day sales, I came across a selection of really expensive-looking finds, all with a discount to sweeten the deal even further.

The brilliance of Amazon is that it brings together so many brands. There are big names, like JW Pei, as well as independent brands offering a range of styles and silhouettes at all price points, and this Amazon Prime Day, there's even more savings to be made. We've already explored the best clothing deals of the day, restocked our beauty cupboards and consulted our editors for their personal wish lists.

Keep scrolling to find out more about the Amazon Prime Day sale, shop the brown trend handbags on offer and explore more brown handbags I really rate.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sales range from the best of beauty to new in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware. There's beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances (a couple of the team are in the process of moving), and bits and pieces in between.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The October Prime Day is running until 23:59 tonight.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day:

Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

When Does Amazon Prime Day 2024 End?

The event lasts for two days, and the current one will end at midnight on the 9th of October.

SHOP THE BROWN HANDBAGS I FOUND IN THE AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE:

ZOUIQSS Shoulder Bag With Buckle Closure £25 £20 SHOP NOW The smooth finish, deep brown shade and gold hardware accents are an enduring combination.

HiTotes Faux Suede Tote Bag £20 £16 SHOP NOW Buckles are the premium-looking detail we're spotting on repeat right now.

JW PEI Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag £100 £80 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing this bag up for months, and now's my chance to snap it up for less.

GSenhui Brown Faux Suede Tote Bag £16 £12 SHOP NOW The slouchy shade is just so good.

Sharllen Soft Vegan Leather Tote Bag £50 £40 SHOP NOW This is destined to become your everyday companion.

HiTotes Slouchy Tote Bag £17 £14 SHOP NOW The detachable straps let you carry this as a tote or wear crossbody as you please.

ACUYE Women Faux Leather Tote Bag £52 £42 SHOP NOW Perfection from every angle.

JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag £59 £47 SHOP NOW The ultimate shoulder bag.

Wiwsi Cross Body Bag £20 £16 SHOP NOW An easy crossbody features in every great wardrobe.

CHAMAIR Tote Bag £39 £31 SHOP NOW Your work tote just got that much chicer.

Shop More Brown Handbags I Really Rate:

M&S Collection Woven Shoulder Bag £40 SHOP NOW Sculpted to fit neatly under your arm.

DeMellier The Midi New York £445 SHOP NOW DeMellier's iconic New York bag is the perfect blend of understated style and practical size.

Whistles Paloma Suede Shoulder Bag £159 SHOP NOW Ready to accommodate your daily essentials, and look good doing it.

Bottega Veneta Women's Medium Andiamo in Fondant £4030 SHOP NOW The latest colourway to join the Andiamo collection.

Polène Cyme - Textured Camel £380 SHOP NOW The sides can be tucked in with the magnets or spread like above for maximum storage.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag £598 SHOP NOW A bag on all our editors' wish lists.

Loewe Large Pebble Bucket Bag in Mellow Calfskin £2600 SHOP NOW Loewe shows off its impeccable craftspersonship with the braided strap and refined shape.

Autograph Suede Tote Bag £130 SHOP NOW I'm so surprised that this hasn't sold out yet.

Opening image @taffymsipa