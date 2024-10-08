Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Anti-Trend Colours—I’ve Just Found Them On Sale

As much as I love a vintage buy, Amazon is my secret weapon for tracking down chic and affordable wardrobe staples. Whilst you might assume it's only good for scoring homeware deals or tech buys, it's actually one of the first places I look to whenever I'm in need of a little wardrobe update. Because of this, I never let Amazon Prime Day pass me by, and this time I've located some wardrobe-altering buys that I can't keep to myself.

Having already topped up on tees and a trench coat, I'm now turning my attention to a few shoe trends that I've been thinking about for weeks. As staples in the wardrobe rotations of some of the most stylish celebrities out there, I've honed in on the timeless boot colour trends that I keep catching celebrities wearing. All available at a fraction of their original prices right now, read on to discover the timeless boot colour trends that are on sale this Amazon Prime Day—as well as a few amazing options from some of my other favourite brands.

Just remember if you haven't already, then you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here to access the sale. Now that that's out of the way, find my edit of boot colour trends celebrities have been wearing all season.

3 CELEBRITY-APPROVED BOOTS COLOUR TRENDS TO SHOP THIS AMAZON PRIME DAY

1. BROWN BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Since Gigi Hadid stepped out in croc-print brown boots last month, I've found it hard to shake the temptation to shop for a look-alike pair myself. Now that Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, I've found four worthy contenders, all within a price bracket that I can't refuse.

SHOP BROWN BOOTS:

Magiopy High Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Boots £86 SHOP NOW Style with a mini skirt or wear with wide-leg jeans.

Vagabond Sheila £200 SHOP NOW Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Dream Pairs Cowboy Boots £36 £28 SHOP NOW These also come in black and white.

Dream Pairs Women's Knee-High Boots £67 £31 SHOP NOW The biker boots trend is taking off this autumn.

2. BURGUNDY BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The burgundy colour trend has rippled into all fashion circles this season, but I'm keen to shop the trend in the form of a chic leather boot. Tempted by Emily Ratajkowski's pair that she neatly tucked under her trousers, I've pulled together some knee-high and ankle boot styles that will satiate my quench for a touch of burgundy.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:

Amelight Ambelight Women Matte Dress Solid Pointed Toe Knee High Zip Wedding 2 Inch Kitten Low Heel Boots Burgundy Size 5 £72 SHOP NOW These come in half sizes too, so you can find your perfect fit.

Camper Katie Ankle Boots £145 £78 SHOP NOW Add a flush of colour to your autumn wardrobe.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW The low-heel detail means that these are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Easyfox Knee High Boots £72 SHOP NOW These chic knee-high boots will soon become your most-reached-for pair.

3. BLACK BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lila Moss' Paris Fashion Week fit has been a talking point amongst editors for week. So simple yet so perfect, now that the discounts are rolling in at Amazon, I can finally score the key item to replicate her look myself.

SHOP BLACK BOOTS:

Dream Pairs Knee High Boots £51 £40 SHOP NOW The block heels adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Dream Pairs Knee-High Boots £40 SHOP NOW These riding boots have a slight slouch for a relaxed and laid-back silhouette.

Fashion Thirsty Knee High Stiletto Heel Mid Calf Boots £36 £35 SHOP NOW These come up the mid-calf, meaning that they pair particularly well with midi skirts.