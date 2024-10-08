Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Anti-Trend Colours—I’ve Just Found Them On Sale

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

As much as I love a vintage buy, Amazon is my secret weapon for tracking down chic and affordable wardrobe staples. Whilst you might assume it's only good for scoring homeware deals or tech buys, it's actually one of the first places I look to whenever I'm in need of a little wardrobe update. Because of this, I never let Amazon Prime Day pass me by, and this time I've located some wardrobe-altering buys that I can't keep to myself.

Having already topped up on tees and a trench coat, I'm now turning my attention to a few shoe trends that I've been thinking about for weeks. As staples in the wardrobe rotations of some of the most stylish celebrities out there, I've honed in on the timeless boot colour trends that I keep catching celebrities wearing. All available at a fraction of their original prices right now, read on to discover the timeless boot colour trends that are on sale this Amazon Prime Day—as well as a few amazing options from some of my other favourite brands.

Just remember if you haven't already, then you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here to access the sale. Now that that's out of the way, find my edit of boot colour trends celebrities have been wearing all season.

1. BROWN BOOTS

Gigi Hadid wears brown boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Since Gigi Hadid stepped out in croc-print brown boots last month, I've found it hard to shake the temptation to shop for a look-alike pair myself. Now that Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, I've found four worthy contenders, all within a price bracket that I can't refuse.

SHOP BROWN BOOTS:

Magiopy Womens High Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Zipper Knee High Boots Prom Party Casual Dress Winter Shoes 10 Cm Heels Rose Brown 3 Uk
Magiopy
High Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Boots

Style with a mini skirt or wear with wide-leg jeans.

Bagatt Women's Ruby Knee Boot, Brown, 6 Uk
Vagabond
Sheila

Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Dream Pairs Cowboy Boots Cowgirl Western Boots Women Fashion Knee High Boots Block Heel,size 6,brown,sdkb2302w
Dream Pairs
Cowboy Boots

These also come in black and white.

Dream Pairs Women's Knee-High Boots, Comfortable Chunky Block Heel Pointed Toe Pull on Side Zipper Suede Slouch Riding Boots Sdkb2416w,size 9,tan,sdkb2416w
Dream Pairs
Women's Knee-High Boots

The biker boots trend is taking off this autumn.

2. BURGUNDY BOOTS

Emily Ratajkowski wears burgundy boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The burgundy colour trend has rippled into all fashion circles this season, but I'm keen to shop the trend in the form of a chic leather boot. Tempted by Emily Ratajkowski's pair that she neatly tucked under her trousers, I've pulled together some knee-high and ankle boot styles that will satiate my quench for a touch of burgundy.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:

Ambelight Women Matte Dress Solid Pointed Toe Knee High Zip Wedding 2 Inch Kitten Low Heel Boots Burgundy Size 5
Amelight
Ambelight Women Matte Dress Solid Pointed Toe Knee High Zip Wedding 2 Inch Kitten Low Heel Boots Burgundy Size 5

These come in half sizes too, so you can find your perfect fit.

Camper Women's Katie K400664 Ankle Boot, Burgundy, 3 Uk
Camper
Katie Ankle Boots

Add a flush of colour to your autumn wardrobe.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

The low-heel detail means that these are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Easyfox Knee High Boots Women Pointed Toe Tall Boots 3 in Stiletto High Heel Long Boots Side Zipper Dress Knee High Boots, Burgundy, 6.5 Uk
Easyfox
Knee High Boots

These chic knee-high boots will soon become your most-reached-for pair.

3. BLACK BOOTS

Lila Moss wears black boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lila Moss' Paris Fashion Week fit has been a talking point amongst editors for week. So simple yet so perfect, now that the discounts are rolling in at Amazon, I can finally score the key item to replicate her look myself.

SHOP BLACK BOOTS:

Dream Pairs Women's Comfortable Knee High Boots, Ladies' Gogo Fashion Boots for Walking, Fancy Retro Heel Boots for Waterproof and Party,size 5,black/pu,sdkb2231w
Dream Pairs
Knee High Boots

The block heels adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Dream Pairs Women's Knee-High Boots, Comfortable Chunky Block Heel Pointed Toe Pull on Side Zipper Suede Slouch Riding Boots,size 8,black,sdkb2312w
Dream Pairs
Knee-High Boots

These riding boots have a slight slouch for a relaxed and laid-back silhouette.

Womens Knee High Stiletto Heel Mid Calf Boots Ladies Comfort Stretch Panel Lightweight Winter Boot Pointed Toe Side Zip Faux Leather Shoes
Fashion Thirsty
Knee High Stiletto Heel Mid Calf Boots

These come up the mid-calf, meaning that they pair particularly well with midi skirts.

Geox Woman D Felicity a Boots
Geox
Felicity Boots

I'm shopping these chic winter boots whilst they nearly -30% off.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

