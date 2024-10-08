Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Anti-Trend Colours—I’ve Just Found Them On Sale
As much as I love a vintage buy, Amazon is my secret weapon for tracking down chic and affordable wardrobe staples. Whilst you might assume it's only good for scoring homeware deals or tech buys, it's actually one of the first places I look to whenever I'm in need of a little wardrobe update. Because of this, I never let Amazon Prime Day pass me by, and this time I've located some wardrobe-altering buys that I can't keep to myself.
Having already topped up on tees and a trench coat, I'm now turning my attention to a few shoe trends that I've been thinking about for weeks. As staples in the wardrobe rotations of some of the most stylish celebrities out there, I've honed in on the timeless boot colour trends that I keep catching celebrities wearing. All available at a fraction of their original prices right now, read on to discover the timeless boot colour trends that are on sale this Amazon Prime Day—as well as a few amazing options from some of my other favourite brands.
Just remember if you haven't already, then you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here to access the sale. Now that that's out of the way, find my edit of boot colour trends celebrities have been wearing all season.
3 CELEBRITY-APPROVED BOOTS COLOUR TRENDS TO SHOP THIS AMAZON PRIME DAY
1. BROWN BOOTS
Style Notes: Since Gigi Hadid stepped out in croc-print brown boots last month, I've found it hard to shake the temptation to shop for a look-alike pair myself. Now that Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, I've found four worthy contenders, all within a price bracket that I can't refuse.
SHOP BROWN BOOTS:
2. BURGUNDY BOOTS
Style Notes: The burgundy colour trend has rippled into all fashion circles this season, but I'm keen to shop the trend in the form of a chic leather boot. Tempted by Emily Ratajkowski's pair that she neatly tucked under her trousers, I've pulled together some knee-high and ankle boot styles that will satiate my quench for a touch of burgundy.
SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:
These come in half sizes too, so you can find your perfect fit.
The low-heel detail means that these are comfortable enough to wear all day.
3. BLACK BOOTS
Style Notes: Lila Moss' Paris Fashion Week fit has been a talking point amongst editors for week. So simple yet so perfect, now that the discounts are rolling in at Amazon, I can finally score the key item to replicate her look myself.
SHOP BLACK BOOTS:
These riding boots have a slight slouch for a relaxed and laid-back silhouette.
These come up the mid-calf, meaning that they pair particularly well with midi skirts.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
