I Honestly Gasped When I Saw This Chic Bag In the Amazon Sale

As a picky editor with expensive taste, it's not often you'll find me scrolling through an Amazon sale. Honestly, I try and avoid the online giant as much as possible, but that darn next-day delivery is just so handy isn't it? I certainly wouldn't usually think to search for my next fashion purchase on there. This week, however, I found myself drawn in by Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale (running until the evening of Monday 31st March) with some pretty hefty discounts and I nearly spat out my morning cuppa when I came across a handbag that looked so chic it'd be right at home on the front row of Paris Fashion Week.

When I instantly shared my find with my fellow handbag-obsessed editors, they were quick to confirm that JW Pei's Hana tote was not only an incredible sale find, but apparently the style has been going viral on TikTok over the last few months because of how expensive it looks and feels. Our shopping editor, Florrie Alexander, even owns the bag herself and vouched for how soft and premium the faux suede version feels. I already knew the brand had a cult following, and not just from fashion people—major A-list celebs, from Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid have been spotted with bags from this affordable brand before. So, unlike a lot of fashion items on Amazon, at least you know you can trust the quality of this one.

The JW Pei Hana tote comes in eleven(!) different colours on the brand's own website, with a mix of suede and leather look finishes. Four of the most classic shades (black, tan, olive green and creamy white) have 20% off in Amazon's sale right now, bringing the price down to just over £100—which I think is really reasonable for a designer-coded tote bag. I'm sure you'll agree with me that finding the classics in sales rarely happens so I'm pretty chuffed with this one.

Keep scrolling to shop the Hana tote with 20% off in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, and if you want to know what else our editors are personally buying in the sale you can find a bumper list here, with the expert-approved beauty finds for you here, and some more expensive-looking spring capsule buys here, too.

Shop the JW PEI Hana Tote On Sale:

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag

Tan bags are a spring staple.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Off White
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Off White

The buttery cream shade feels really fresh.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Dark Olive
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Dark Olive

This will look even better in Autumn.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Black
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Black

An all year round classic.

Shop More Chic JW Pei Bags:

Jw Pei Women's Lucia Classic Top Handbag - Black
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Lucia Classic Top Handbag - Black

Another JW Pei bag that shocks me for how affordable it is.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag - Black
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag - Black

The mini version is cuuute.

Jw Pei Women's Orla Weave Handbag - White
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Orla Weave Handbag - White

A beautiful evening or occasionwear bag.

Jw Pei Women's Lucia Classic Top Handbag - Brown
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Lucia Classic Top Handbag - Brown

This screams quiet luxury.

Jw Pei Women's Joy Shoulder Bag - Black
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Joy Shoulder Bag - Black

Throw on with a blazer for dinner with the girls.

Jw Pei Women's Harlee Shoulder Bag - Claret
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Harlee Shoulder Bag - Claret

Burgundy bags are forever chic.

Jw Pei Women's Elise Top Handle Bag - Brown Canvas
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Elise Top Handle Bag - Brown Canvas

I love the canvas detailing here.

Jw Pei Women's Ashlie Crossbody Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Ashlie Crossbody Bag - Brown

A smart shoulder bag option.

Jw Pei Women's Lily Shoulder Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Lily Shoulder Bag - Brown

This is surprisingly roomy inside.

