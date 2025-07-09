I Just Built an Elegant Yet Affordable Summer Capsule Wardrobe Entirely From Amazon

With bright sunshine and high-temperature days, summer is in full swing. Already, we've found our summer capsule wardrobes working hard to navigate the influx of heatwaves and sudden showers, and if you're like me, you may have already found a few gaps where staple pieces should be. Lucky for us, there are still a few months of sunshine ahead, and Amazon has just launched its Prime Day sale, so we can now build our summer capsule wardrobes for less.

Heading into Prime Day, I already had a few things on my wish list that I'm hoping to tick off. Aside from the beauty tools and skincare buys that I've already managed to secure, Amazon is an editor's best-kept secret when looking for expensive-looking pieces with affordable price tags. Alongside a series of independent brands, you'll find well-known names like Levi's and JW Pei that make putting together a sleek summer edit that much easier.

With another series of scorching hot days on the horizon, my first stop was finding a great dress, and I'm pleased to share that I found a few standout options that I expect to sell out quickly.

Shop My Amazon Prime Day Sale Summer Capsule Wardrobe

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members and include some of the best deals you'll see on Amazon across the year with offers on top brands and products. Products range from the best of beauty to new-in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware too. There are beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances for chic spaces, and more great bits and pieces in between.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day is a bi-annual event that runs in July and October each year. The next sale is on now, having started on Tuesday 8th July 2025 and is set to end on Friday 11th July 2025. This makes July 2025's Amazon Prime Day sale one of the longest-running in the brand's history.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day:

Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

When Does Amazon Prime Day 2025 End?

For the first time, July's Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale lasts four days and will end at midnight on Friday 11th July 2025, though some deals and offers may end sooner.