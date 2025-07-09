I Just Built an Elegant Yet Affordable Summer Capsule Wardrobe Entirely From Amazon

With bright sunshine and high-temperature days, summer is in full swing. Already, we've found our summer capsule wardrobes working hard to navigate the influx of heatwaves and sudden showers, and if you're like me, you may have already found a few gaps where staple pieces should be. Lucky for us, there are still a few months of sunshine ahead, and Amazon has just launched its Prime Day sale, so we can now build our summer capsule wardrobes for less.

Heading into Prime Day, I already had a few things on my wish list that I'm hoping to tick off. Aside from the beauty tools and skincare buys that I've already managed to secure, Amazon is an editor's best-kept secret when looking for expensive-looking pieces with affordable price tags. Alongside a series of independent brands, you'll find well-known names like Levi's and JW Pei that make putting together a sleek summer edit that much easier.

With another series of scorching hot days on the horizon, my first stop was finding a great dress, and I'm pleased to share that I found a few standout options that I expect to sell out quickly.

Shop My Amazon Prime Day Sale Summer Capsule Wardrobe

Grace Karin Black Dresses for Women Uk Summer Sleeveless Spaghetti Casual Smocked Wedding Guest Dresses for Women Uk Black Xxl
GRACE KARIN
Grace Karin Black Dress

Is there anything more timeless than a classic black dress?

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle, Dance Around, 27w / 27l
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle

There are so many Levi's best-selling jeans in the Prime Day sale.

Jw Pei Women's Thea Top Handle Bag - Claret
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Thea Top Handle Bag

The elegant finishing touch to your neutral outfits.

Xnova Women's Striped Button Down Shirts Collared, Classic Cotton Blouse Tops V Neck With Pocket, Long Sleeve Pinstripes Oversized Blouses T-Shirts Office Work Casual (blue, Xl)
Xnova
Xnova Women's Striped Button Down Shirt

A classic striped button down will be a useful wardrobe addition all year round.

Pasuda Womens Linen Trousers Elasticated High Waisted Palazzo Pants for Women Casual Wide Leg Trousers With Pockets Ladies Elegant Summer Pants Loose Lounge Flowy (white, L)
PASUDA
Pasuda Womens Linen-Blend Trousers Elasticated High Waisted Palazzo Pants

I'm reaching for airy linen-blend trousers on repeat this summer.

Havaianas - Slim, Stylish, Durable and Versatile Flip-Flops, With Textured Sole for Grip and Support, Women
Havaianas
Havaianas Slim Flip-Flops

If I didn't already have these in my wardrobe, I'd buy them again. No matter the year, a great pair of Havaianas will always come in handy.

The Drop Luna Scoop Neck Linen Maxi Dress, Whisper White/black Polka Dot, M
The Drop
The Drop Luna Scoop Neck Linen Maxi Dress, Whisper White/black Polka Dot, M

This may not be in the sale, but its so good I had to share it. Lean into the polka dot trend with this refined maxi dress.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Tote Bag - Faux Suede Off White
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Tote Bag

I bought my sister this bag in the last Prime Day sale, nd now I'm thinking of treating myself. The faux suede finish brings a luxurious finish and its incredibly spacious inside.

Levi's Women's Doreen Utility Woven Shirts, in Patches 2, M
Levi's
Levi's Women's Doreen Utility Woven Shirts

Go bold by mixing with double denim, or throw on with loose shorts and simple sandals for an everyday look.

Stylsense Ladies Shorts Womens Summer Cotton Linen Shorts for Women Uk Elastic High Waist With Pockets Deep Blue
StylSense
Stylsense Ladies Shorts

Comfortable, easy and they have pockets!

Fitflop Women's Gracie Leather Flip-Flops Flat Sandal, Light Tan, 7 Uk
Fitflop
Fitflop Women's Gracie Leather Flip-Flops Flat Sandal

Comfortable and stylish.

Grace Karin Women Strappy Floral Beach Dress Square Neck Chiffon a Line Smocked Maxi Dress for Summer Red Floral M
GRACE KARIN
Grace Karin Women Strappy Floral Beach Dress

So many of our editors have added Grace Karin's easy dresses to their summer wardrobes.

Lacozy Womens Vest Top Sleeveless Asymmetric Crop Top Sexy Vacation Outfits Basic Camis Fashion Tshirts Coffee S
LACOZY
Lacozy Womens Vest Top

When I want something a little more elevated than a simple tank top, I'll be reaching for this sleek one-shoulder top.

Genfien Women Skirts Elastic High Waist Maxi Skirts for Women 2 in 1 Vintage Maxi Skirt Summer Long Dresses Elegant A-Line Beach Skirt White
Genfien
Genfien Women Skirts Elastic High Waist Maxi Skirts

This summer, I'm looking for easy pieces that can take on the heat and look incredibly chic. Enter, this pull-on maxi skirt.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members and include some of the best deals you'll see on Amazon across the year with offers on top brands and products. Products range from the best of beauty to new-in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware too. There are beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances for chic spaces, and more great bits and pieces in between.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day is a bi-annual event that runs in July and October each year. The next sale is on now, having started on Tuesday 8th July 2025 and is set to end on Friday 11th July 2025. This makes July 2025's Amazon Prime Day sale one of the longest-running in the brand's history.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day:

Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

When Does Amazon Prime Day 2025 End?

For the first time, July's Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale lasts four days and will end at midnight on Friday 11th July 2025, though some deals and offers may end sooner.

