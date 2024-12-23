I'm Already Planning My 2025 Outfits—6 Fresh Formulas I Know I'll Be Rotating
Does anyone else wish there was something like Spotify Wrapped for our wardrobes, showing us the outfits we wore most throughout the year? My "Wardrobe Wrapped" would no doubt highlight my reliance on hard-working outerwear, my obsession with knitwear, and the impressively high number of times I manage to wear the same pair of jeans in a week. With 2025 just around the corner, I'm setting a resolution to become more adventurous with my style over the next 12 months. Maybe by the time "Wardrobe Wrapped" becomes a thing, I'll finally have followed through on this promise—one I make to myself every year.
Perhaps more realistic is the ambition to mix some fresh trends in with fail-safe favourites. I like what I like, so it would make little sense to totally overhaul my style identity. Instead, I'm vowing to try out fresh combinations and think outside the sartorial box from time to time. For example, I'll still be wearing wide-leg jeans, but I might switch up my footwear for a silhouette outside of my comfort zone—believe it or not, I still haven't tested the Mary Jane trend, and I've been eager to see if chunky loafers suit me.
If you'd like to come on this journey with me, take a look at seven outfits I've bookmarked below. These stylish ensembles feel incredibly wearable, while incorporating emerging trends in a way that feels modern and up-to-date. And personally, that's everything I'm looking for in my 2025 outfits.
7 FRESH OUTFITS I'LL BE WEARING IN 2025:
1. Bubble Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: In the spirit of trying new things, I've decided to add a bubble skirt to my to-buy list. After all, it is set to be the skirt trend of 2025. Realistically, I know a short iteration will work best in my wardrobe, especially if I style it as I would an A-line mini, i.e. with knee-high boots and polished layers.
Shop the look:
2. Double Denim + Red Accents
Style Notes: Red is the colour trend that even minimalists love. Even a simple look is instantly lifted by well-placed pops of cherry, crimson or burgundy. As we transition into spring, I’ll be pairing red with true blue denim—a combination that feels both fresh and complementary.
Shop the look:
3. White Shirt + Lace Skirt
Style Notes: It seems skirts are having a moment, because lace designs are also cropping up everywhere as we near the new year. I like the idea of juxtaposing this sultry, feminine style with a roomy masculine-inspired shirt, as above.
Shop the look:
About to become the most elegant shoe in your collection.
4. Fitted Blazer + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Oversized blazers are considered essential by the whole Who What Wear team, but fitted iterations have been grabbing my attention lately. More specifically, hourglass blazers with bold shoulders and cinched-in waists always look directional.
Shop the look:
Statement sunnies are a must-have, even in winter.
5. Leopard Knit + Loose Jeans
Style Notes: One thing's for sure, I'll be carrying my obsession with animal print into 2025. I'm yet to jump on the leopard knitwear bandwagon, but the effortlessness of this outfit has convinced me to try it out.
Shop the look:
6. Plaid Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: 2025 will see nineties-style plaid steal the spotlight. I’ll be embracing the grunge-inspired checks by teaming them with chunky loafers for a look that’s cool in an understated way.
Shop the look:
7. White Dress + Cardigan + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: It may not be quite warm enough to wear this combo just yet, but it's one I already have saved ahead of spring time. Dawn proves that simple white dress with a classic cardigan over the top can look so elegant, and I love how she's kept accessories simple here, too.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.