I'm Already Planning My 2025 Outfits—6 Fresh Formulas I Know I'll Be Rotating

By
published
in Features

Does anyone else wish there was something like Spotify Wrapped for our wardrobes, showing us the outfits we wore most throughout the year? My "Wardrobe Wrapped" would no doubt highlight my reliance on hard-working outerwear, my obsession with knitwear, and the impressively high number of times I manage to wear the same pair of jeans in a week. With 2025 just around the corner, I'm setting a resolution to become more adventurous with my style over the next 12 months. Maybe by the time "Wardrobe Wrapped" becomes a thing, I'll finally have followed through on this promise—one I make to myself every year.

Perhaps more realistic is the ambition to mix some fresh trends in with fail-safe favourites. I like what I like, so it would make little sense to totally overhaul my style identity. Instead, I'm vowing to try out fresh combinations and think outside the sartorial box from time to time. For example, I'll still be wearing wide-leg jeans, but I might switch up my footwear for a silhouette outside of my comfort zone—believe it or not, I still haven't tested the Mary Jane trend, and I've been eager to see if chunky loafers suit me.

If you'd like to come on this journey with me, take a look at seven outfits I've bookmarked below. These stylish ensembles feel incredibly wearable, while incorporating emerging trends in a way that feels modern and up-to-date. And personally, that's everything I'm looking for in my 2025 outfits.

7 FRESH OUTFITS I'LL BE WEARING IN 2025:

1. Bubble Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Outfit ideas 2025: @andi_mun wears a long coat with a bubble skirt and knee-high boots

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: In the spirit of trying new things, I've decided to add a bubble skirt to my to-buy list. After all, it is set to be the skirt trend of 2025. Realistically, I know a short iteration will work best in my wardrobe, especially if I style it as I would an A-line mini, i.e. with knee-high boots and polished layers.

Shop the look:

Kia Oversized Wool Blend Coat
Weekday
Kia Oversized Wool Blend Coat

The ultimate wear-with-everything coat.

Dark Grey Phoebe Knit Shirt
Whistles
Dark Grey Phoebe Knit Shirt

This layering piece will come in handy year-round.

Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt
H&M
Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt

You could also easily dress this up for the evening.

Leather Knee Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Knee Boots

This shape is timeless—you'll pull these boots out every winter.

2. Double Denim + Red Accents

Outfit ideas 2025: @leasy_inparis wears double denim and burgundy

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Red is the colour trend that even minimalists love. Even a simple look is instantly lifted by well-placed pops of cherry, crimson or burgundy. As we transition into spring, I’ll be pairing red with true blue denim—a combination that feels both fresh and complementary.

Shop the look:

Davina Oversized Denim Shirt
hush
Davina Oversized Denim Shirt

Relaxed but put-together.

Women's Hop in Rosewood
Bottega Veneta
Women's Hop in Rosewood

A stunning work-to-weekend bag.

Miro High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans

I'm into the subtle barrel leg.

Bow Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Bow Slingback Shoes

The bows are such a cute detail.

3. White Shirt + Lace Skirt

Outfit ideas 2025: @immegii wears a white shirt with a lace skirt and slingbacks

(Image credit: @immegii)

Style Notes: It seems skirts are having a moment, because lace designs are also cropping up everywhere as we near the new year. I like the idea of juxtaposing this sultry, feminine style with a roomy masculine-inspired shirt, as above.

Shop the look:

Oversized Embroidered Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
TOTEME
Oversized Embroidered Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

A forever staple.

Sculpted Cuff
COS
Sculpted Cuff

Everyone will be wearing cuffs in 2025.

NA-KD Lace Maxi Skirt White
NA-KD
Lace Maxi Skirt

Come spring, you'll find even more ways to wear this.

Leather Slingback Court Shoes in Black
Reiss
Leather Slingback Court Shoes in Black

About to become the most elegant shoe in your collection.

4. Fitted Blazer + Wide-Leg Trousers

Outfit ideas 2025: @slipintostyle wears a blazer and wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: Oversized blazers are considered essential by the whole Who What Wear team, but fitted iterations have been grabbing my attention lately. More specifically, hourglass blazers with bold shoulders and cinched-in waists always look directional.

Shop the look:

Daphne V Neck Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne V Neck Waisted Blazer

Aligne always nails it when it comes to tailoring.

Cdior B1u Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
DIOR EYEWEAR
Cdior B1u Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Statement sunnies are a must-have, even in winter.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers

These look like the perfect balance of smart and comfy.

Wilson Shoulder Bag
Anya Hindmarch
Wilson Shoulder Bag

Destined to become your most-reached-for bag.

5. Leopard Knit + Loose Jeans

Outfit ideas 2025: @aysha.sow wears a leopard print jumper with wide jeans

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Style Notes: One thing's for sure, I'll be carrying my obsession with animal print into 2025. I'm yet to jump on the leopard knitwear bandwagon, but the effortlessness of this outfit has convinced me to try it out.

Shop the look:

Jacquard Animal Print Knit Sweater
ZARA
Jacquard Animal Print Knit Sweater

Layer over anything to add interest to your outfit.

Super Wide Soft Headband
Free People
Super Wide Soft Headband

Recently, I've been seeing headbands all over Instagram.

Tapered Barrel-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories
Tapered Barrel-Leg Jeans

I own these, and they've fast become my go-to jeans.

Adidas Samba Og
Adidas
Samba Og

Introducing a fresh update on the fashion world's favourite kicks.

6. Plaid Skirt + Loafers

Outfit ideas 2025: @rebeccaferrazwyatt wears a plaid skirt and loafers

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: 2025 will see nineties-style plaid steal the spotlight. I’ll be embracing the grunge-inspired checks by teaming them with chunky loafers for a look that’s cool in an understated way.

Shop the look:

Short Pea Coat
H&M
Short Pea Coat

This will go with everything.

Checked Mid-Rise Cotton Maxi Skirt
Acne Studios
Checked Mid-Rise Cotton Maxi Skirt

Acne is the best brand for grungy pieces.

Rib-Knitted Socks Set of 2
Rib-Knitted Socks Set of 2

Don't overlook the basics.

Albane Loafers - Smooth Black - Smooth Ovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Albane Loafers

I can already think of so many outfits I'd wear these with.

7. White Dress + Cardigan + Ballet Flats

2025 outfit ideas

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: It may not be quite warm enough to wear this combo just yet, but it's one I already have saved ahead of spring time. Dawn proves that simple white dress with a classic cardigan over the top can look so elegant, and I love how she's kept accessories simple here, too.

Shop the look:

Mikol Knit Dress
Reformation
Mikol Knit Dress

You could also style this with a blazer and boots.

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

This could easily pass for designer.

Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The perfect pair of Mary Jane.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest