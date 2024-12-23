I'm Already Planning My 2025 Outfits—6 Fresh Formulas I Know I'll Be Rotating

Does anyone else wish there was something like Spotify Wrapped for our wardrobes, showing us the outfits we wore most throughout the year? My "Wardrobe Wrapped" would no doubt highlight my reliance on hard-working outerwear, my obsession with knitwear, and the impressively high number of times I manage to wear the same pair of jeans in a week. With 2025 just around the corner, I'm setting a resolution to become more adventurous with my style over the next 12 months. Maybe by the time "Wardrobe Wrapped" becomes a thing, I'll finally have followed through on this promise—one I make to myself every year.

Perhaps more realistic is the ambition to mix some fresh trends in with fail-safe favourites. I like what I like, so it would make little sense to totally overhaul my style identity. Instead, I'm vowing to try out fresh combinations and think outside the sartorial box from time to time. For example, I'll still be wearing wide-leg jeans, but I might switch up my footwear for a silhouette outside of my comfort zone—believe it or not, I still haven't tested the Mary Jane trend, and I've been eager to see if chunky loafers suit me.

If you'd like to come on this journey with me, take a look at seven outfits I've bookmarked below. These stylish ensembles feel incredibly wearable, while incorporating emerging trends in a way that feels modern and up-to-date. And personally, that's everything I'm looking for in my 2025 outfits.

7 FRESH OUTFITS I'LL BE WEARING IN 2025:

1. Bubble Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: In the spirit of trying new things, I've decided to add a bubble skirt to my to-buy list. After all, it is set to be the skirt trend of 2025. Realistically, I know a short iteration will work best in my wardrobe, especially if I style it as I would an A-line mini, i.e. with knee-high boots and polished layers.

Shop the look:

Weekday Kia Oversized Wool Blend Coat £135 SHOP NOW The ultimate wear-with-everything coat.

Whistles Dark Grey Phoebe Knit Shirt £99 SHOP NOW This layering piece will come in handy year-round.

H&M Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW You could also easily dress this up for the evening.

& Other Stories Leather Knee Boots £195 SHOP NOW This shape is timeless—you'll pull these boots out every winter.

2. Double Denim + Red Accents

Style Notes: Red is the colour trend that even minimalists love. Even a simple look is instantly lifted by well-placed pops of cherry, crimson or burgundy. As we transition into spring, I’ll be pairing red with true blue denim—a combination that feels both fresh and complementary.

Shop the look:

hush Davina Oversized Denim Shirt £79 SHOP NOW Relaxed but put-together.

Bottega Veneta Women's Hop in Rosewood £2870 SHOP NOW A stunning work-to-weekend bag.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Miro High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans £340 SHOP NOW I'm into the subtle barrel leg.

ZARA Bow Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW The bows are such a cute detail.

3. White Shirt + Lace Skirt

Style Notes: It seems skirts are having a moment, because lace designs are also cropping up everywhere as we near the new year. I like the idea of juxtaposing this sultry, feminine style with a roomy masculine-inspired shirt, as above.

Shop the look:

TOTEME Oversized Embroidered Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt £250 SHOP NOW A forever staple.

COS Sculpted Cuff £55 SHOP NOW Everyone will be wearing cuffs in 2025.

NA-KD Lace Maxi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW Come spring, you'll find even more ways to wear this.

Reiss Leather Slingback Court Shoes in Black £168 SHOP NOW About to become the most elegant shoe in your collection.

4. Fitted Blazer + Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: Oversized blazers are considered essential by the whole Who What Wear team, but fitted iterations have been grabbing my attention lately. More specifically, hourglass blazers with bold shoulders and cinched-in waists always look directional.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Daphne V Neck Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW Aligne always nails it when it comes to tailoring.

DIOR EYEWEAR Cdior B1u Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses £460 SHOP NOW Statement sunnies are a must-have, even in winter.

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers £85 SHOP NOW These look like the perfect balance of smart and comfy.

Anya Hindmarch Wilson Shoulder Bag £1350 SHOP NOW Destined to become your most-reached-for bag.

5. Leopard Knit + Loose Jeans

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Style Notes: One thing's for sure, I'll be carrying my obsession with animal print into 2025. I'm yet to jump on the leopard knitwear bandwagon, but the effortlessness of this outfit has convinced me to try it out.

Shop the look:

ZARA Jacquard Animal Print Knit Sweater £36 SHOP NOW Layer over anything to add interest to your outfit.

Free People Super Wide Soft Headband £12 SHOP NOW Recently, I've been seeing headbands all over Instagram.

& Other Stories Tapered Barrel-Leg Jeans £97 SHOP NOW I own these, and they've fast become my go-to jeans.

Adidas Samba Og £90 SHOP NOW Introducing a fresh update on the fashion world's favourite kicks.

6. Plaid Skirt + Loafers

Style Notes: 2025 will see nineties-style plaid steal the spotlight. I’ll be embracing the grunge-inspired checks by teaming them with chunky loafers for a look that’s cool in an understated way.

Shop the look:

H&M Short Pea Coat £40 SHOP NOW This will go with everything.

Acne Studios Checked Mid-Rise Cotton Maxi Skirt £390 SHOP NOW Acne is the best brand for grungy pieces.

Rib-Knitted Socks Set of 2 £9 SHOP NOW Don't overlook the basics.

Sézane Albane Loafers £175 SHOP NOW I can already think of so many outfits I'd wear these with.

7. White Dress + Cardigan + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: It may not be quite warm enough to wear this combo just yet, but it's one I already have saved ahead of spring time. Dawn proves that simple white dress with a classic cardigan over the top can look so elegant, and I love how she's kept accessories simple here, too.

Shop the look:

Reformation Mikol Knit Dress £198 SHOP NOW You could also style this with a blazer and boots.

H&M Knitted Wool Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for designer.