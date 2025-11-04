Not Leather, Not Suede—Victoria Beckham Just Styled the Elegant Shoe Trend the Chicest People I Know Are Wearing

You won't change my stance, mock croc shoes are chicer than the rest—discover the shoe trend Victoria Beckham is backing right now.

Victoria Beckham walks hand-in-hand with David Beckham, wearing a navy dress with black croc-print heels and a black croc bag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It’s been quite the season for Victoria Beckham. Between the whirlwind of fashion week in September, the global buzz around her Netflix docuseries in October, and now, the knighting of her husband in November, the designer has had a few months that would leave most of us breathless. Yet, Beckham has navigated it all with her trademark composure. And, of course, she's kept her sartorial streak going strong.

For today’s occasion at Windsor Castle, marking David Beckham’s knighthood, Victoria stepped out in a typically chic ensemble, wearing the Bela Midi Dress (£850) from her namesake label—a deep navy design with a chic shoe that had me doing a double take.

Not leather, not suede—instead, Beckham reached for a sleek pair of embossed croc-print heels. Rendered in glossy black, the textured finish added depth and intrigue to her otherwise minimalist look.

Rivalling the enduring appeal of leather and suede, this sophisticated finish is making its way into every footwear silhouette this season—from elegant pumps and structured boots to elevated loafers and chic flats.

Wearing well with tailored dressers, as Victoria so deftly demonstrates, croc-print shoes also add an air of refinement to casual jeans, while meeting the poise of more elevated items such as tailored trousers or silky skirts.

Below, discover our edit of the best mock-croc shoes to shop now.

Shop Mock Croc Print Shoes:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

