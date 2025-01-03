Not All Shoes Look Good With Socks, But These 6 Definitely Do

In my opinion, it’s the accessories that often make the biggest impact on an outfit.

Picture a minimalist look elevated by a chunky bangle; effortlessly chic, right? Or a simple jeans-and-tee ensemble transformed by a studded belt—sign me up! And don’t even get me started on the magic of a sumptuous cashmere scarf draped over a wool coat—pure style perfection.

Indeed, after years in the fashion industry, I'm certain that thoughtful additions such as these have the ability to elevate a look the most. Amongst them, there’s one add-on that stands out for its versatility and underrated charm: socks. Yes, socks. Simple but mighty, I believe this unsung accessory hero has the power to completely transform an outfit, and I’m always looking for excuses to incorporate them into my wardrobe.

With winter in full swing and temperatures dropping, the appeal of wearing socks has never been greater. That said, not every shoe lends itself to a sock pairing—some combinations work seamlessly, whilst others can feel a bit off. To help spark some styling inspiration, I’ve put together an edit of the six best shoe trends that always look chic with socks.

From sleek loafers to pointed-toe heels, these pairings prove that practicality and style can go hand in hand. Read on to discover the six shoe styles that look extra chic with socks.

SIX SHOE TRENDS THAT ALWAYS LOOK GOOD WITH SOCKS

1. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: Since the ballet flats revival swept the fashion scene last year, I’ve barely gone a week without wearing a pair. Yes, even in winter, you won’t catch me parting with my favourite ballet flats. My secret to making them winter-appropriate? Socks, of course. Adding a layer of texture and a flash of brightness, socks not only keep my feet cosy but also bring a fresh contrast to the dark leather of my flats. In fact, this pairing has become one of my favourite ways to style them, even throughout the warmer months.

2. LOAFERS

Style Notes: When I want to give my outfits a polished edge, I always reach for loafers and socks. Neat and elegant, this classic pairing strikes the perfect balance between smart and wearable. In fact, I’d argue that loafers look even better with socks than without.

3. TRAINERS

Style Notes: A few years ago, invisible or trainer socks were the go-to choice for wearing with trainers. But this season, socks have become just as important as the sneakers themselves. Long, calf-length styles are trending right now, offering a fresh and modern update. Try pairing crisp white socks with your well-loved trainers to give them an instant update.

4. KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: Of course, I’d always recommend pairing socks with knee-high boots—going without would undoubtedly make for an uncomfortable day. However, instead of letting the socks stay hidden, I’ve recently started styling my knee-high boots with even longer socks peeking out over the top. This simple addition adds a subtle layer of texture and dimension, elevating the overall look.

5. POINTED-TOE HEELS

Style Notes: Whilst a pointed-toe heel might not be the first shoe that springs to mind when you think about socks, I'm here to argue that it definitely should be. Making your favourite heels feel a little less serious, this playful pairing ensures a decidedly chic stride.

6. LACE-UP SHOES

Style Notes: Lace-up shoes are one of my favourite new footwear trends from the past few months, and I think they look chicest when styled with crisp white socks. To complete the look, pair with casual jeans or shorts, otherwise style with tailored trousers for an ultra-sleek silhouette.

