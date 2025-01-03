Not All Shoes Look Good With Socks, But These 6 Definitely Do
In my opinion, it’s the accessories that often make the biggest impact on an outfit.
Picture a minimalist look elevated by a chunky bangle; effortlessly chic, right? Or a simple jeans-and-tee ensemble transformed by a studded belt—sign me up! And don’t even get me started on the magic of a sumptuous cashmere scarf draped over a wool coat—pure style perfection.
Indeed, after years in the fashion industry, I'm certain that thoughtful additions such as these have the ability to elevate a look the most. Amongst them, there’s one add-on that stands out for its versatility and underrated charm: socks. Yes, socks. Simple but mighty, I believe this unsung accessory hero has the power to completely transform an outfit, and I’m always looking for excuses to incorporate them into my wardrobe.
With winter in full swing and temperatures dropping, the appeal of wearing socks has never been greater. That said, not every shoe lends itself to a sock pairing—some combinations work seamlessly, whilst others can feel a bit off. To help spark some styling inspiration, I’ve put together an edit of the six best shoe trends that always look chic with socks.
From sleek loafers to pointed-toe heels, these pairings prove that practicality and style can go hand in hand. Read on to discover the six shoe styles that look extra chic with socks.
SIX SHOE TRENDS THAT ALWAYS LOOK GOOD WITH SOCKS
1. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Since the ballet flats revival swept the fashion scene last year, I’ve barely gone a week without wearing a pair. Yes, even in winter, you won’t catch me parting with my favourite ballet flats. My secret to making them winter-appropriate? Socks, of course. Adding a layer of texture and a flash of brightness, socks not only keep my feet cosy but also bring a fresh contrast to the dark leather of my flats. In fact, this pairing has become one of my favourite ways to style them, even throughout the warmer months.
SHOP SOCKS AND BALLET FLATS:
2. LOAFERS
Style Notes: When I want to give my outfits a polished edge, I always reach for loafers and socks. Neat and elegant, this classic pairing strikes the perfect balance between smart and wearable. In fact, I’d argue that loafers look even better with socks than without.
SHOP LOAFERS AND SOCKS:
The suede loafer trend is taking off this season.
3. TRAINERS
Style Notes: A few years ago, invisible or trainer socks were the go-to choice for wearing with trainers. But this season, socks have become just as important as the sneakers themselves. Long, calf-length styles are trending right now, offering a fresh and modern update. Try pairing crisp white socks with your well-loved trainers to give them an instant update.
SHOP TRAINERS AND SOCKS:
These look so much more expensive than they are.
4. KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Of course, I’d always recommend pairing socks with knee-high boots—going without would undoubtedly make for an uncomfortable day. However, instead of letting the socks stay hidden, I’ve recently started styling my knee-high boots with even longer socks peeking out over the top. This simple addition adds a subtle layer of texture and dimension, elevating the overall look.
SHOP KNEE-HIGH BOOTS AND SOCKS:
5. POINTED-TOE HEELS
Style Notes: Whilst a pointed-toe heel might not be the first shoe that springs to mind when you think about socks, I'm here to argue that it definitely should be. Making your favourite heels feel a little less serious, this playful pairing ensures a decidedly chic stride.
SHOP POINTED-TOE HEELS AND SOCKS:
I always come back to Aeyde for its super-elevated shoes.
6. LACE-UP SHOES
Style Notes: Lace-up shoes are one of my favourite new footwear trends from the past few months, and I think they look chicest when styled with crisp white socks. To complete the look, pair with casual jeans or shorts, otherwise style with tailored trousers for an ultra-sleek silhouette.
SHOP LACE-UP SHOES AND SOCKS:
White socks are a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Yes, Uggs Are In, But There's Really Only One Way Stylish Women Are Wearing Them
Stay warm in style.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again
My redemption plan? Shoes.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Wait, I Just Found the Best Shoes, Pants, and Sweaters From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
The sale cheat sheet.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Surprisingly Elevated Legging Trend
I'm not here to argue.
By Natalie Cantell
-
If the Latest Shoe Trends Speak to You, You Better Listen—3 Standout Picks
These are already starting to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Sneaker Color Trend Everyone With Rich Taste Is Wearing in L.A.
It's giving wealth.
By Michelle Scanga
-
The 5 Jacket Trends New Yorkers Are Wearing to Elevate Their Basic Jeans
Give your denim outfit rotation an update.
By Michelle Scanga
-
These Are the Flat Boot Styles Trending in Europe
So good, I want them all.
By Emma Spedding