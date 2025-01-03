Not All Shoes Look Good With Socks, But These 6 Definitely Do

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

In my opinion, it’s the accessories that often make the biggest impact on an outfit.

Picture a minimalist look elevated by a chunky bangle; effortlessly chic, right? Or a simple jeans-and-tee ensemble transformed by a studded belt—sign me up! And don’t even get me started on the magic of a sumptuous cashmere scarf draped over a wool coat—pure style perfection.

Indeed, after years in the fashion industry, I'm certain that thoughtful additions such as these have the ability to elevate a look the most. Amongst them, there’s one add-on that stands out for its versatility and underrated charm: socks. Yes, socks. Simple but mighty, I believe this unsung accessory hero has the power to completely transform an outfit, and I’m always looking for excuses to incorporate them into my wardrobe.

With winter in full swing and temperatures dropping, the appeal of wearing socks has never been greater. That said, not every shoe lends itself to a sock pairing—some combinations work seamlessly, whilst others can feel a bit off. To help spark some styling inspiration, I’ve put together an edit of the six best shoe trends that always look chic with socks.

From sleek loafers to pointed-toe heels, these pairings prove that practicality and style can go hand in hand. Read on to discover the six shoe styles that look extra chic with socks.

1. BALLET FLATS

Influencer wears black ballet flats with white socks.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Since the ballet flats revival swept the fashion scene last year, I’ve barely gone a week without wearing a pair. Yes, even in winter, you won’t catch me parting with my favourite ballet flats. My secret to making them winter-appropriate? Socks, of course. Adding a layer of texture and a flash of brightness, socks not only keep my feet cosy but also bring a fresh contrast to the dark leather of my flats. In fact, this pairing has become one of my favourite ways to style them, even throughout the warmer months.

SHOP SOCKS AND BALLET FLATS:

Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps in Black

These also come in a playful silver shade.

5-Pack Sports Socks in Drymove™
H&M
5-Pack Socks in Drymove

Simple and fresh.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps in Black

You can't go wrong with a pair of classic black ballet flats.

2. LOAFERS

Influencer wears loafers with black socks.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: When I want to give my outfits a polished edge, I always reach for loafers and socks. Neat and elegant, this classic pairing strikes the perfect balance between smart and wearable. In fact, I’d argue that loafers look even better with socks than without.

SHOP LOAFERS AND SOCKS:

Suede Loafers
M&S Collection
Suede Loafers

The suede loafer trend is taking off this season.

5pk Sumptuously Soft™ Ankle Socks
M&S Collection
5pk Sumptuously Soft Ankle Socks

These also come in three other shades.

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

These come up slightly large, so they're perfect for pairing with thick socks.

3. TRAINERS

Influencer wears Miu Miu trainers with white socks.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: A few years ago, invisible or trainer socks were the go-to choice for wearing with trainers. But this season, socks have become just as important as the sneakers themselves. Long, calf-length styles are trending right now, offering a fresh and modern update. Try pairing crisp white socks with your well-loved trainers to give them an instant update.

SHOP TRAINERS AND SOCKS:

Tan Brown Premium Leather Slim Lace-Up Trainers
Next
Tan Brown Premium Leather Slim Lace-Up Trainers

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Cotton Rib Socks Set of 3
Arket
Cotton Rib Socks Set of 3

The rib detailing adds an elevated edge.

Dustin Panelled Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Dustin Panelled Suede Sneakers in Brown Tan

These also come in a pale purple shade.

4. KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears knee high boots and socks.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Of course, I’d always recommend pairing socks with knee-high boots—going without would undoubtedly make for an uncomfortable day. However, instead of letting the socks stay hidden, I’ve recently started styling my knee-high boots with even longer socks peeking out over the top. This simple addition adds a subtle layer of texture and dimension, elevating the overall look.

SHOP KNEE-HIGH BOOTS AND SOCKS:

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots in Black

Classic black boots are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

Family Women Knee-High Socks
Falke
Knee-High Socks in White

These also come in six other shades.

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

Style with socks and a mini for a chic winter look.

5. POINTED-TOE HEELS

Influencer wears socks with heels.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Style Notes: Whilst a pointed-toe heel might not be the first shoe that springs to mind when you think about socks, I'm here to argue that it definitely should be. Making your favourite heels feel a little less serious, this playful pairing ensures a decidedly chic stride.

SHOP POINTED-TOE HEELS AND SOCKS:

Patent Effect Slingback Shoes
Zara
Patent Effect Slingback Shoes

Simple and effective.

Out From Under Pointelle Knee High Socks
Out From Under
Pointelle Knee High Socks

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Aeyde
Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

I always come back to Aeyde for its super-elevated shoes.

6. LACE-UP SHOES

Influencer wears socks with lace up shoes.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Lace-up shoes are one of my favourite new footwear trends from the past few months, and I think they look chicest when styled with crisp white socks. To complete the look, pair with casual jeans or shorts, otherwise style with tailored trousers for an ultra-sleek silhouette.

SHOP LACE-UP SHOES AND SOCKS:

Chunky Lace Up Shoe
ME+EM
Chunky Lace Up Shoe

These remind me of school shoes but in the best way.

2-Pack Socks
& Other Stories
2-Pack Socks

White socks are a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.

vagabond,

Vagabond
Kenova Shoes

Thick socks will make these perfect for styling throughout winter.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸