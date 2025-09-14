Not Loafers, Not Ballet Flats—The "Dated" Flat Shoe Trend French Women Actually Wear All the Time

Having long-rejected the discomfort that comes from wearing heels all day and night, I’m always on the lookout for flat-shoe trends that feel just as elegant and polished. My wardrobe is already well stocked with ballet flats and loafers but just recently I've come across a new flat-shoe trend that keeps cropping up in the wardrobes of the most stylish French women.
Sleek, refined and innately smart, T-bar flats are closing in on me this season. Conjuring memories of the school shoes I once wore every day, this season's iterations feel distinctly grown-up, although I must admit that the “back-to-school” energy makes them perfect for September styling.
Not a far cry from fashion's favourite Mary Janes, the T-bar flat is defined by its extra strand of leather that creates the T-shape across the foot. While T-bar shoes may have slipped under the radar in recent years, I first spotted their return in the form of summer sandals and heeled versions earlier this year—a warm-up act, if you will, for the closed-toe style coming to the fore right now.
Of course, it’s no surprise the French have already claimed them as a staple. Their mix of comfort, elegance and quiet sophistication feels quintessentially Parisian—and more than reason enough for me to add them to my own rotation.
This autumn, I’ll be styling mine with everything from pleated skirts to easy, slouchy jeans. Scroll on to shop the T-bar flats to know about this season.
Shop T-Bar Flats:
H&M
Pointed Satin Sandals
Shop these while they're on sale.
Marks & Spencer
Patent T Bar Flat Pointed Ballet Pumps
There's something particularly chic about t-bar flats rendered in a glossy patent leather.
Boden
Round Toe T-Bar Flats
These also come in leopard print.
Chloé
Marcie Ballerina
The rounded-toe finish gives these a pretty, delicate feel.
& Other Stories
T-Bar Leather Ballet Flats
Style with crisp white socks to give your look a preppy edge.
G.H. BASS
Weejuns Mary Jane
G.H. Bass' Weejun shoes are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.