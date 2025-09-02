Sienna Miller Just Wore 3 Key Autumn Trends That Instantly Update Basic Jeans

With the right outfit additions, even basic jeans can feel incredibly trendy. Discover how Sienna Miller updated hers.

Sienna Miller wears blue jeans, cuffed at the ankle with Miu Miu clogs, a brown jacket and a Gucci bag.
I look at jeans the same way I do a simple black tank top or a crisp white tee: a "blank canvas" piece that will absorb the energy of the rest of my look, laying a chic foundation but never dictating the vibe of an outfit.

You could wear the same pair of jeans every day and still walk out the door in a completely different look each time. What really shifts the energy of denim is the supporting pieces: your shoes, layers and accessories. Just look to Sienna Miller’s latest outfit for proof. Starting with a classic pair of blue straight-leg jeans, Miller added character by cuffing the hems just enough to stop them from grazing the floor, and more importantly, to give her shoes a moment.

Her footwear of choice? A pair of Miu Miu fur-lined Suede Clogs (£780). With their '70s, bohemian feel, clogs are having a significant revival, resurfacing on the runways at Chloé (and of course, Miu Miu), and now trickling into our everyday wardrobes. Miller's flat pair felt unfussy and comfortable, but also perfectly timed for an autumn 2025 debut.

To build on this base, Miller layered in thoughtful details that elevated the look without making it feel too "trendy". Her jacket was a prime example: a boxy, collared cut in a rich shade of chocolate brown. Steering away from standard black or navy, this warm hue not only feels fresh for the season, but also adds depth and polish to even the simplest jeans-and-top combo.

And of course, there was her bag. Miller carried a Gucci Giglio Bag (£1600), fresh off the brand’s Cruise 2026 runway in Florence. With its monogram print, signature red-and-green web trim and easy canvas finish, the roomy style is already tipped to become one of autumn’s It bags. Naturally, Miller was amongst the first to take it for a spin.

With a few simple styling choices, her outfit felt relaxed and comfortable, but also thoroughly on trend. If you're also inspired to keep your jeans close to hand and invest in the odd wardrobe upgrade ahead of autumn, read on to shop my edit of the best jeans, clogs and brown jackets.

Shop Jeans, Clogs and Brown Jackets:

