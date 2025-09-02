Sienna Miller Just Wore 3 Key Autumn Trends That Instantly Update Basic Jeans

I look at jeans the same way I do a simple black tank top or a crisp white tee: a "blank canvas" piece that will absorb the energy of the rest of my look, laying a chic foundation but never dictating the vibe of an outfit.
You could wear the same pair of jeans every day and still walk out the door in a completely different look each time. What really shifts the energy of denim is the supporting pieces: your shoes, layers and accessories. Just look to Sienna Miller’s latest outfit for proof. Starting with a classic pair of blue straight-leg jeans, Miller added character by cuffing the hems just enough to stop them from grazing the floor, and more importantly, to give her shoes a moment.
Her footwear of choice? A pair of Miu Miu fur-lined Suede Clogs (£780). With their '70s, bohemian feel, clogs are having a significant revival, resurfacing on the runways at Chloé (and of course, Miu Miu), and now trickling into our everyday wardrobes. Miller's flat pair felt unfussy and comfortable, but also perfectly timed for an autumn 2025 debut.
To build on this base, Miller layered in thoughtful details that elevated the look without making it feel too "trendy". Her jacket was a prime example: a boxy, collared cut in a rich shade of chocolate brown. Steering away from standard black or navy, this warm hue not only feels fresh for the season, but also adds depth and polish to even the simplest jeans-and-top combo.
And of course, there was her bag. Miller carried a GucciGiglio Bag (£1600), fresh off the brand’s Cruise 2026 runway in Florence. With its monogram print, signature red-and-green web trim and easy canvas finish, the roomy style is already tipped to become one of autumn’s It bags. Naturally, Miller was amongst the first to take it for a spin.
With a few simple styling choices, her outfit felt relaxed and comfortable, but also thoroughly on trend. If you're also inspired to keep your jeans close to hand and invest in the odd wardrobe upgrade ahead of autumn, read on to shop my edit of the best jeans, clogs and brown jackets.
Shop Jeans, Clogs and Brown Jackets:
Reformation
Owen Jacket
The collarless design gives this such an elevated finish.
Mother Denim
The Reifler Jeans
These have a rigid finish, so they'll hold their shape for longer than softer pairs.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Clogs
Style these with denim or pair with a swishy boho skirt.
COS
Boxy Double-Faced Wool Jacket
The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
These also come in 18 other shades.
Miu Miu
Suede Clogs
Shop the pair Sienna loves.
H&M
Coat
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
These also come in short and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Anthropologie
Studded Platform Clog
This warm khaki shade is set to be a major colour trend this autumn.
Free People
We the Free River Vegan Jacket
Style with a white tee and jeans for an easy, autumn-ready look.
Mango
High Waist Straight Jeans
These slouchy jeans are perfect for daily styling.
Chloé
Jeannette Embellished Leather Clogs
These also come in a slingback style, if you prefer the extra support.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.