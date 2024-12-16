Wait, What? Skinny Jeans and Ballet Pumps Are Suddenly Being Worn by the Coolest People Again
Almost out of nowhere, one of fashion's most divisive items has started making its way back onto the style scene. Once dismissed as "dated" and "unflattering," skinny jeans had been relegated to the back of wardrobes as baggy and straight-leg styles thrived instead. But now, slowly but surely, skinny jeans are creeping back onto our radars, and there's one particular shoe pairing that fashion people have been wearing theirs with all winter.
In the early '00s one would wear skinny jeans with either platform heels, ballet flats or ankle boots. Interestingly, this season fashion people are pairing their slim-fitting jeans with elegant ballet flats once more, and looking surprisingly chic in the process.
Both nostalgic and modern, this "dated" pairing combines the elegant energy of streamlined skinny jeans with the delicate shape of ballet flats to create a particularly polished silhouette.
Nodding towards a sense of Y2K nostalgia whilst tapping into today's preference for minimalism and a polished aesthetic, it's really no surprise that the trend has come back around this season. Styling well with oversized layers—think chunky knits, boxy blazers or oversized coats—to balance out the slim proportion of the skinny jeans and neatly fitting flats, the new-season combination has an elegant energy that stylish dressers can't resist.
Jessica Alba wears skinny jeans and ballet flats on the red carpet in 2006.
Reflecting the cyclical nature of fashion, these two old favourites have been reimagined for the modern wardrobe this winter offering a captivating blend of nostalgia and contemporary style that few other outfit combinations can achieve.
Read on to discover our edit of the best skinny jeans and ballet flats below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SKINNY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS HERE:
Style with skinny jeans or wear with a flowing dress.
These come in petite, regular and long lengths.
These crop just above the ankle, meaning they pair particularly well with ballet flats.
Maison Margiela's Tabi flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
