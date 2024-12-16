Wait, What? Skinny Jeans and Ballet Pumps Are Suddenly Being Worn by the Coolest People Again

Almost out of nowhere, one of fashion's most divisive items has started making its way back onto the style scene. Once dismissed as "dated" and "unflattering," skinny jeans had been relegated to the back of wardrobes as baggy and straight-leg styles thrived instead. But now, slowly but surely, skinny jeans are creeping back onto our radars, and there's one particular shoe pairing that fashion people have been wearing theirs with all winter.

In the early '00s one would wear skinny jeans with either platform heels, ballet flats or ankle boots. Interestingly, this season fashion people are pairing their slim-fitting jeans with elegant ballet flats once more, and looking surprisingly chic in the process.

Both nostalgic and modern, this "dated" pairing combines the elegant energy of streamlined skinny jeans with the delicate shape of ballet flats to create a particularly polished silhouette.

Nodding towards a sense of Y2K nostalgia whilst tapping into today's preference for minimalism and a polished aesthetic, it's really no surprise that the trend has come back around this season. Styling well with oversized layers—think chunky knits, boxy blazers or oversized coats—to balance out the slim proportion of the skinny jeans and neatly fitting flats, the new-season combination has an elegant energy that stylish dressers can't resist.

(Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Alba wears skinny jeans and ballet flats on the red carpet in 2006.

Reflecting the cyclical nature of fashion, these two old favourites have been reimagined for the modern wardrobe this winter offering a captivating blend of nostalgia and contemporary style that few other outfit combinations can achieve.

Read on to discover our edit of the best skinny jeans and ballet flats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SKINNY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS HERE:

H&M Skinny High Jeans £20 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—26.

Vagabond Shoemakers Jolin Flats £85 SHOP NOW These also come in a patent leather finish

Paige Hoxton Ankle Skinny Jean £215 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or wear these tucked in to knee-high boots.

Marks & Spencer Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW Style with skinny jeans or wear with a flowing dress.

Zara Coated Slim Fit High-Waist Jeans £30 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Marks & Spencer Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans £45 SHOP NOW These come in petite, regular and long lengths.

H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW These elegant flats look more expensive than they are.

Mother Denim High Waisted Looker Ankle £289 SHOP NOW These crop just above the ankle, meaning they pair particularly well with ballet flats.