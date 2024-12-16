Wait, What? Skinny Jeans and Ballet Pumps Are Suddenly Being Worn by the Coolest People Again

Almost out of nowhere, one of fashion's most divisive items has started making its way back onto the style scene. Once dismissed as "dated" and "unflattering," skinny jeans had been relegated to the back of wardrobes as baggy and straight-leg styles thrived instead. But now, slowly but surely, skinny jeans are creeping back onto our radars, and there's one particular shoe pairing that fashion people have been wearing theirs with all winter.

In the early '00s one would wear skinny jeans with either platform heels, ballet flats or ankle boots. Interestingly, this season fashion people are pairing their slim-fitting jeans with elegant ballet flats once more, and looking surprisingly chic in the process.

Influencer wears skinny jeans and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Both nostalgic and modern, this "dated" pairing combines the elegant energy of streamlined skinny jeans with the delicate shape of ballet flats to create a particularly polished silhouette.

Nodding towards a sense of Y2K nostalgia whilst tapping into today's preference for minimalism and a polished aesthetic, it's really no surprise that the trend has come back around this season. Styling well with oversized layers—think chunky knits, boxy blazers or oversized coats—to balance out the slim proportion of the skinny jeans and neatly fitting flats, the new-season combination has an elegant energy that stylish dressers can't resist.

Jessica Alba wears skinny jeans and ballet flats on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Alba wears skinny jeans and ballet flats on the red carpet in 2006.

Reflecting the cyclical nature of fashion, these two old favourites have been reimagined for the modern wardrobe this winter offering a captivating blend of nostalgia and contemporary style that few other outfit combinations can achieve.

Influencer wears skinny jeans and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Read on to discover our edit of the best skinny jeans and ballet flats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SKINNY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS HERE:

Skinny High Jeans
H&M
Skinny High Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—26.

Jolin
Vagabond Shoemakers
Jolin Flats

These also come in a patent leather finish

paige,

Paige
Hoxton Ankle Skinny Jean

Style with ballet flats or wear these tucked in to knee-high boots.

Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
Marks & Spencer
Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Style with skinny jeans or wear with a flowing dress.

Zw Collection Coated Slim Fit High-Waist Jeans
Zara
Coated Slim Fit High-Waist Jeans

These are already on their way to selling out.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans

These come in petite, regular and long lengths.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

These elegant flats look more expensive than they are.

High Waisted Looker Ankle - These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
Mother Denim
High Waisted Looker Ankle

These crop just above the ankle, meaning they pair particularly well with ballet flats.

Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats

Maison Margiela's Tabi flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

