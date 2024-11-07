I Already Know This Is Going to Be the Biggest Trainer Trend of 2025

It might be the season of the boot, but this year has absolutely belonged to the trainer. Of course, trainers have always been around, but never before have they been so in demand or coveted in fashion circles has they have in 2024. From Adidas Sambas to Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, some pairs have been harder to get your hands on than The Row's Margaux bag at times, which we know is one of the most sought-after items of the past 12 months in its own right. And, if my 14 years spent in the industry has taught me anything, it's that brands will keep serving us tempting trainer iterations into 2025, and for as long as we keep shopping them.

It might still be a couple of months away, but I can already guess what the biggest trainer trend of 2025 will be. Combining the style set's love of sneaks and one of the most noteworthy looks of the last few months, suddenly, wherever I look, I'm seeing leopard print trainers.

My initial interest in leopard print trainers first piqued at the beginning of the year when Adidas and British cool fashion brand Wales Bonner unveiled their latest collaboration, in which they included a pair of textured, leopard print trainers. The pair sold out at record speed, with those lucky enough to get their hands (or should that be feet?) on a set proudly showing off their new wares on social media. It wasn't long, however, before summer kicked in, and in place of closed-toe shoes, sandals became the priority.

It wasn't until the colder months began to roll around that fashion people starting dusting off their Adidas x Wales Bonner kicks again. At the same time, the appetite for leopard print was insatiable, too, having dominated the autumn/winter 2024 runway collections, which were now landing in stores. Looking back, the leopard print trainer trend takeover was inevitable, but it's only now, witnessing the sheer volume of them on the market that I see just how huge this trend is.

Now cropping up everywhere, from Zara and M&S to Golden Goose and even Chloé, as well as on my FYP, it seems that, when they're not wearing boots, stylish types are opting for leopard print trainers. Thinking you may share the same inclination, below, I've rounded up the best leopard print trainers on the market right now, including any available pairs of the OG Adidas x Wales Bonner leopard trainers I can find.

