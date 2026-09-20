As someone who loves bare toe season and will wear flip flops until the fear of frostbite arrises, I sometimes struggle when it comes to wearing boots. Don't get me wrong, buying a new pair of autumn boots is one of my favourite tasks (along with bags, jackets and a winter coat, for that matter) but with so many styles, how is anyone supposed to know which boots to buy? It can become a bit of a minefield. That is probably why, as a stylist, one of my most-asked questions from my friends is: "which boots can I wear with [insert jeans type here]".
Even as a fashion editor of 15 years, it can still be tricky to figure out the right boots to wear with my favourite barrel-leg jeans when I'm in a rush to catch the train. But after years of testing out different pairings, I wanted to share the 5 key boots for autumn/winter 2026, along with inspiration for the particular jeans types they work best with, thanks to the help of some of the most stylish women on Instagram. So whether it's an extreme pointed-toe with straight-leg jeans or cowboy boots with flares, consider this your guide to the new season boots to wear with your much-loved denim collection.
1. Extra Pointed-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Marilyn [pictured above] is one of my favourites to follow for endless outfit inspo, and she never fails to make basics look so damn good. Here, she adds an extra pointed-toe boot to her blue straight-leg jeans, and see how it elevates them? The more pointy, the better (witchy connotations welcome).
Shop Pointed-Toe Boots:
MANGO
Glossy-Finish Pointed-Toe Heeled Ankle Boot
I did not expect these to be £50.
M&S
Wedge Knee High Boots
These will most definitely sell out.
Khaite
Valerie 55 Leather Ankle Boots
Think I'm in love.
Topshop
Palmer Real Leather Kitten Heel Ankle Boot
I'm into a bright, bold pointed toe popping out from underneath denim hems.
ASOS DESIGN
Cedrick Chisel Toe Heeled Knee Boots in Black
As one of the most inclusive destinations to find shoes and boots, these Asos boots come in sizes 2-9.
2. Slouchy Boots
Style Notes: Slouchy, ruched boots were seen on the Chloé AW26 runway worn over the knee with jeans or leather trousers tucked in. Of course everyone is quick to try out the look, and Léna was one of the first I spotted wearing knee-high iterations with straight-leg jeans. Cigarette and slimmer pairs will also work perfectly with this one.
Shop Ruched Boots:
Alohas
Kalila Brown Leather Kitten Heel Boots
A walkable heel height and the perfect amount of scrunch—what's not to love?
STAUD
Staud Suede Wally Slouch Heeled Boots
That slouchy wide-fit is made to wear over jeans.
M&S
Suede Slouchy Kitten Heel Knee High Boots
Big fan of the Western heel on this pair.
ASOS DESIGN
Riven Real Leather Wedge Slouch Boots
Wedge heels are a mini trend to look out for.
Free People
Kiki Kitten Heel Boots
Free People will always be the destination for brilliant boots.
3. Western Boots
Style Notes: Between rodeo-style big buckle belts at Burberry and checkered shirting at Chloé, the Wild West is back this season. The starting block to try it out? Western boots, of course. Emili wears her pair with slightly flared jeans [above] but I also love them with wide-leg or horseshoe silhouettes (very on brand).
Shop Western Boots:
& Other Stories
Sleek Leather Cowboy Boots - Black
The more polished version of Western, this sleek leather pair gets my vote.
Ba&Sh
Boots Clau
I would tuck a pair of ecru jeans into these.
Anthropologie
Matisse Saloon Fringe Boots
Fringing is key this season.
Sézane
Ivana Ankle Boots
Made to go with indigo denim.
MANGO
Leather Block-Heel Boots
Yes, Mango!
4. Animal Print Boots
Style Notes: Every walk of the animal kingdom is making its way into our wardrobes this season—including deer, tiger, snake and classic leopard—and I'm more than happy about the situation. A printed boot will add interest to any denim wash, so go wild and try them out with your favourite jeans.
Shop Animal Print Boots:
ASOS DESIGN
Rudy Chisel Toe Heeled Sock Boots
This snake print ankle pair looks so premium.
Free People
Sweet Talker Snip Toe Boots
Bambi prints are bigger than ever for autumn.
Jimmy Choo
Amis croc-effect leather knee-high boots
Croc print is a key detail this season so these count.
Ralph Lauren
Francesca Print Haircalf Tall Boot Hee
I can also see these with a structured pencil skirt.
Topshop
Kiki Cone Heel Ankle Boot in Zebra Hair on Real Leather
Well these are fun.
5. Sleek Suede Boots
Style Notes: First things first, when it comes to suede—be it a jacket, bag or in this case, boots—make sure you invest in a good suede protector spray. I've ruined far too many pairs, and learnt my lesson, so this season I'll be taking care of my suede ankle and knee-high boots to wear them like Anouk, with high-rise jeans.
Shop Suede Boots:
Dear Frances
Dante Knee Boot, Espresso Suede
I'll be pre-ordering these.
ZARA
Split Suede Wedge Boots
Yep, told you wedge pairs are taking over for AW26.
Arket
Suede ankle boots
I'll always have a soft spot for a good ankle boot.
HUSH
Hush Marrin Suede Block Heel Ankle Boots, Dark Wine Red
Yes, yes and yes to burgundy suede.
COS
Suede Riding Boots
Ready for those crisp autumn walks over straight-leg jeans.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.