Minimalism, Who? H&M's Take on Gothic Romance Will Define The Autumn Months

There are few brands that cater to the demands of the modern wardrobe like H&M, which makes the brand’s place in the London Fashion Week calendar feel particularly apt. Its collections are among those the city’s fashion set will genuinely be reaching for over the coming months—and, as this season proved, H&M certainly knows how to put on a show.
Unveiled in three parts, H&M’s Autumn 2026 collection brought together pieces from the H&M Studio and H&M Atelier lines. Setting the tone, Brazilian ballerina Ingrid Silva cast a romantic light across the runway before Alex Consani appeared in a sheer lace blouse, slim white trousers and cream jacquard heels.
Part ballet, part play—entirely theatrical, the show retained a sense of yearning romance that thrummed throughout. The collection carried its own romantic, whimsical edge, calling on natural references through draped florals and spiderweb-like sheerness, creating a ground, distinctly gothic-romantic mood. Ruffles tapped into the wider Victorian influence resonating across the season, whilst the shoes brought a softer, more polished finish to the looks, with richer fabrications, including leathers and denims grounding the collection’s more ethereal elements.
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"This show is a celebration of creativity, and of human relationships. I wanted to create something that felt romantic, emotional, human and painterly, all while experimenting with new technologies. My mission throughout my career has been to push the boundaries of fashion and stay curious about the next thing. I’m excited that H&M shares that vision.” Spoke Nick Knight, Founder and Director, SHOWstudio, who was brought in as Creative Director of the show.
As technology’s influence on fashion continues to deepen, H&M merged the physical and digital worlds to generate fashion films in real time. The resulting interplay between physical and digital, past and future, made for an immersive experience that felt both rooted in the romance of fashion and distinctly otherworldly—a fitting backdrop for a collection that looked straight towards what we’ll be wearing next.
The first drop of H&M’s Autumn 26 womenswear collection, as well as the H&M Atelier menswear collection, were made available to See Now, Buy Now on 17 September across H&M’s online channels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.