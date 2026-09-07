My Friend Asked for Stylish Fall Flats (But Didn't Want to Spend More Than $175)—I Sent Her These Styles

Including chic ballet flats and cool slides.

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
the best fall flats
(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Before we get started, know that my friend is a flats girl forever—she never wears heels. So, as her fashion-editor friend, I wasn't surprised when she messaged me looking for stylish fall shoe ideas. I should also mention that she prefers to buy her shoes from Zappos and didn't want to spend more than $175 on a pair, so I told her I'd scroll through the new arrivals to find my favorite shopping director-approved picks.

Keep scrolling to shop trend-forward fall 2026 flat shoe options. The first five on the list are the silhouettes I sent to my friend, and then I rounded up even more styles to inspire your fall wardrobe. You'll notice everything from chic ballet flats to cool slides to polished loafers.

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.