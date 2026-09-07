My Friend Asked for Stylish Fall Flats (But Didn't Want to Spend More Than $175)—I Sent Her These Styles

Before we get started, know that my friend is a flats girl forever—she never wears heels. So, as her fashion-editor friend, I wasn't surprised when she messaged me looking for stylish fall shoe ideas. I should also mention that she prefers to buy her shoes from Zappos and didn't want to spend more than $175 on a pair, so I told her I'd scroll through the new arrivals to find my favorite shopping director-approved picks.
Keep scrolling to shop trend-forward fall 2026 flat shoe options. The first five on the list are the silhouettes I sent to my friend, and then I rounded up even more styles to inspire your fall wardrobe. You'll notice everything from chic ballet flats to cool slides to polished loafers.
I know my friend would get so much wear out of these woven flats. You can dress them up with a skirt or down with jeans.
Madewell
The Dolli Glove Loafers
Simple yet striking loafers.
Birkenstock
Amsterdam Wrapped Clogs
Cool clogs are a fashion person staple.
Marc Fisher LTD
Gradi Flats
Vince Camuto
Vinia Slip-On Flat Mules
I'm very into this shape. Elegant.
Madewell
The Remy Mary Jane Flats
All about the texture here.
Cole Haan
Paget Flat Ballet Flats
Picture these flats with your favorite jeans.
Calvin Klein
Gemeen Flats
Vince Camuto
Paelyn Flat Penny Loafers
Note the ruched detail at the toe.
Cole Haan
Beatrice Loafers
Brown suede is perfect for fall.