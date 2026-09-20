Christopher Kane's Mulberry Debut Gives the Heritage Brand a Sharp New Direction

After nearly a decade off the London Fashion Week schedule, Mulberry made its runway return this afternoon under the new leadership of industry veteran Christopher Kane.
For many in fashion today, a first taste of fashion joy may well have come in the form of a Mulberry Bayswater bag. As synonymous with the 2010s as the ankle boots and skinny jeans worn alongside it, the British label has long held a particularly soft spot in the hearts of those who grew up with it. Its return to the LFW schedule was therefore always going to draw a crowd, bringing together some of the industry's biggest names for Kane's much-anticipated debut.
The collection was tempered and assured, honing in on a fabrication that has long been central to the house: leather. It appeared everywhere, from dresses, coats and skirts to trousers, lapels, bags and shoes, cut into structured silhouettes that echoed the precision of Mulberry's accessories. Bayswater-inspired cut-outs framed dresses and jackets, while a subdued palette of black, brown, cream and grey kept things refined against clean lines and decisive draping.
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Far from frothy, the collection's pared-back palette and structured shapes gave it a distinctly practical sensibility, reflected in the leather goods that helped build Mulberry's reputation. XXL bags brought both humour and functionality, while vinyl trench coats and exaggerated, puffed-up hoods added a playful edge to the otherwise considered collection.
There was room for a little after-dark glamour, too, though strictly no glitter. Instead, iridescent dresses were sliced into clever layers, offering a more grown-up take on disco dressing that caught the light with every movement.
A confident return to the Mulberry spirit: distinctly British, deeply rooted in craft, and grounded in the pieces that made the house a fashion fixture in the first place. Under Kane, Mulberry is rediscovering what made it so beloved—and giving those signatures a sharper, more contemporary edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.