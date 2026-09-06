If that sounds like you, you’re in the right place, as the autumn shoe colour trends we’re about to dive into are nothing short of a feast for the eyes. Falling in line with the maximalist mood shaping the autumn/winter 2026 runways, the shades you’re about to see in this edit are nothing short of eclectic. Be it rich, sophisticated shades of oxblood that lend a playful yet regal air of quiet luxury, to dopamine-inducing pops of neon that don’t simply wait for attention but demand it—this season's footwear colour palette is anything but boring.
Consider this your guide, if you will, to the colours worth knowing. Below we dive into not only what's trending in the world of shoes, but also how to style these shades to make them work their utmost hardest.
So, whether you’re ready to embrace colour-drenched, head-to-look or simply searching for a way to make aqua work long after summer, I’ve got the answers for you. Scroll on to see the five biggest shoe colour trends of autumn 2026.
The 5 Biggest Shoe Colour Trends of Autumn 2026
1. Brilliant Bordeaux
Style Notes: Whether you call it wine, maroon or burgundy, bordeaux will be one of the biggest autumn shoe colour trends to know. Although the rich beverage makes an excellent mulled wine (yes, festive season is on the brain), this deep oxblood shade is equally suited to shoes, inherently warm, quietly regal and heavy on the understated elegance. That may well be why it was everywhere on the A/W '26 runways.
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Whether fashioned into androgynous, knee-high boots at Vivienne Westwood or embossed in a croc-effect minimal loafer à la Luisa Spagnoli, the luxurious shade makes less of a statement than its punchy, tomato coloured sister (more on that later), but it is a treat to behold nonetheless .
Shop Bordeaux Shoes:
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers
Move over Miu Miu X New Balance, the retro-inspired Plume trainers have been all over the fashion set for the last few weeks.
Boden
Hope Slingback Heels-Wine
Whats not to love about a heel that you can walk a mile in.
Bottega Veneta
Charlotte Ballerina
Trust me, these intricately woven leather ballet flats from Bottega Veneta are about to be everywhere.
Sezane
Serena High Heels
If the goal is the effortless elegance of a French girl, this style is one to know.
Reformation
Calista Slingback Heel
I'd always advise you size up in Reformation footwear.
2. Banking on Blue
Style Notes: Whilst it's true that this summer was defined by aquamarine, as we look at the colour trends capturing the hearts of fashion people this autumn, it's clear that varying shades of water-inspired blue are exactly what we’ll be wearing on our feet too. Although autumn might not be all about the beach, shades of blue have taken on a decidedly more polished persona, and look just as good with socks and tights.
At Jonathon Anderson’s Dior, confident, cobalt, floral pumps marched the runway, the sculptural blooms adding a soft femininity to the bare leg. Over at Moschino, electric teal T-bar heels added a punchy pop to red tights, and then there was Prada, where an icy blue feathered boot was the perfect frothy backdrop for a flash of electric-yellow lace. You see, this autumn, there’s no right or wrong way to wear blue; this playful hue is ready to work hard all on its own.
Shop Blue Shoes:
Mango
Satin High Heeled Sandal
So '80s, so chic.
Aquazzura
Bisous Suede Mule
If you're looking for a subtle way to wear the trend, may I suggest this beautifully crafted pair of denim blue mules?
Topshop
Axel Toe Thong Mid Heel Sandal in Cobalt Blue
I lived in this pair of thong heels this summer.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Mazy 55 Suede Cone Heel Mule Sandals
Bury me in these shoes.
Manolo Blahnik
Capsli Suede Slingback Pumps
The contrasting colour on this pair of Manolo Blahnik's make them feel far more fashion-forward.
3. Nought-y Neon
Style Notes: Once considered a dated relic of the 80's and in turn, acid-indie Y2K, neon has been given a decidedly cooler revival thanks in part to fashion’s current maximalist mood. Be it neon pink, aquamarine blue, or citron yellow, each shade has cropped up on the runway, paired with clashing colours to full dopamine-inducing effect, and this autumn, the trend shows no signs of slowing down.
Black leather trousers can be styled up with chartreuse pumps a là Vaquera, or toe-flashing hot pink boots caused a stir when shown with an icy silver overcoat at Julie Kegels—this season the message couldn’t be clearer: neon is no longer reserved for summer, festivals or noughties tribute looks; it's here and ready to give a surprisingly chic feel to your autumn rotation.
Shop the Neon Shoe Trend:
Vans
Slp Ballet Light Sneakers
This is how to create a retro-trainer in my humble opinion.
Reformation
Pina Heeled Sandal
These would look super chic styled with a pair of straight-leg jeans and frog-clasp blouse.
Prada
Embroidered Satin Slingback Pumps
These embellished kitten heels are ready to walk from the runway, straight into the hearts of fashion's best dressed.
Gimaguas
Bailarina Neopreno
If you've been longing for a pair of Gimaguas's neopreno ballet flats, nows your chance.
Melissa x Diesel
Quantam Platform Wedge
I already know these shoes are about to be everywhere at London Fashion Week.
4. Reliable Red
Style Notes: The gift that keeps on giving, this round-up would be incomplete without at least one mention of the bold red trend that has taken over 2026. What began as a micro-trend in 2020 has, over the past few years, evolved into a bona fide wardrobe staple, with the vibrant hue infiltrating every fashion person’s wardrobe. From tomato-red bags to bright knits, it has been quite literally everywhere, but it’s on our feet that this brilliant colour really shines.
With vivid colour combinations and colour-drenching firmly at the forefront of the conversation, red shoes were frequently styled as part of a much bolder, more saturated look. At Blumarine, vinyl red shoes were paired with near-sheer red tights, creating a head-to-toe effect that felt unabashedly seductive. Whilst at Bottega Veneta, a fluffy, fur-trimmed iteration was styled alongside a statement-making fringe skirt, proving that this season’s red shoe is anything but demure.
Shop Red Shoes:
Anthropologie
Maeve Leather Horsebit Mules
Any shoe that I can slip on and go in instantly get my seal of approval.
M&S
Flat Chisel Toe Slingback Soes
Style with with a white T-shirt and tailored trousers for a cool, yet office-appropriate look.
Massimo Dutti
Braided Leather Ballet Flat
Another woven ballet flat—I told you they're about to be everywhere.
Topshop
Alfie
If you missed out on the viral zebra print iteration of these heels, this season they're back in a brilliant ruby red.
Loewe
Origami Cubic slingback
Who'd have though an Origami-inspired heel could look this chic.
6. Go For Gold
Style Notes: Now, it’s true that gold shoes (particularly heels) are somewhat of a timeless classic and an elevated neutral in their own right, but since finding a home in the wardrobes of Jennifer Lopez and Alexa Chung this year, it feels almost impossible to make it through autumn without them.
So, whether you’re embracing the once considered "date" gold ankle boot, or looking for something perfect for party seasonal, there’s an iteration of the trend to suit every style. From softened metallics that feel surprisingly understated to statement silhouettes that demand attention, gold is proving that it can be both timeless and thoroughly of-the-moment.
Shop Gold Shoes:
M&S
Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Peep Toe Sandals
These come in white and rose gold too.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Fanny 85 Metallic Leather Sandals
Style with an all black outfit for a vintage-inspired finishing touch.
RIXO ⋆
Mavi Leather Heels in Gold
I have this pair of Rixo heels and must attest, they're as good as they look.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.