I Can Tell You're a Fashion Person If You're Wearing One of These Shoe Colour Trends This Autumn

If you’re a shoe aficionado and want to know what colours will be 'in' this autumn, I've got just the edit for you.

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The image shoes three of the five biggest colour trends everywhere in autumn 2026.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
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If you’re reading this, I would hazard a guess that you might class yourself as a shoe aficionado. Colour-wise, the range of boots, trainers and loafers in your rotation might go well beyond the minimalist range of black, white and grey. And I’d wager that you’re mere days away from making a few fashion-forward purchases, ready to update your capsule wardrobe staples with a carefully thought out dose of trend-led colour.

If that sounds like you, you’re in the right place, as the autumn shoe colour trends we’re about to dive into are nothing short of a feast for the eyes. Falling in line with the maximalist mood shaping the autumn/winter 2026 runways, the shades you’re about to see in this edit are nothing short of eclectic. Be it rich, sophisticated shades of oxblood that lend a playful yet regal air of quiet luxury, to dopamine-inducing pops of neon that don’t simply wait for attention but demand it—this season's footwear colour palette is anything but boring.

Image of Miu Miu&#039;s autumn winter 2026 runway show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Consider this your guide, if you will, to the colours worth knowing. Below we dive into not only what's trending in the world of shoes, but also how to style these shades to make them work their utmost hardest.

So, whether you’re ready to embrace colour-drenched, head-to-look or simply searching for a way to make aqua work long after summer, I’ve got the answers for you. Scroll on to see the five biggest shoe colour trends of autumn 2026.

The 5 Biggest Shoe Colour Trends of Autumn 2026

1. Brilliant Bordeaux

The image shows one of the five autumn shoe colour trends for 2026. All are Bordeaux shoes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Whether you call it wine, maroon or burgundy, bordeaux will be one of the biggest autumn shoe colour trends to know. Although the rich beverage makes an excellent mulled wine (yes, festive season is on the brain), this deep oxblood shade is equally suited to shoes, inherently warm, quietly regal and heavy on the understated elegance. That may well be why it was everywhere on the A/W '26 runways.

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Whether fashioned into androgynous, knee-high boots at Vivienne Westwood or embossed in a croc-effect minimal loafer à la Luisa Spagnoli, the luxurious shade makes less of a statement than its punchy, tomato coloured sister (more on that later), but it is a treat to behold nonetheless .

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2. Banking on Blue

Image shoes one of the autumn shoe colour trends 2026. In the image are differing shades of blue shoes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Whilst it's true that this summer was defined by aquamarine, as we look at the colour trends capturing the hearts of fashion people this autumn, it's clear that varying shades of water-inspired blue are exactly what we’ll be wearing on our feet too. Although autumn might not be all about the beach, shades of blue have taken on a decidedly more polished persona, and look just as good with socks and tights.

At Jonathon Anderson’s Dior, confident, cobalt, floral pumps marched the runway, the sculptural blooms adding a soft femininity to the bare leg. Over at Moschino, electric teal T-bar heels added a punchy pop to red tights, and then there was Prada, where an icy blue feathered boot was the perfect frothy backdrop for a flash of electric-yellow lace. You see, this autumn, there’s no right or wrong way to wear blue; this playful hue is ready to work hard all on its own.

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3. Nought-y Neon

Image shoes one of the autumn shoe colour trends 2026. The image shoes a collection of neon shoes showed on the runways.

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

Style Notes: Once considered a dated relic of the 80's and in turn, acid-indie Y2K, neon has been given a decidedly cooler revival thanks in part to fashion’s current maximalist mood. Be it neon pink, aquamarine blue, or citron yellow, each shade has cropped up on the runway, paired with clashing colours to full dopamine-inducing effect, and this autumn, the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Black leather trousers can be styled up with chartreuse pumps a là Vaquera, or toe-flashing hot pink boots caused a stir when shown with an icy silver overcoat at Julie Kegels—this season the message couldn’t be clearer: neon is no longer reserved for summer, festivals or noughties tribute looks; it's here and ready to give a surprisingly chic feel to your autumn rotation.

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4. Reliable Red

Image show one of the autumn shoe colour trends 2026. The image is full of red shoes.

(Image credit: Launchmertics)

Style Notes: The gift that keeps on giving, this round-up would be incomplete without at least one mention of the bold red trend that has taken over 2026. What began as a micro-trend in 2020 has, over the past few years, evolved into a bona fide wardrobe staple, with the vibrant hue infiltrating every fashion person’s wardrobe. From tomato-red bags to bright knits, it has been quite literally everywhere, but it’s on our feet that this brilliant colour really shines.

With vivid colour combinations and colour-drenching firmly at the forefront of the conversation, red shoes were frequently styled as part of a much bolder, more saturated look. At Blumarine, vinyl red shoes were paired with near-sheer red tights, creating a head-to-toe effect that felt unabashedly seductive. Whilst at Bottega Veneta, a fluffy, fur-trimmed iteration was styled alongside a statement-making fringe skirt, proving that this season’s red shoe is anything but demure.

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6. Go For Gold

The image shows on of autumns shoe colour trends. the topic is gold shoes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Now, it’s true that gold shoes (particularly heels) are somewhat of a timeless classic and an elevated neutral in their own right, but since finding a home in the wardrobes of Jennifer Lopez and Alexa Chung this year, it feels almost impossible to make it through autumn without them.

So, whether you’re embracing the once considered "date" gold ankle boot, or looking for something perfect for party seasonal, there’s an iteration of the trend to suit every style. From softened metallics that feel surprisingly understated to statement silhouettes that demand attention, gold is proving that it can be both timeless and thoroughly of-the-moment.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.