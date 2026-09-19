It isn't easy for me to admit this as a shoe connoisseur, but until recently I only owned one pair of trainers. Granted, that pair of trainers was a Loewe X On Cloudtilt, but unless you saw me in the gym, you'd be far more likely to spot me in a kitten heel or knee-high boot. Flash forward a couple of years, and I now have a small (but well-curated) collection of trainers that serve different purposes, and far from being the finishing touch to an outfit, they’re often the starting point.
From slimline sneakers to bold designer collabs, each pair tells a different story, and if you too have been charmed by the humble trainer, this year’s new releases are giving our wardrobes plenty to get excited about. The latest drops from the likes of Adidas, Nike and Salomon continue to prove that the sneaker landscape is more varied than ever, but it's the buzzy, designer collabs, limited-edition runs and upcoming exclusives that have my full attention right now. So, whether you have a penchant for retro runners or are ready to embrace something a little more directional, I’ve rounded up the best 2026 releases for the latter half of the year. Scroll for the edit.
1. Celine X Reebok
Style Notes: After months of "freaky footwear", these might have been the one shoe that we didn't see coming, but the Celine X Reebok collaboration is set to make a strong case for the trainer’s place in a polished wardrobe. Bringing together Celine’s pared-back Parisian aesthetic with Reebok’s retro sportswear heritage, these slouchy kicks put a fashion-forward spin on an everyday classic. Sleek, understated and effortlessly wearable, they have just enough nostalgic athletic appeal to stop them looking like your run-of-the-mill white trainers. If you’ve been looking for the pair that will quietly elevate your everyday outfits, this could well be it (if you move quickly enough to get your hands on a pair, that is).
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Shop the Celine Freestyle Lo:
Celine X Reebok
Freestyle Lo
It's unsurprising that classic white is selling fast.
Celine X Reebok
Freestyle Lo
The yellow colourway is proving popular on socials, but there's also black, brown, beige, peanut, red and oxblood.
2. Gohar X Asics Gel-Ds Trainer
Style Notes:New York design duo Gohar (better known for their quirky tableware, textiles and jewellery) have reworked the Asics GEL-DS trainer, blending its mid-2000s track-and-field DNA with the delicate proportions of a ballet flat. Naturally, they added a distinctly Gohar twist, this time in the form of stainless-steel piercings, contrast laces and an eclectic scattering of pearl charms, resulting in a part-ballet-shoe, part-technical-trainer that looks unlike anything else on the market right now. It’s the sort of fashion-meets-function pairing that feels perfectly timed for the low-profile trainer resurgence, and proves that sporty doesn’t have to mean straightforward in Gohar's world.
Shop the Gohar X Asics Gel-Ds Trainer:
Gohar World X Asics
Gel-Ds Trainer SP
So cute with a cardigan, full skirt and socks.
3. New Balance 204L
Style Notes: Looking for the perfect transitional trainer? New Balance’s 204L has "summer to autumn" written all over it. This Size? exclusive takes the brand's low-slung silhouette in a playful direction by swapping the usual technical mesh for green and seersucker gingham (summer, anyone?), and pairing it with tactile brown suede (that's your dose of autumn). Already a favourite on the influencer circuit, this grounded yet cute trainer is surprisingly easy to style, whether paired with relaxed denim, cargo trousers or a floaty dress, making it a strong contender for anyone looking to update their usual go-to trainer.
Shop the New Balance 204L in Brown and Gingham:
New Balance
Size? Exclusive Green Gingham Dark Brown
So good with blue denim.
4. Cecilie Bahsen Blaise Sneaker
Style Notes: Although they haven't landed quite yet (you'll have to wait until 25 September), Cecilie Bahnsen has followed up on what was a hugely popular Asics collab with her own standalone sneaker, the Blaise—a Browns exclusive. This slim-lined, metallic-hued style comes in both pink and blue, but it's the charming details that make them truly Cecilie. Beads! Flowers! If you spent your summer in Bahnsen-coded sports jackets, puffball dresses and sandals, you're going to love this closed-toe shoe for the colder months too.
5. Isabel Marant Bekett Ring Trainers
Style Notes: Millennials everywhere will remember the impact that Isabel Marant's Bekett trainers had on fashion when they first dropped in 2010. Singlehandedly reinventing the shape and structure of what we considered to even be a "sneaker", this hybrid style spawned 1000 copies, but only the OG has stood the test of time. Relaunched in 2022 and updated again for 2026, the Bekett Ring sports a nostalgic keychain charm and luxurious new colourways, so for those who didn't desperately want a pair the first time around (I'm looking at you, Gen Z), now is your opportunity.
Shop the Isabel Marant Bekett Ring Sneaker:
Isabel Marant
Bekett Ring Sneakers
Oxblood, burgundy, merlot—whatever you want to call it, this colour always looks expensive.
Isabel Marant
Bekett Ring Sneakers
2010s, eat your heart out.
6. ASAP X Puma Straycat
Style Notes: When he isn't busy fronting campaigns, on the Met Gala steps, headlining shows and being Rihanna's husband, of course, A$AP Rocky is known to turn his hand to design. Taking inspiration from a 2005 PUMA trail silhouette, Rocky has given the archival design a modern makeover, combining rugged, distressed details with motorsport-inspired touches for a unisex trail-shoe-racing-trainer hybrid. Just when you thought you'd seen every gorp-core trainer possible, this statement shape, double laces and a bold colourway make the Straycat feel like the kind of "ugly" trainer that the fashion crowd love for elevating even the simplest jeans-and-T-shirt outfit. Speedcat, who?
Shop the ASAP X Puma Straycat:
A$ap Rocky X Puma
Straycat Sneakers Unisex
If it's good enough for Rocky...
7. Miu Miu Bubble Sneakers
Style Notes: Not a fan of slimline trainers or sporty styles? Miu Miu's Bubble sneakers are the playful answer to 2026's gorpcore new wave. Revived from the brand’s early-2000s archives, the distinctive silhouette is defined by its sculptural, bobble-like sole, but it's the crystal embellishments that take this shoe from "mountaineering" to Miu Miu. Available in pared-back technical iterations as well as the sparkling pairs, this is balance between practical and peculiar that Miuccia has become known for. Wear with layered tees and a midi skirt or your favourite jeans for an instantly fashion-forward update to everyday dressing.
Shop the Miu Miu Bubble Sneaker:
Miu Miu
Bubble Embroidered Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.