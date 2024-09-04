If You Love the '90s and French Style, These 8 Outfits Will Speak to You
Two things that none of us fashion folk will ever be able to get enough of are '90s-inspired outfits and French-girl outfits. It just so happens that French women love to draw from the '90s when putting together outfits, so we're all in luck. If knee-length skirts, kitten-heel mules, leopard print, low-rise trousers, and denim jackets sound like a symphony to you, you should probably stick around for this one.
As autumn draws nearer, now is a great time to file away some new outfit ideas for the coming season. I don't know about you, but the types of outfits I prefer to wear on repeat aren't too trendy but aren't boring, and they don't require a ton of effort. I sourced eight fabulous looks that are exactly that. If Paris in the '90s is your dream era, the next best thing to building a time machine is dressing like that's where you belong. Keep scrolling to shop eight chic outfits that'll help you achieve that.
Shop '90s French Inspired Looks:
1. Tank Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Pumps + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: This look is quintessential '90s minimalism at its finest. The simple tank top paired with straight-leg jeans creates a laid-back yet polished vibe. The addition of sleek pumps elevates the outfit, making it versatile enough for day-to-night wear. A structured shoulder bag ties the ensemble together, offering a touch of sophistication.
Shop the Key Pieces
A classic tank top that serves as the perfect base layer for any outfit. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, it's designed for comfort and versatility.
These straight-leg jeans boast a timeless silhouette that flatters every figure. The high-rise waist and durable denim make them a go-to for effortless style.
Sleek and sophisticated, these pumps feature a pointed toe and a comfortable heel height, ideal for adding a polished touch to any look.
This structured shoulder bag is both stylish and functional, offering ample space for essentials while maintaining a chic, streamlined look.
2. Denim Jacket + Knee-Length Dress + Slingbacks
Style Notes: This outfit captures the essence of relaxed chic with a denim jacket layered over a knee-length dress. The juxtaposition of casual and feminine elements creates a balanced, everyday look. The slingback heels add a vintage flair, while still keeping the outfit grounded in modern style.
Shop the Key Pieces
A wardrobe staple, this denim jacket offers the perfect mix of casual cool and timeless appeal. Its relaxed fit and classic wash make it ideal for layering.
This knee-length dress is a versatile piece that can easily transition from day to night. The flowing fabric and flattering cut create an effortlessly elegant look.
These slingback heels combine comfort with style, featuring a low block heel and a classic design that pairs perfectly with dresses or trousers.
3. Fitted Tee + Low-Rise Trousers + Barely-There Sandals
Style Notes: Channel '90s minimalism with this fitted tee and low-rise trousers combo. The fitted tee offers a streamlined silhouette, while the low-rise trousers bring a hint of casual cool. Barely-there sandals complete the look, providing an understated yet chic footwear option.
Shop the Key Pieces
This fitted tee is a must-have for any wardrobe. Its soft, stretchy fabric hugs the body, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own.
These low-rise trousers are the epitome of laid-back style. Their relaxed fit and lightweight fabric make them ideal for warmer weather.
Minimalist and chic, these barely-there sandals feature delicate straps and a low heel, offering both comfort and style.
4. Leopard-Print Dress + Chunky Sandals
Style Notes: Embrace your wild side with this bold leopard-print dress, perfectly complemented by chunky sandals. The dress's playful print is balanced by the grounded, sturdy design of the sandals, creating a look that’s both daring and wearable.
Shop the Key Pieces
The bold pattern and flattering cut make it a standout piece in any wardrobe.
Comfy and stylish!. The thick sole provides support, while the minimalist design keeps them versatile.
5. Knitted Cardigan + Straight-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules
Style Notes: This look combines cosy and chic with a knitted jacket paired with straight-leg jeans. The jacket adds texture and warmth, while the kitten-heel mules give the outfit a sophisticated lift without sacrificing comfort.
Shop the Key Pieces
This knitted cardigan is the perfect layering piece for cooler days. Its soft, cosy fabric and relaxed fit make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
A true classic, these straight-leg jeans offer a flattering fit and endless styling options. The high-rise waist and sturdy denim ensure they'll be a favourite for years to come.
These kitten-heel mules provide a perfect balance of style and comfort. The low heel makes them easy to wear all day, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance.
6. Trench Coat + Draped Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Layering is key to this sophisticated look, which features a draped sweater under a classic trench coat, paired with jeans and a button-down shirt. The ballet flats keep the ensemble grounded, making it the perfect combination of comfort and style for everyday wear.
Shop the Key Pieces
This trench coat is a timeless outerwear piece that adds instant polish to any outfit. Its tailored fit and classic design make it a must-have for transitional weather.
A classic button-down shirt is a wardrobe essential. This one features a crisp design with a tailored fit, perfect for both casual and dressy occasions.
These jeans offer a perfect balance of comfort and style, featuring a classic fit and durable denim that can be dressed up or down.
The simple design of a Mary Jane flat makes them easy to pair with any outfit.
7. Button-Down Shirt + Knit Maxi Dress + Ballet Flats + Scrunchie
Style Notes: This look plays with proportions and textures, pairing a structured button-down shirt with a soft, knit maxi dress. Ballet flats keep the look grounded and practical, while a scrunchie adds a playful, retro touch to the overall aesthetic.
Shop the Key Pieces
A classic piece that can be worn alone or layered over dresses and tops. Its crisp fabric and tailored fit make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Comfort meets style in this knit maxi dress. The soft fabric drapes beautifully, creating a flattering silhouette that's perfect for any occasion.
Add a touch of Y2K nostalgia to your look with this scrunchie. Made from embroidered fabric, it's perfect for creating effortless updos or adding a little arm candy to your wrist.
8. Blazer + T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: This look is the epitome of casual chic, combining a classic blazer with a simple T-shirt and dark-wash jeans. Loafers add a touch of sophistication, making this the perfect outfit for a casual workday or a weekend outing.
Shop the Key Pieces
A tailored blazer is a wardrobe staple that instantly elevates any outfit. This version features a classic fit and clean lines, perfect for both work and play.
An editor favourite—This classic T-shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton, making it a versatile base layer for any outfit. Its relaxed fit ensures all-day comfort.
These dark-wash jeans offer a sleek silhouette that’s perfect for dressing up or down. The high-rise waist and slim fit make them a flattering choice for any occasion.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
