If You Love the '90s and French Style, These 8 Outfits Will Speak to You

Two things that none of us fashion folk will ever be able to get enough of are '90s-inspired outfits and French-girl outfits. It just so happens that French women love to draw from the '90s when putting together outfits, so we're all in luck. If knee-length skirts, kitten-heel mules, leopard print, low-rise trousers, and denim jackets sound like a symphony to you, you should probably stick around for this one.

As autumn draws nearer, now is a great time to file away some new outfit ideas for the coming season. I don't know about you, but the types of outfits I prefer to wear on repeat aren't too trendy but aren't boring, and they don't require a ton of effort. I sourced eight fabulous looks that are exactly that. If Paris in the '90s is your dream era, the next best thing to building a time machine is dressing like that's where you belong. Keep scrolling to shop eight chic outfits that'll help you achieve that.

Shop '90s French Inspired Looks:

1. Tank Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Pumps + Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: This look is quintessential '90s minimalism at its finest. The simple tank top paired with straight-leg jeans creates a laid-back yet polished vibe. The addition of sleek pumps elevates the outfit, making it versatile enough for day-to-night wear. A structured shoulder bag ties the ensemble together, offering a touch of sophistication.

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Dusk Knit Top £58 SHOP NOW A classic tank top that serves as the perfect base layer for any outfit. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, it's designed for comfort and versatility.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These straight-leg jeans boast a timeless silhouette that flatters every figure. The high-rise waist and durable denim make them a go-to for effortless style.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £115 SHOP NOW Sleek and sophisticated, these pumps feature a pointed toe and a comfortable heel height, ideal for adding a polished touch to any look.

STAUD Valerie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag £335 SHOP NOW This structured shoulder bag is both stylish and functional, offering ample space for essentials while maintaining a chic, streamlined look.

2. Denim Jacket + Knee-Length Dress + Slingbacks

Style Notes: This outfit captures the essence of relaxed chic with a denim jacket layered over a knee-length dress. The juxtaposition of casual and feminine elements creates a balanced, everyday look. The slingback heels add a vintage flair, while still keeping the outfit grounded in modern style.

Shop the Key Pieces

Levi's 90's Trucket Denim Jacket £120 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple, this denim jacket offers the perfect mix of casual cool and timeless appeal. Its relaxed fit and classic wash make it ideal for layering.

Reformation Coco Dress £248 SHOP NOW This knee-length dress is a versatile piece that can easily transition from day to night. The flowing fabric and flattering cut create an effortlessly elegant look.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Leather Low-Heel Slingback Pump £645 SHOP NOW These slingback heels combine comfort with style, featuring a low block heel and a classic design that pairs perfectly with dresses or trousers.

3. Fitted Tee + Low-Rise Trousers + Barely-There Sandals

Style Notes: Channel '90s minimalism with this fitted tee and low-rise trousers combo. The fitted tee offers a streamlined silhouette, while the low-rise trousers bring a hint of casual cool. Barely-there sandals complete the look, providing an understated yet chic footwear option.

Shop the Key Pieces

Everlane The Luxe Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew £47 SHOP NOW This fitted tee is a must-have for any wardrobe. Its soft, stretchy fabric hugs the body, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own.

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW These low-rise trousers are the epitome of laid-back style. Their relaxed fit and lightweight fabric make them ideal for warmer weather.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandal £248 SHOP NOW Minimalist and chic, these barely-there sandals feature delicate straps and a low heel, offering both comfort and style.

4. Leopard-Print Dress + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: Embrace your wild side with this bold leopard-print dress, perfectly complemented by chunky sandals. The dress's playful print is balanced by the grounded, sturdy design of the sandals, creating a look that’s both daring and wearable.

Shop the Key Pieces

GANNI Leopard Cotton Poplin V-Neck Maxi Dress £235 SHOP NOW The bold pattern and flattering cut make it a standout piece in any wardrobe.

Birkenstock Arizona Chunky Natural Leather £165 SHOP NOW Comfy and stylish!. The thick sole provides support, while the minimalist design keeps them versatile.

5. Knitted Cardigan + Straight-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules

Style Notes: This look combines cosy and chic with a knitted jacket paired with straight-leg jeans. The jacket adds texture and warmth, while the kitten-heel mules give the outfit a sophisticated lift without sacrificing comfort.

Shop the Key Pieces

MAJE Maracasse Striped Stretch-Knit Cardigan £279 SHOP NOW This knitted cardigan is the perfect layering piece for cooler days. Its soft, cosy fabric and relaxed fit make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

COS Arch Jeans £85 SHOP NOW A true classic, these straight-leg jeans offer a flattering fit and endless styling options. The high-rise waist and sturdy denim ensure they'll be a favourite for years to come.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW These kitten-heel mules provide a perfect balance of style and comfort. The low heel makes them easy to wear all day, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance.

6. Trench Coat + Draped Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Layering is key to this sophisticated look, which features a draped sweater under a classic trench coat, paired with jeans and a button-down shirt. The ballet flats keep the ensemble grounded, making it the perfect combination of comfort and style for everyday wear.

Shop the Key Pieces

MANGO Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar £100 SHOP NOW This trench coat is a timeless outerwear piece that adds instant polish to any outfit. Its tailored fit and classic design make it a must-have for transitional weather.

Arket Oxford Shirt £57 SHOP NOW A classic button-down shirt is a wardrobe essential. This one features a crisp design with a tailored fit, perfect for both casual and dressy occasions.

Levi 501 90's Jeans £100 SHOP NOW These jeans offer a perfect balance of comfort and style, featuring a classic fit and durable denim that can be dressed up or down.

LE MONDE BERYL Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £425 SHOP NOW The simple design of a Mary Jane flat makes them easy to pair with any outfit.

7. Button-Down Shirt + Knit Maxi Dress + Ballet Flats + Scrunchie

Style Notes: This look plays with proportions and textures, pairing a structured button-down shirt with a soft, knit maxi dress. Ballet flats keep the look grounded and practical, while a scrunchie adds a playful, retro touch to the overall aesthetic.

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Eli Oversized Shirt £148 SHOP NOW A classic piece that can be worn alone or layered over dresses and tops. Its crisp fabric and tailored fit make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

MANGO Knit Long Dress £36 SHOP NOW Comfort meets style in this knit maxi dress. The soft fabric drapes beautifully, creating a flattering silhouette that's perfect for any occasion.

GOOD SQUISH Baby Blumberg Embroidered Cotton Scrunchie £35 SHOP NOW Add a touch of Y2K nostalgia to your look with this scrunchie. Made from embroidered fabric, it's perfect for creating effortless updos or adding a little arm candy to your wrist.

8. Blazer + T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: This look is the epitome of casual chic, combining a classic blazer with a simple T-shirt and dark-wash jeans. Loafers add a touch of sophistication, making this the perfect outfit for a casual workday or a weekend outing.

Shop the Key Pieces

MANGO Double-Breasted Blazer £60 SHOP NOW A tailored blazer is a wardrobe staple that instantly elevates any outfit. This version features a classic fit and clean lines, perfect for both work and play.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW An editor favourite—This classic T-shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton, making it a versatile base layer for any outfit. Its relaxed fit ensures all-day comfort.