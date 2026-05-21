2026 Is the Era of the Everyday Clutch: Non-Fussy, Dressed-Down, But Still So Elegant

Bottega! Celine! Khaite! According to the autumn/winter 2026 runways, we're entering the era of the everyday clutch bag. Shop the trend below.

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Detail images from the fall/winter 2026 runways featuring the everyday clutch handbag trend.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
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Whilst there are plenty of top-level trends to get excited about from the autumn/winter 2026 runways, you may have glossed over the subtle style shift that's happening with handbags this season, one that designers across all four fashion capitals agree on. Clutches—once a narrow handbag category designed exclusively for weddings, red carpets, and black-tie galas—have been slowly evolving into silhouettes and sizes that go far beyond eveningwear. In fact, the chicest clutches of the moment are intended to look just as good with a gown and heels as they do with jeans and flats.

Fall/Winter 2026 runway look featuring the everyday clutch handbag trend.

Khaite Fall/Winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In the collections, that looked like an elongated eel-print clutch that Proenza Schouler styled with a polished skirt suit, a series of east-west frame clutches that Coach immediately sold out in its post-show "see now, buy now" release, and upsized silhouettes that Celine models carried in the crook of their arms. All in all, clutches are becoming the new handbag style of choice to signal elegant style both day and night, and several It styles are already earning buzz this year, including The Row's Peggy Clutch and the Bottega Veneta Lauren 1979.

Michael Kors fall/winter 2026 runway look featuring the everyday clutch handbag trend.

Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bottega, Celine, Khaite—according to the autumn/winter 2026 collections, we're entering the era of the everyday clutch bag. Keep scrolling to shop the best designer clutch bags for summer 2026, and beyond.

Everyday Clutches: The Elegant Handbag Trend to Know for 2026

Shop Everyday Clutches

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