It's My Job to Predict Bestsellers—These are the New Designer Buys Set to Go Viral in 2026
At Who What Wear UK we like to stay one step in front of the crowd, so while you enjoy the best of the spring/summer '26 collections, we're looking ahead to the next big designer finds in the pre-fall drops. Keep scrolling to see the pieces set to dominate next season.
If you are as runway obsessed as team Who What Wear UK, it's likely you already know the spring/summer 2026 collections inside out. Since they were first shown in September of last year, we've seen a Gucci monogram revival, the introduction of the Bottega rubber clog and Loewe's Amazonia bag inspire a legion of copies, but for those who want to stay one step ahead of the crowd, the pre-fall collections are an untapped resource.
No, not every designer brand shows a pre-fall collection, and yes, as the name suggests, these small collections fall in the gap between high summer and the beginning of autumn, so while they are not intended for wear quite yet, that makes now the perfect time to bookmark these transitional heroes for the coming months.
With summer just around the corner, you're more likely to find us happily wearing light cottons and linens to withstand the heatwave than any cosy knits and leather. But, if you're in the business of buying ahead and saving for a rainy day, you're going to appreciate this heads up on some of the best pieces to come out of the pre-fall 2026 collections. Keep scrolling to see the buys that get the fashion editor stamp of approval—some are viral moments in waiting, others are just smart investments, but either way we're convinced, there is something in the mix you're guaranteed to love.
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1. Chanel Three Quarter Pullover
Style Notes: It's rare that a pre-fall collection garners so much attention that not only is the opening look splashed all over social media, but it's also recreated for the Met Gala too, but such is the power of Mattheiu Blazy's new Chanel. This simple three-quarter zip and jeans has proven to be such a conversation starter that it is one of most memorable moments in Blazy's career to date, and I have a feeling that it's popularity lies in it's comfort and ease. If you were looking for wearable pieces with luxury feel, this how to do Blazy's take on the extraordinary meets the everyday
Chanel
Wool & Silk Sweater
Get it while you can.
2. Loewe Layers
Style Notes: Why choose one great piece when you can wear them all at once? According to Creative Directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, more is more at Loewe for pre-fall, and layers stacked on layers are the coolest way to do colour blocking now. Loewe bags are always a hero piece, and the latest iterations of the Puzzle and Flamenco are even more special with the layering motif, but the detail also extends to jackets and knitwear that feel all the more vibrant in fun colour pairings. Oh, and just another note for bag fans—keep an eye out for the Scarf bag. When it eventually lands, we predict instant success.
Loewe
Small Layered Puzzle Bag in Classic Calfskin
These also comes in wam chestnut brown.
Loewe
Medium Layered Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin
That pop of vibrant green is inspired.
Loewe
Multi-Brim Bucket Hat in Cotton Canvas
I just know we're going to see this at least once during fashion week.
3. Dior Médaillon
Style Notes: And now, a new emblem from the house of Dior, Jonathan Anderson introduces the Médaillon, a reoccurring motif that you'll spot on everything from flats to belt buckles. Reminiscent of the early years of the maison and it's home in Paris, forget signatures, the medallion is Anderson's instantly recognisable stamp and I have a feeling it will be just as sought after as his other legacy pieces, the JW Anderson Pierce and the Loewe Puzzle.
Dior
Medium Dior Médaillon Bucket Bag
Sized up for all of your essentials.
Dior
Dior Médaillon Buckle Pump
I. Am. Obsessed.
Dior
Médaillon Belt
The perfect way to dress up jeans and a white tee.
4. Balenciaga Tech Wear
Style Notes: Remember last years' funnel neck jackets? Next season Balenciaga is taking sportswear one step further with a mini collection of technical jackets, leggings, trainers and caps shown alongside XL and XS City bags and dressy, embellished heels. Don't fear Balenciaga fans, the (in)famous Triple S trainers are still around for another year yet, but you may also want to keep an eye out for the Jet trainer—a new silhouette set to be popular among fashion-forward sneaker stans.
Balenciaga
Women's Techwear Tracksuit Jacket in Moka
Just add leggings and a heel.
Balenciaga
Women's Techwear Leggings in Black
Like your average leggings, but dressier.
5. Gucci Savoy Shoe
Style Notes: If Tom Ford's Gucci was all about high octane glamour, Giannini's was modern boho, Michele's was 'geek chic' and De Sarno scaled back to near minimalism; Demna's era will be characterised by it's polish with attitude. Glossy leather, bodycon fits, reptile skin and fur—next season Gucci piles on the opulence, and there is no room for ballet flats and cardigans. A case in point, the Savoy shoe, a razor sharp pointed shoe that comes in the form of a pump, flat and boot. Just when the rest of fashion was moving towards practicality and comfort over style (think the garden clog), Demna is putting fierce heels back on the agenda.
Gucci
Women's Savoy Pump
I've never seen a sexy Gucci heel that I didn't love.
Gucci
Women's Savoy Ballerina
You won't want to go back to basic ballerinas after these.