If You Want to Future-Proof Your Wardrobe, This Vintage-Inspired Bag Is the Style to Invest In

When it comes to compiling a well-edited wardrobe, it's always best to invest in future-proof pieces that will ensure longevity. Coach is a brand that knows this all too well. It's a cultural mainstay that has been operating for almost a century, dressing stylish people in covetable leather goods and staple ready-to-wear. Founded as a family-run leather workshop in 1941, the business began in a New York City loft and has since become a leading figure defining what American luxury looks like on the world stage.
As a result, Coach’s long-standing reputation in leather craftsmanship has made each of its designs explicitly trend-proof, and no style showcases this blend of modernity and heritage quite like the Coach Tabby bag. Coach's history and brand credibility contribute to the Tabby's perennial appeal, because in a city as entrepreneurial and fast-paced as New York, Coach’s know-how and esteemed reputation cement it as a modern icon.
The History of the Coach Tabby Bag
The Coach Tabby itself is inspired by an archival shape that dates back to the 1970s. When you buy a Tabby, you're investing in something that will stand the test of time, as evidenced by the bag’s enduring legacy, a testament to considered and thoughtful design. Rather than following fleeting handbag trends, Coach looked to its own past, reimagining a silhouette first introduced close to 50 years ago. Under the guidance of the current creative director, Stuart Vevers, the brand revived the Tabby in 2019. Upon its release, it immediately garnered cult status, its accessible price point, timeless shape and versatile nature suiting the rhythm of stylish tastemakers, influencers and actors who needed a bag to shoulder their busy schedules.
Though undoubtedly contemporary, the Coach Tabby is also incredibly nostalgic thanks to its classic features. This vintage influence is visible throughout the design. The structured shape, clean proportions and polished hardware evoke the kind of handbags often discovered in treasured collections. The signature C closure makes the Tabby unmistakably iconic, framing timelessness through an on-trend lens. Unlike ultra-trendy bags defined by exaggerated details or novelty shapes, the Tabby embraces restraint—a quality that consistently helps position it as a modern icon.
Key Features of the Coach Tabby
Available in two sizes: the Tabby 20 and the Tabby 26. As the name suggests, the numbers refer to the bag’s length, with the smaller size coming in at 20cm, whilst the larger option measures 26cm.
Comes with two detachable straps: a short style with 17.78.cm drop or a longer strap (designed for crossbody wear) with a 53.34cm drop.
Offered in an array of sumptuous leather, including pebble leather, smooth leather, natural grain leather and glove-tanned leather.
Inspired by an archival Coach shape that dates back to the 1970s.
The Coach Tabby's Craftsmanship
History alone doesn’t make the Tabby a must-have; the artistry and attention to detail showcased in each style play a part. Future-proofing a wardrobe isn't simply about aesthetics; it also requires durability, and even the most timeless design loses its value if it cannot withstand years of use. Spanning a full spectrum of leathers—from polished pebble to nappa, soft grain to metallic—the Tabby is a true testament to Coach’s craftsmanship, which helps maintain the bag's quality over time, allowing it to grow into a reliable wardrobe staple.
The Coach Tabby's Functionality
It’s a given that the Tabby becomes a piece in any well-edited wardrobe and remains in rotation year after year, succeeding because it doesn’t sacrifice utility for style. Multiple carrying options, thoughtful interior organisation and everyday functionality ensure the bag can adapt to different lifestyles and occasions. It's made to move with you as you navigate life's adventures, ensuring you always look effortlessly yet confidently put-together.
The Coach Tabby's Style
However, in my opinion, the most appealing thing about the Tabby is the ability to make it your own. Coach’s "Craft Your Own Story" customisation option is a testament to the bag's versatility; with polished lines and a sophisticated, boxy shape, it serves as a blank canvas for individuality and a showcase of personal style, and that’s not even considering the wide range of sizes, colours and finishes that it is already offered in.
There’s cultural cache in blazing your own trail, which is partly why this nostalgic shape has become so resonant amongst younger tastemakers and trendsetters, like musicians, models and people of the moment who follow their own lead. A truly future-proof accessory should work with ever-evolving wardrobes and changing palettes, and this is where the Tabby excels, possessing a unique flexibility because it's immune to fads. As personal style evolves, the bag adapts alongside.
Shop the Coach Tabby
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
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Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Take your Coach Tabby to the next level with the addition of chic, customisable bag charms. From cherries to canvas stars, make your Coach Tabby your own.