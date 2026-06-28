Dôen! The Row! Loewe! All My Favourite Luxury Brands Are Now on Sale

The summer sales have finally arrived, and for me, this only means one thing: spending hours browsing at my favourite luxury retailers to see if any of the designer buys on my wishlist have been discounted. You see, as someone with a luxury taste on a very non-luxury budget, I absolutely refuse to buy designer items when they’re full-priced. Instead, I wait until those big sale moments to get my hands on the chicest clothing, shoes, bags and accessories.
Now, of course, this doesn’t mean investing in just anything. As someone with a classic, anti-trend sense of style and who also likes to think of themself as somewhat of a money-conscious buyer, I’m committed to only buying the luxury purchases that are chic, timeless and sure to stand the test of time in my capsule wardrobe. And MyTheresa’s 2026 summer sale is filled with a myriad of elegant pieces that I’ve spotted on polished dressers earlier this year when they were full-priced.
Now, I’m well aware that the sheer number of items in any sale can feel extremely overwhelming, especially if you’re investing that little bit of extra cash. So, to make things easier for you, I decided to focus my attention on the eleven luxury buys that truly stood out to me.
Keep scrolling to discover the eleven designer buys I’m considering adding to my wardrobe from MyTheresa’s 2026 summer sale.
11 MyTheresa Sale Finds That Won't Stick Around for Long
A.Emery
Jalen suede sandals