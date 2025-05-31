Every Season Has a Fun Heel Trend—This Is the One People Will Wear With Jeans This Summer
Dua Lipa is always ahead of the curve, so it makes sense that she just wore the shoe trend that's taking over leopard print—zebra print heels. Scroll down to see and shop the trend.
When I think of Dua Lipa's style, one of the first things that comes to mind is cool heels. Even if you just barely keep tabs on her outfits and have an idea of her aesthetic, you probably know that her look is trendy, fun, and filled with the latest It pieces. It's my job to keep tabs on stylish celebrities like her, so whenever she posts outfits to her Instagram feed (which is often, luckily for us), I take note of all the trends she's wearing, especially on her feet.
Hiding among the latest carousel Dua Lipa posted to Instagram this week is a photo of her wearing a double-denim outfit featuring a denim jacket and straight-leg jeans (and two belts, take note). And on her feet were a pair of zebra-print heels. As we already pointed out earlier this year, zebra print is poised to be the new cool animal print, following in the footsteps of the leopard-print revival. I find that every season has at least one fun heel trend, and I'm putting my money on zebra heels for summer 2025. Dua Lipa's endorsement makes me even more confident that I've placed my money wisely.
On Dua Lipa: Julie Kegels outfit; Chanel bag; Conner Ives x Jimmy Choo shoes
I say that people will wear the trend with jeans this summer, because I find that when people do wear jeans in the summer, it's usually with cool heels and accessories, in keeping with summer's more playful vibe. Dua Lipa's pumps are from a yet-to-be-released F/W 2025 Conner Ives x Jimmy Choo collaboration, but in the meantime, I found a handful of cool zebra-print heels that'll look incredibly chic with jeans. Keep scrolling to shop them all.
Shop the Best Zebra-Print Heels:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
