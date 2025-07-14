Forget Gladiator Sandals—Sienna Miller Just Wore the Shoe Style That Makes Boho Skirts Look Modern
Hold the flat sandals—Sienna Miller was spotted at Wimbledon in the strappy heel style that makes boho skirts look modern. Scroll down to see and shop her look.
After two weeks of uniting fashion enthusiasts and sports fanatics, the 2025 Wimbledon tennis championship has come to an end. Demanding smart-casual attire, Wimbledon goers showcased a number of different looks that perfectly exude easy summer elegance, however, unlike previous years, I noticed that the best-dressed attendees did not rely heavily on fleeting trends. Instead, they focused on incorporating their everyday personal style into the more traditional Wimbledon attire. And one stylish celebrity who absolutely nailed this is Sienna Miller.
Spotted yesterday in a Ralph Lauren crochet crop top, white tiered midi skirt and coin belt, the actress proved once again that she can dress up for an occasion while staying true to her boho chic aesthetic. You might initially think that this outfit combo is too free-flowing for the more formal apparel expected at Wimbledon, but the actress used one key styling trick to keep to the dress etiquette—swapping out boho-inspired gladiator sandals for a pair of strappy heels.
Although this outfit would have worked just as well with a pair of flat sandals for a more casual event like a festival, the strappy heels helped to elongate the silhouette of the top and skirt pairing, adding a touch of elegance to an otherwise laid-back outfit.
I'll admit, on a normal day, heels are not typically my first choice of footwear, however, their ability to dress up any and every outfit is undeniable. And the best part? Even the lowest of heels will do the trick, meaning you can follow Sienna's outfit formula without compromising on comfort.
Keep scrolling to shop Sienna's Wimbledon look, and then take a browse at my edit of the best strappy heels to shop for summer.
Shop Sienna Miller's Wimbledon Look:
Shop Boho Skirts and Strappy Heels:
