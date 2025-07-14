Forget Gladiator Sandals—Sienna Miller Just Wore the Shoe Style That Makes Boho Skirts Look Modern

Hold the flat sandals—Sienna Miller was spotted at Wimbledon in the strappy heel style that makes boho skirts look modern. Scroll down to see and shop her look.

Sienna Miller, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in News

After two weeks of uniting fashion enthusiasts and sports fanatics, the 2025 Wimbledon tennis championship has come to an end. Demanding smart-casual attire, Wimbledon goers showcased a number of different looks that perfectly exude easy summer elegance, however, unlike previous years, I noticed that the best-dressed attendees did not rely heavily on fleeting trends. Instead, they focused on incorporating their everyday personal style into the more traditional Wimbledon attire. And one stylish celebrity who absolutely nailed this is Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England

(Image credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

Spotted yesterday in a Ralph Lauren crochet crop top, white tiered midi skirt and coin belt, the actress proved once again that she can dress up for an occasion while staying true to her boho chic aesthetic. You might initially think that this outfit combo is too free-flowing for the more formal apparel expected at Wimbledon, but the actress used one key styling trick to keep to the dress etiquette—swapping out boho-inspired gladiator sandals for a pair of strappy heels.

Although this outfit would have worked just as well with a pair of flat sandals for a more casual event like a festival, the strappy heels helped to elongate the silhouette of the top and skirt pairing, adding a touch of elegance to an otherwise laid-back outfit.

I'll admit, on a normal day, heels are not typically my first choice of footwear, however, their ability to dress up any and every outfit is undeniable. And the best part? Even the lowest of heels will do the trick, meaning you can follow Sienna's outfit formula without compromising on comfort.

Keep scrolling to shop Sienna's Wimbledon look, and then take a browse at my edit of the best strappy heels to shop for summer.

Shop Sienna Miller's Wimbledon Look:

Ralph Lauren Collection, Hand Crocheted Floral Silk Bralette
Ralph Lauren
Hand Crocheted Bralette

Ralph Lauren Collection, Pleated Voile Skirt
Ralph Lauren
Pleated Voile Skirt

Ralph Lauren Collection, Suede Concho Belt
Ralph Lauren
Suede Concho Belt

Shop Boho Skirts and Strappy Heels:

Aura Skirt
Reformation
Aura Skirt

This can easily be dressed up or down.

Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals

These will be your go-to summer event heels.

Fp One Brynn Maxi Skirt
Free People
Fp One Brynn Maxi Skirt

The styling possibilities are endless.

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

This pair looks way more expensive than it's £23 price tag.

White Tiered Lace Detail Skirt
Nobodys Child
White Tiered Lace Detail Skirt

This is perfect skirt length, in my opinion.

Leather Strappy Stiletto Sandals in Neutral
Reiss
Leather Strappy Stiletto Sandals

The extra straps make these look so elevated.

Petites Gemma Skirt
Reformation
Petites Gemma Skirt

For the more minimalist skirt lovers out there.

Etana Mule 50
Jimmy Choo
Etana Mule 50

This chocolate brown hue is calling my name.

Poupette St Barth, Clara cotton maxi skirt
Poupette St Barth
Clara cotton maxi skirt

This ruffled hemline is a nice point of difference.

Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps

Simple, chic and easy to style.

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸