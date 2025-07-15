Sure, Black Maxi Dresses Are Chic, But This Is What an Expert Packer Wears on Holiday in Italy Instead

Diane Kruger was just photographed in Rome wearing an elegant holiday outfit that's expert packer–approved. Scroll down to see and shop the look.

Diane Kruger wearing a black tunic, black flare pants. and high-heel black sandals in Rome
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

I recently reported that Margaret Qualley was in Rome, which admittedly isn't groundbreaking in the least. But she was wearing the ideal outfit to pack for an Italian holiday: a pretty maxi dress and flat shoes. I stand by that reporting, as it’s a classic, simple vacation outfit, but after seeing what Diane Kruger was just photographed wearing in Rome, I’m also here to endorse a completely different kind of holiday outfit.

Diane Kruger wearing a black tunic, black flare pants. and high-heel black sandals in Rome

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Sure, a simple black maxi dress is lovely, but Kruger's outfit is elegant in a different, more fashion-person way. It consisted of black flared trousers, a black tunic, and black heeled sandals. The outfit is a smart choice for a European holiday suitcase because it takes up as little room as a maxi dress, it works for a variety of daytime and evening activities, and you can mix and match the two pieces with plenty of other items in your suitcase. Oh, and she looks ridiculously elegant.

Keep scrolling to get Kruger's look for yourself.

Shop Diane Kruger's Holiday Outfit Formula:

Tie-Back Linen Top
COS
Tie-Back Linen Top

Just wait until you see the back of this top.

Cigarette Scuba Trousers | Black
Róhe
Cigarette Scuba Trousers |

Opt for a slightly cropped silhouette to show off your strappy heels.

Heeled Leather Sandals
Prada
Heeled Leather Sandals

An investment buy you won't regret.

Melia Linen Peplum Top
FAITHFULL
Melia Linen Peplum Top

This peplum style is so flattering.

Kick-Flare Trousers
& Other Stories
Kick-Flare Trousers

You'll reach for these no matter the season.

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

You'd never guess these were from the high street.

Black Linen-Blend Swing Top
Nobodys Child
Linen-Blend Swing Top

I'd also wear this with a white poplin skirt and ballet flats.

Twill High-Rise Flared Trousers in Black
Reiss
Flared Trousers

'70 chic.

Shyla Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Shyla Heeled Sandals

This lower block heel will ensure all day comfort.

Black Linen Modal Soft Touch Sleeveless Crew Neck Tank Vest Top
Next
Linen Sleeveless Top

Simple, sophisticated and easy to style.

Asos Design Kick Flare Tailored Trouser in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Kick Flare Trousers

Perfect for in and out of the office.

Strappy
Jimmy Choo
Strappy Satin Sandal

Just dreamy.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸