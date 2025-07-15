I recently reported that Margaret Qualley was in Rome, which admittedly isn't groundbreaking in the least. But she was wearing the ideal outfit to pack for an Italian holiday: a pretty maxi dress and flat shoes. I stand by that reporting, as it’s a classic, simple vacation outfit, but after seeing what Diane Kruger was just photographed wearing in Rome, I’m also here to endorse a completely different kind of holiday outfit.

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Sure, a simple black maxi dress is lovely, but Kruger's outfit is elegant in a different, more fashion-person way. It consisted of black flared trousers, a black tunic, and black heeled sandals. The outfit is a smart choice for a European holiday suitcase because it takes up as little room as a maxi dress, it works for a variety of daytime and evening activities, and you can mix and match the two pieces with plenty of other items in your suitcase. Oh, and she looks ridiculously elegant.

Keep scrolling to get Kruger's look for yourself.

Shop Diane Kruger's Holiday Outfit Formula: