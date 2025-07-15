Sure, Black Maxi Dresses Are Chic, But This Is What an Expert Packer Wears on Holiday in Italy Instead
Diane Kruger was just photographed in Rome wearing an elegant holiday outfit that's expert packer–approved. Scroll down to see and shop the look.
I recently reported that Margaret Qualley was in Rome, which admittedly isn't groundbreaking in the least. But she was wearing the ideal outfit to pack for an Italian holiday: a pretty maxi dress and flat shoes. I stand by that reporting, as it’s a classic, simple vacation outfit, but after seeing what Diane Kruger was just photographed wearing in Rome, I’m also here to endorse a completely different kind of holiday outfit.
Sure, a simple black maxi dress is lovely, but Kruger's outfit is elegant in a different, more fashion-person way. It consisted of black flared trousers, a black tunic, and black heeled sandals. The outfit is a smart choice for a European holiday suitcase because it takes up as little room as a maxi dress, it works for a variety of daytime and evening activities, and you can mix and match the two pieces with plenty of other items in your suitcase. Oh, and she looks ridiculously elegant.
Keep scrolling to get Kruger's look for yourself.
Shop Diane Kruger's Holiday Outfit Formula:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Forget Gladiator Sandals—Sienna Miller Just Wore the Shoe Style That Makes Boho Skirts Look Modern
An elegant choice.
-
Sorry, Flats—These Anti-Trend Heels Are Every French Woman's Quiet Go-To for a Night Out in Paris
A classic choice.
-
Spotted in Paris: The Prettiest Dress-and-Shoe Combination You'll See This Summer
It's such an elegant pairing.
-
Black Heels Are Fine, But in France, Everyone Knows This Shoe Colour Looks Better With White Dresses
Spotted at Versailles.
-
Don’t Pack Away Your Jeans Just Yet—8 Chic Celeb Outfits That Prove Denim is Still a Summer Staple
Easy but elegant outfit formulas.
-
If I Were Suddenly Heading on an All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Greece or the Amalfi Coast, This is What I'd Pack
Can you tell I'm itching for a European vacation?
-
Yes, Black Bikinis Are Chic, But This Elegant Hue Is Frankly Much More Now
It deserves a space in your suitcase.
-
Loves of My Life: Naomi Schiff
Naomi Schiff is living in the fast lane.