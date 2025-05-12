Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Pretty Accessory With White T-Shirts

Trousers or jeans and a white t-shirt create one of the most universally loved outfit combinations we have. It's easy, polished, and timeless. Many would argue it's also a bit boring, but the remedy for this is cool accessories. There's one accessory trend, in particular, that's getting all the attention as of late, and I keep seeing stylish people wear it with white T-shirts—including Alexa Chung.

While out and about in London recently, Chung was photographed wearing a white T-shirt (and trousers) with the trend I'm referring to: an oversize silky scarf wrapped about her waist as a belt. The look is so major that we recently devoted an entire story to the scarf-belt trend, and many of the examples given are women wearing their scarf belts with T-shirts.

Chung opted for a Gucci scarf, which she folded in half and knotted at her waist. As you'll see, she looked incredibly elegant and cool. I don't know about you, but I'm convinced to give this look a whirl myself. Keep scrolling to shop the outfit along with a few pretty scarves to help you re-create it.

(Image credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Gucci)

On Alexa Chung: Gucci Horsebit 1955 Medium Shoulder Bag (£2650) and Printed Silk Carré Scarf (£450)

Shop Alexa's Look:

Shop More Scarves for Summer 2025:

Toteme Monogram Silk Scarf £190 SHOP NOW This is a cult favourite for good reason.

ZARA Scarf With a Polka-Dot Print £18 SHOP NOW Polka dots are everywhere at the moment.

Loewe Scarf in Silk £425 SHOP NOW How cool is this?

& Other Stories Graphic Print Square Scarf £19 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than its £19 price tag.

ME+EM Stripe Scarf £75 SHOP NOW Wear around your waist, your handbag or as a top, like above.

YSL Women's Cassandre Square Scarf in Silk Charmeuse in Reseda £500 SHOP NOW For the minimalists among us.

Reiss Nybg Silk Floral-Print Scarf £78 SHOP NOW Just add a white tee, ecru jeans and suede sandals.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Printed Silk-Twill Scarf £390 SHOP NOW Another elegant polka dot style.

COS Floral-Print Pure Silk Scarf £75 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with all black.