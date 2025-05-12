Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Pretty Accessory With White T-Shirts

The easiest, coolest way to dress up a T-shirt this summer is by adding a scarf. Scroll down to see Alexa Chung wearing the trend.

Trousers or jeans and a white t-shirt create one of the most universally loved outfit combinations we have. It's easy, polished, and timeless. Many would argue it's also a bit boring, but the remedy for this is cool accessories. There's one accessory trend, in particular, that's getting all the attention as of late, and I keep seeing stylish people wear it with white T-shirts—including Alexa Chung.

While out and about in London recently, Chung was photographed wearing a white T-shirt (and trousers) with the trend I'm referring to: an oversize silky scarf wrapped about her waist as a belt. The look is so major that we recently devoted an entire story to the scarf-belt trend, and many of the examples given are women wearing their scarf belts with T-shirts.

Chung opted for a Gucci scarf, which she folded in half and knotted at her waist. As you'll see, she looked incredibly elegant and cool. I don't know about you, but I'm convinced to give this look a whirl myself. Keep scrolling to shop the outfit along with a few pretty scarves to help you re-create it.

Alexa Chung wearing a white T-shirt, scarf belt, trousers, and loafers in London.

On Alexa Chung: Gucci Horsebit 1955 Medium Shoulder Bag (£2650) and Printed Silk Carré Scarf (£450)

Shop Alexa's Look:

COS, Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Gucci, Printed Silk Carré
Gucci
Printed Silk Carré

Khaite, Billy Penny Loafer
Khaite
Billy Penny Loafer

Wardrobe.NYC, Wide-Leg Pants
Wardrobe.NYC
Wide-Leg Pants

Gucci, Horsebit 1955 Bag
Gucci
Horsebit 1955 Bag

CHLOÉ, Marcie Sunglasses
CHLOÉ
Marcie Sunglasses

Shop More Scarves for Summer 2025:

Centered Monogram Silk Scarf Black
Toteme
Monogram Silk Scarf

This is a cult favourite for good reason.

Scarf With a Polka-Dot Print
ZARA
Scarf With a Polka-Dot Print

Polka dots are everywhere at the moment.

Loewe, Scarf in Silk
Loewe
Scarf in Silk

How cool is this?

Graphic Print Square Scarf
& Other Stories
Graphic Print Square Scarf

This looks way more expensive than its £19 price tag.

Stripe Scarf
ME+EM
Stripe Scarf

Wear around your waist, your handbag or as a top, like above.

Women's Cassandre Square Scarf in Silk Charmeuse in Reseda
YSL
Women's Cassandre Square Scarf in Silk Charmeuse in Reseda

For the minimalists among us.

Nybg Silk Floral-Print Scarf in White
Reiss
Nybg Silk Floral-Print Scarf

Just add a white tee, ecru jeans and suede sandals.

Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

Another elegant polka dot style.

Floral-Print Pure Silk Scarf
COS
Floral-Print Pure Silk Scarf

I'd wear this with all black.

So Silk Bandana
Free People
So Silk Bandana

Free People has so many pretty scarf options at the moment.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

