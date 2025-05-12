Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Pretty Accessory With White T-Shirts
The easiest, coolest way to dress up a T-shirt this summer is by adding a scarf. Scroll down to see Alexa Chung wearing the trend.
Trousers or jeans and a white t-shirt create one of the most universally loved outfit combinations we have. It's easy, polished, and timeless. Many would argue it's also a bit boring, but the remedy for this is cool accessories. There's one accessory trend, in particular, that's getting all the attention as of late, and I keep seeing stylish people wear it with white T-shirts—including Alexa Chung.
While out and about in London recently, Chung was photographed wearing a white T-shirt (and trousers) with the trend I'm referring to: an oversize silky scarf wrapped about her waist as a belt. The look is so major that we recently devoted an entire story to the scarf-belt trend, and many of the examples given are women wearing their scarf belts with T-shirts.
Chung opted for a Gucci scarf, which she folded in half and knotted at her waist. As you'll see, she looked incredibly elegant and cool. I don't know about you, but I'm convinced to give this look a whirl myself. Keep scrolling to shop the outfit along with a few pretty scarves to help you re-create it.
On Alexa Chung: Gucci Horsebit 1955 Medium Shoulder Bag (£2650) and Printed Silk Carré Scarf (£450)
Shop Alexa's Look:
Shop More Scarves for Summer 2025:
Polka dots are everywhere at the moment.
Just add a white tee, ecru jeans and suede sandals.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
