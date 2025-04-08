Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Sandal With Jeans, Dresses and Skirts

I've searched through 100s of pairs to bring you the very best for every budget, from high-street heroes to styles worth investing in.

At long last, open-toe season is on the horizon. It’s time to get your pedicure booked in and stow away your chunky boots to make way for your sandals. In summer, sandals are the ultimate go-to footwear choice for any ensemble. Whether you style them with jeans and a tee or a floaty dress, sandals are arguably one of the most versatile types of footwear and can easily be worn dressed up or down.

The suede trend has captured every style devotees hearts since autumn/winter and I certainly don’t anticipate it going anywhere any time soon. And whilst suede has always been in, it’s having a particularly big moment right now. From blazers to bags, it's taken the fashion world by storm with its chic, timeless appeal.

Suede Sandals

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

This season, however, the fabrication is dominating in a new form: Sandals. Plenty of Instagram's best-dressses have already picked up on this, too, wearing suede sandals with jeans and trousers during the few warm days we've had this year already. Fast becoming one of the most sophisticated wardrobe staples for summer, they're the easiest way to elevate an outfit and give it a more polished, sleek finish, and I guarantee they'll be one of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends.

Looking to get ahead of the curve and invest in a pair now? I've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best suede sandals for every budget.

Suede Sandals

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop My Edit of the Best Suede Sandals:

The Best Suede Sandals Under £150:

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

An easy way to add colour into your outfit is with your accessories.

Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment

After selling out once already, this pair went straight into my basket.

Arizona Double-Strap Suede Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Double-Strap Suede Sandals

Birkenstocks are such a classic sandal for summer and I bring mine out year after year.

Suede Studded Strappy Footbed Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Studded Strappy Footbed Sandals

I love the gold studded detailing.

Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

M&S has nailed it with these.

Multi-Strap Suede Sandals
COS
Multi-Strap Suede Sandals

I love the multi-strap detail.

Split Suede Cage Sandals
ZARA
Split Suede Cage Sandals

If an open-toe sandal isn't for you, opt for a style like a fisherman instead.

10mm Kinto Suede Flip Flops - A.emery - Women - Dark Green - 35 Eu
A.emery
Kinto Suede Flip Flops

These would look so chic worn with denim.

The Best Suede Sandals Under £350:

Florence Sandals
Soeur
Florence Sandals

I'd wear gold jewellery to match the gold ring detail for a coherent finish to my look.

Anna Suede Slides
AEYDE
Anna Suede Slides

If minimalism is more your style, Aeyde is your match made in heaven.

Homeria Suede Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Homeria Suede Sandals

A gladiator sandal is a fashion favourite.

Ikesia Crosta Leather Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Ikesia Crosta Leather Sandals

Ancient Greek Sandals get it right every time.

Jalen Slim Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Slim Suede Sandals

A pair of A.Emery sandals are at the top of my wishlist.

Fisherman Footbed Sandal
ME+EM
Fisherman Footbed Sandal

The versatility of this pair means they'll go with any look.

Ines Sport Slide Suede Sandals
TORY BURCH
Ines Sport Slide Suede Sandals

If a logo is your thing, this is the pair for you.

The Best Suede Sandals Over £300:

Ibor Suede Slides
NEOUS
Ibor Suede Slides

So sleek.

Kelsey Woven Suede Sandals
CHURCH'S
Kelsey Woven Suede Sandals

These have such a timeless appeal.

Ayla Flat
Jimmy Choo
Ayla Flat

Styled with a white dress and denim jacket would look so chic.

Tribute Woven Suede Slides
SAINT LAURENT
Tribute Woven Suede Slides

This would go with so many different outfits.

Suede Strap Slides
Prada
Suede Strap Slides

For those that prefer a bit of colour.

Suede Thong Sandals Black
Toteme
Suede Thong Sandals Black

Toteme are perfect for a minimalist feel.

Women's Thong Sandal With Horsebit
Gucci
Women's Thong Sandal With Horsebit

Red makes such an impact.

Chloe Gallacher
