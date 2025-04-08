Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Sandal With Jeans, Dresses and Skirts

At long last, open-toe season is on the horizon. It’s time to get your pedicure booked in and stow away your chunky boots to make way for your sandals. In summer, sandals are the ultimate go-to footwear choice for any ensemble. Whether you style them with jeans and a tee or a floaty dress, sandals are arguably one of the most versatile types of footwear and can easily be worn dressed up or down.

The suede trend has captured every style devotees hearts since autumn/winter and I certainly don’t anticipate it going anywhere any time soon. And whilst suede has always been in, it’s having a particularly big moment right now. From blazers to bags, it's taken the fashion world by storm with its chic, timeless appeal.

This season, however, the fabrication is dominating in a new form: Sandals. Plenty of Instagram's best-dressses have already picked up on this, too, wearing suede sandals with jeans and trousers during the few warm days we've had this year already. Fast becoming one of the most sophisticated wardrobe staples for summer, they're the easiest way to elevate an outfit and give it a more polished, sleek finish, and I guarantee they'll be one of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends.

Looking to get ahead of the curve and invest in a pair now? I've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best suede sandals for every budget.

Shop My Edit of the Best Suede Sandals:

The Best Suede Sandals Under £150:

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW An easy way to add colour into your outfit is with your accessories.

ZARA Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment £40 SHOP NOW After selling out once already, this pair went straight into my basket.

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Double-Strap Suede Sandals £105 SHOP NOW Birkenstocks are such a classic sandal for summer and I bring mine out year after year.

M&S Collection Suede Studded Strappy Footbed Sandals £40 SHOP NOW I love the gold studded detailing.

M&S Collection Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW M&S has nailed it with these.

COS Multi-Strap Suede Sandals £125 SHOP NOW I love the multi-strap detail.

ZARA Split Suede Cage Sandals £50 SHOP NOW If an open-toe sandal isn't for you, opt for a style like a fisherman instead.

A.emery Kinto Suede Flip Flops £130 SHOP NOW These would look so chic worn with denim.

The Best Suede Sandals Under £350:

Soeur Florence Sandals £173 SHOP NOW I'd wear gold jewellery to match the gold ring detail for a coherent finish to my look.

AEYDE Anna Suede Slides £210 SHOP NOW If minimalism is more your style, Aeyde is your match made in heaven.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Homeria Suede Sandals £205 SHOP NOW A gladiator sandal is a fashion favourite.

Ancient Greek Sandals Ikesia Crosta Leather Sandals £212 SHOP NOW Ancient Greek Sandals get it right every time.

A.Emery Jalen Slim Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW A pair of A.Emery sandals are at the top of my wishlist.

ME+EM Fisherman Footbed Sandal £250 SHOP NOW The versatility of this pair means they'll go with any look.

TORY BURCH Ines Sport Slide Suede Sandals £330 SHOP NOW If a logo is your thing, this is the pair for you.

The Best Suede Sandals Over £300:

NEOUS Ibor Suede Slides £560 SHOP NOW So sleek.

CHURCH'S Kelsey Woven Suede Sandals £870 SHOP NOW These have such a timeless appeal.

Jimmy Choo Ayla Flat £675 SHOP NOW Styled with a white dress and denim jacket would look so chic.

SAINT LAURENT Tribute Woven Suede Slides £630 SHOP NOW This would go with so many different outfits.

Prada Suede Strap Slides £850 SHOP NOW For those that prefer a bit of colour.

Toteme Suede Thong Sandals Black €420 SHOP NOW Toteme are perfect for a minimalist feel.