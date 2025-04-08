Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Sandal With Jeans, Dresses and Skirts
I've searched through 100s of pairs to bring you the very best for every budget, from high-street heroes to styles worth investing in.
At long last, open-toe season is on the horizon. It’s time to get your pedicure booked in and stow away your chunky boots to make way for your sandals. In summer, sandals are the ultimate go-to footwear choice for any ensemble. Whether you style them with jeans and a tee or a floaty dress, sandals are arguably one of the most versatile types of footwear and can easily be worn dressed up or down.
The suede trend has captured every style devotees hearts since autumn/winter and I certainly don’t anticipate it going anywhere any time soon. And whilst suede has always been in, it’s having a particularly big moment right now. From blazers to bags, it's taken the fashion world by storm with its chic, timeless appeal.
This season, however, the fabrication is dominating in a new form: Sandals. Plenty of Instagram's best-dressses have already picked up on this, too, wearing suede sandals with jeans and trousers during the few warm days we've had this year already. Fast becoming one of the most sophisticated wardrobe staples for summer, they're the easiest way to elevate an outfit and give it a more polished, sleek finish, and I guarantee they'll be one of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends.
Looking to get ahead of the curve and invest in a pair now? I've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best suede sandals for every budget.
Shop My Edit of the Best Suede Sandals:
The Best Suede Sandals Under £150:
An easy way to add colour into your outfit is with your accessories.
After selling out once already, this pair went straight into my basket.
Birkenstocks are such a classic sandal for summer and I bring mine out year after year.
If an open-toe sandal isn't for you, opt for a style like a fisherman instead.
The Best Suede Sandals Under £350:
I'd wear gold jewellery to match the gold ring detail for a coherent finish to my look.