How Princess Diana Styled the Trouser Trend That's Come Roaring Back Into Style
As my fellow millennials will relate to, I practically lived in capri pants in the 90s and early 2000s. Sometimes called pedal pushers or clam diggers, capris have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the years, beginning in the 50s when Audrey Hepburn made them her signature. Back in the 80s, no one looked chicer in capri pants than Princess Diana.
Photographed at a polo match in May 1983, Princess Diana styled the trend with a billowy white blouse and a red sweater tied nonchalantly over her shoulders. She completed the look with low-heeled red pumps. As we've extensively reported, capri pants are officially back and bigger than ever in 2024. They were featured heavily in the S/S 24 runway collections, including at Tory Burch, Mirror Palais, and Theory, to name a few. Ready to get in on the action? Scroll down to shop my favourite pairs.
How Princess Diana Styled Capri Pants:
Shop My Favourite Capri Pants:
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.