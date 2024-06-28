How Princess Diana Styled the Trouser Trend That's Come Roaring Back Into Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As my fellow millennials will relate to, I practically lived in capri pants in the 90s and early 2000s. Sometimes called pedal pushers or clam diggers, capris have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the years, beginning in the 50s when Audrey Hepburn made them her signature. Back in the 80s, no one looked chicer in capri pants than Princess Diana.

Photographed at a polo match in May 1983, Princess Diana styled the trend with a billowy white blouse and a red sweater tied nonchalantly over her shoulders. She completed the look with low-heeled red pumps. As we've extensively reported, capri pants are officially back and bigger than ever in 2024. They were featured heavily in the S/S 24 runway collections, including at Tory Burch, Mirror Palais, and Theory, to name a few. Ready to get in on the action? Scroll down to shop my favourite pairs.

How Princess Diana Styled Capri Pants:

Shop My Favourite Capri Pants:

MANGO Side Opening Capri Jeans £36 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Slim Fit Cropped Trousers £25 SHOP NOW

Intimately Retro Capris £44 SHOP NOW

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Bengaline Pedal Pusher in Black £22 SHOP NOW

MANGO Striped Capri Jeans £36 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Capri Leggings £32 SHOP NOW

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW

zara Gingham Capris £26 SHOP NOW