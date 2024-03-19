This Divisive Yet Surprisingly Chic '90s Trouser Trend Could Replace Leggings This Spring
Whilst I was taken aback by the return of the kitten heel, and caught off guard by the revival of the studded belt, the reemergence of the capri trousers this season has been the biggest shock to my system so far.
Once a mainstay in the wardrobe of '90s and '00s fashion types, the long-forgotten cropped trouser is back in the collections of the cities most stylish. With a distinctly retro feel, the trousers have ebbed and flowed in and out of popularity for decades, initially cropping up across the '50s and '60s, then reappearing for a Y2K stint. Sitting at waist height, hugging the thigh and cropping just below the knee, the divisive trouser is often styled with other '90s staples, including the aforementioned kitten heels, ballet flats and retro trainers.
Directing the return of the style, capri trousers appeared across spring/summer 2024 runway collections at the likes of 16Arlington, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Coperni and Mirror Palais. Across collections, the trouser was styled up with form fitting tops, open-toe mules and heeled flip-flops, referencing throwback silhouettes and new-season trends in the process.
As the capri trouser has been in wardrobe rotation for decades, brands have had plenty of time of perfect their offerings. From ultra-comfortable cropped leggings, to structured cotton styles, there are a plethora on offer to help you get the look you're after.
Nowadays, it feels freshest worn as part of a co-ord, with a relaxed button-down shirt (I plan on re-creating Anne Laure Mais's outfit immediately) and roomy blazers. If you like the streamlined silhouette of leggings but the polish of a more formal trouser, this might just be the piece to invest in this season. If that is indeed the case, read on to discover our edit of the best capri trousers to shop right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.