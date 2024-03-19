This Divisive Yet Surprisingly Chic '90s Trouser Trend Could Replace Leggings This Spring

Whilst I was taken aback by the return of the kitten heel, and caught off guard by the revival of the studded belt, the reemergence of the capri trousers this season has been the biggest shock to my system so far.

Once a mainstay in the wardrobe of '90s and '00s fashion types, the long-forgotten cropped trouser is back in the collections of the cities most stylish. With a distinctly retro feel, the trousers have ebbed and flowed in and out of popularity for decades, initially cropping up across the '50s and '60s, then reappearing for a Y2K stint. Sitting at waist height, hugging the thigh and cropping just below the knee, the divisive trouser is often styled with other '90s staples, including the aforementioned kitten heels, ballet flats and retro trainers.

Directing the return of the style, capri trousers appeared across spring/summer 2024 runway collections at the likes of 16Arlington, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Coperni and Mirror Palais. Across collections, the trouser was styled up with form fitting tops, open-toe mules and heeled flip-flops, referencing throwback silhouettes and new-season trends in the process.

As the capri trouser has been in wardrobe rotation for decades, brands have had plenty of time of perfect their offerings. From ultra-comfortable cropped leggings, to structured cotton styles, there are a plethora on offer to help you get the look you're after.

Nowadays, it feels freshest worn as part of a co-ord, with a relaxed button-down shirt (I plan on re-creating Anne Laure Mais's outfit immediately) and roomy blazers. If you like the streamlined silhouette of leggings but the polish of a more formal trouser, this might just be the piece to invest in this season. If that is indeed the case, read on to discover our edit of the best capri trousers to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAPRI TROUSERS TO BUY NOW:

Mango Capri Leggings £23 SHOP NOW Style with a kitten heel or wear with a colourful flat.

Maeve Maeve Gingham High-Rise Capri Pants £80 SHOP NOW The gingham print adds a retro flare.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Blend Slim Fit Cropped Trousers £25 SHOP NOW These also come in white, beige and navy.

Nicholas Imogen Pedal Pusher £272 SHOP NOW Wear with a heeled mule and an off-the-shoulder top for a vintage-inspired silhouette.

Bershka Capri Trousers £23 SHOP NOW The clasp closure adds an elevated touch.

Monki Stretchy Capri Trousers £15 SHOP NOW With 5% elastane composition, these soft trousers will feel comfortable all day.

Alo Yoga High Waist Iconic '90s Capri £90 SHOP NOW An easy way to add a splash of colour.