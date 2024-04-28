I've Worked It Out—These 6 Shoe Styles Look Best With Capri Pants
If there's one thing I know this season, it's that the capri pants trend is back in a big way. Cropping on all of our favourite influencers, and appearing in more recent runway shows than I can count, everywhere I look, fashion people are here for the capri-pants renaissance.
Whilst I'm now on board with the retro trend, I have to admit that, when I first saw them make their way back onto the market, I was a little lost on how I'd style them. Having come far since their heyday in the 00s, to give the trousers a 2024 twist and make them feel even more relevant for now, I did my best to seek out all of the combinations that do the trousers justice. Today, I'm focusing my efforts on shoes.
After hours of research, I can confidently say that these are the six best shoes to wear with capri pants. Scroll below to see which pairs made the cut.
The 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Capri Pants, Hands Down
1. Clogs
Style Notes: Just like capris, clogs are back from their long slumber this season—and they've never looked better. Style the two together for a casual outfit that any fashion editor would commend you for.
Shop the Look:
2. Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: Give these retro trousers 2024 feel by styling with barely-there sandals. Ideal for wearing throughout the hottest months, this chic combination balances an elegant footwear trend with a playful pant to create an elevated outfit that you'll want to come back to.
Shop the Look:
3. Sleek Trainers
Style Notes: As opposed to chunkier styles, sleek trainers compliment the streamlined look of capri trousers. For a playful edge opt for a colourful pair, and style with baseball cap or jersey headband to keep the sporty vibe going.
Shop the Look:
4. Heeled Mules
Style Notes: In my opinion these retro trousers look the sleekest with a small heel—and I can't get enough of the heeled mule trend. Making the casual trouser feel so much smarter, the heeled mule trend is a worthy investment
Shop the Look:
5. Mary Janes
Style Notes: Mary jane shoes are still a key 2024 staple and make for the perfect pairing for the emerging capri pants trend. Adding a pretty touch to any ensemble, this shoe will ensure a comfortable stride and an elevated outfit that you'll feel great in all day.
Shop the Look:
6. Heeled Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Heeled ballet pumps are emerging as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season. Adding an extra inch of height and elongating your legs in the process, the ultra-cropped capri pants trends look especially elevated with this new season shoe.
Shop the Look:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
