I've Worked It Out—These 6 Shoe Styles Look Best With Capri Pants

If there's one thing I know this season, it's that the capri pants trend is back in a big way. Cropping on all of our favourite influencers, and appearing in more recent runway shows than I can count, everywhere I look, fashion people are here for the capri-pants renaissance.

Whilst I'm now on board with the retro trend, I have to admit that, when I first saw them make their way back onto the market, I was a little lost on how I'd style them. Having come far since their heyday in the 00s, to give the trousers a 2024 twist and make them feel even more relevant for now, I did my best to seek out all of the combinations that do the trousers justice. Today, I'm focusing my efforts on shoes.

After hours of research, I can confidently say that these are the six best shoes to wear with capri pants. Scroll below to see which pairs made the cut.

The 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Capri Pants, Hands Down

1. Clogs

Style Notes: Just like capris, clogs are back from their long slumber this season—and they've never looked better. Style the two together for a casual outfit that any fashion editor would commend you for.

Shop the Look:

Maeve 70s Slim Fit Trousers £90 SHOP NOW Style with clogs or wear with sleek kitten heels.

Kit and Clogs Studio Leather Mules £195 SHOP NOW Over time the leather will soften and mould to your foot.

Sezane Tibby Clogs £170 SHOP NOW These also come in a bright lilac style.

2. Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: Give these retro trousers 2024 feel by styling with barely-there sandals. Ideal for wearing throughout the hottest months, this chic combination balances an elegant footwear trend with a playful pant to create an elevated outfit that you'll want to come back to.

Shop the Look:

Mango Capri Leggings £23 SHOP NOW These affordable leggings are destined to sell out.

A.Emery Viv Leather Sandals £150 SHOP NOW I always come back to A.Emery for their elegant sandals.

H&M Block-Heeled Sandals £20 SHOP NOW These also come in white.

3. Sleek Trainers

Style Notes: As opposed to chunkier styles, sleek trainers compliment the streamlined look of capri trousers. For a playful edge opt for a colourful pair, and style with baseball cap or jersey headband to keep the sporty vibe going.

Shop the Look:

Arket Ribbed Capri Leggings £47 SHOP NOW These also come in a dark brown shade.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 £130 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour into your spring wardrobe.

Adidas Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW These also come in yellow, blue, and red.

4. Heeled Mules

Style Notes: In my opinion these retro trousers look the sleekest with a small heel—and I can't get enough of the heeled mule trend. Making the casual trouser feel so much smarter, the heeled mule trend is a worthy investment

Shop the Look:

Weekday Slim Fit Capri Trousers £59 SHOP NOW This dark grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other colours.

Toteme The Mule Black £450 SHOP NOW These sculptural shoes will elevate any outfit.

5. Mary Janes

Style Notes: Mary jane shoes are still a key 2024 staple and make for the perfect pairing for the emerging capri pants trend. Adding a pretty touch to any ensemble, this shoe will ensure a comfortable stride and an elevated outfit that you'll feel great in all day.

Shop the Look:

Monki Ultra Cropped Trousers £25 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats £118 SHOP NOW These come in so many pretty colours.

Reformation Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These also come in pink and cream/

6. Heeled Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: Heeled ballet pumps are emerging as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season. Adding an extra inch of height and elongating your legs in the process, the ultra-cropped capri pants trends look especially elevated with this new season shoe.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Gingham High-Rise Capri Pants £80 SHOP NOW The gingham print trend is going to be huge this summer.

Sezane Martina Heeled Pumps £160 SHOP NOW These also come in black.