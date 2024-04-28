I've Worked It Out—These 6 Shoe Styles Look Best With Capri Pants

By Natalie Munro
published

If there's one thing I know this season, it's that the capri pants trend is back in a big way. Cropping on all of our favourite influencers, and appearing in more recent runway shows than I can count, everywhere I look, fashion people are here for the capri-pants renaissance.

Whilst I'm now on board with the retro trend, I have to admit that, when I first saw them make their way back onto the market, I was a little lost on how I'd style them. Having come far since their heyday in the 00s, to give the trousers a 2024 twist and make them feel even more relevant for now, I did my best to seek out all of the combinations that do the trousers justice. Today, I'm focusing my efforts on shoes.

After hours of research, I can confidently say that these are the six best shoes to wear with capri pants. Scroll below to see which pairs made the cut.

The 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Capri Pants, Hands Down

1. Clogs

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Just like capris, clogs are back from their long slumber this season—and they've never looked better. Style the two together for a casual outfit that any fashion editor would commend you for.

Shop the Look:

Maeve 70s Slim Cropped Kick-Flare Trousers
Maeve
70s Slim Fit Trousers

Style with clogs or wear with sleek kitten heels.

Kit and Clogs Studio Leather Mules | Dark Brown
Kit and Clogs Studio
Leather Mules

Over time the leather will soften and mould to your foot.

clogs
Sezane
Tibby Clogs

These also come in a bright lilac style.

2. Strappy Sandals

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Style Notes: Give these retro trousers 2024 feel by styling with barely-there sandals. Ideal for wearing throughout the hottest months, this chic combination balances an elegant footwear trend with a playful pant to create an elevated outfit that you'll want to come back to.

Shop the Look:

capris
Mango
Capri Leggings

These affordable leggings are destined to sell out.

Viv Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Viv Leather Sandals

I always come back to A.Emery for their elegant sandals.

Block-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Block-Heeled Sandals

These also come in white.

3. Sleek Trainers

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Style Notes: As opposed to chunkier styles, sleek trainers compliment the streamlined look of capri trousers. For a playful edge opt for a colourful pair, and style with baseball cap or jersey headband to keep the sporty vibe going.

Shop the Look:

capri pants
Arket
Ribbed Capri Leggings

These also come in a dark brown shade.

Mexico 66
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66

Add a pop of colour into your spring wardrobe.

Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers

These also come in yellow, blue, and red.

4. Heeled Mules

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: In my opinion these retro trousers look the sleekest with a small heel—and I can't get enough of the heeled mule trend. Making the casual trouser feel so much smarter, the heeled mule trend is a worthy investment

Shop the Look:

Slim Fit Capri Trousers
Weekday
Slim Fit Capri Trousers

This dark grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

mules
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

These also come in eight other colours.

The Mule Black
Toteme
The Mule Black

These sculptural shoes will elevate any outfit.

5. Mary Janes

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Mary jane shoes are still a key 2024 staple and make for the perfect pairing for the emerging capri pants trend. Adding a pretty touch to any ensemble, this shoe will ensure a comfortable stride and an elevated outfit that you'll feel great in all day.

Shop the Look:

Ultra Cropped Trousers
Monki
Ultra Cropped Trousers

The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Moira Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

These come in so many pretty colours.

ballet flats
Reformation
Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat

These also come in pink and cream/

6. Heeled Ballet Pumps

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Style Notes: Heeled ballet pumps are emerging as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season. Adding an extra inch of height and elongating your legs in the process, the ultra-cropped capri pants trends look especially elevated with this new season shoe.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Gingham High-Rise Capri Pants
Maeve
Gingham High-Rise Capri Pants

The gingham print trend is going to be huge this summer.

heeled ballet pumps
Sezane
Martina Heeled Pumps

These also come in black.

Bibi Lou Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps
Bibi Lou
Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps

Style with tights on a chilly day or go without when the sun is shining.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸