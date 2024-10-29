Katie Holmes Wore the Trouser Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans
There's almost no one among the celebrity set whose wardrobe keeps us on our toes quite as much as Katie Holmes. She's always trying new things—be it viral knitwear, cool bag, or vibrant pair of trousers—and trends stem from her looks frequently, making it impossible to look away whenever she steps out in New York City. Her latest outing was no exception.
To grab a coffee and some to-go Eataly bites before presumably heading to rehearsals for her Broadway play Our Town, which runs until January 19, Holmes paired a classic navy-blue turtleneck jumper with aviator sunglasses, black boots, and plaid trousers—one of autumn's favorite trends. The pair in question combines gold, burgundy, and brown and is slightly tapered like barrel-leg jeans. Finishing off the look, she added the same white Bevza tote bag she's been carrying all season.
Though a perfect-fitting pair of 501s will definitely raise questions from passersby about where you secured them, jeans will rarely win you compliments in the same way a statement pair of pants like Holmes's will. Plaid is an eye-catching print, and with it being winter in London and all, there's no better time to break out the pair you've been storing all summer or invest in a new silhouette for the season ahead. Scroll down for plenty of options.
Shop Plaid Trousers:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
