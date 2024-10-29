Katie Holmes Wore the Trouser Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans

There's almost no one among the celebrity set whose wardrobe keeps us on our toes quite as much as Katie Holmes. She's always trying new things—be it viral knitwear, cool bag, or vibrant pair of trousers—and trends stem from her looks frequently, making it impossible to look away whenever she steps out in New York City. Her latest outing was no exception.

To grab a coffee and some to-go Eataly bites before presumably heading to rehearsals for her Broadway play Our Town, which runs until January 19, Holmes paired a classic navy-blue turtleneck jumper with aviator sunglasses, black boots, and plaid trousers—one of autumn's favorite trends. The pair in question combines gold, burgundy, and brown and is slightly tapered like barrel-leg jeans. Finishing off the look, she added the same white Bevza tote bag she's been carrying all season.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though a perfect-fitting pair of 501s will definitely raise questions from passersby about where you secured them, jeans will rarely win you compliments in the same way a statement pair of pants like Holmes's will. Plaid is an eye-catching print, and with it being winter in London and all, there's no better time to break out the pair you've been storing all summer or invest in a new silhouette for the season ahead. Scroll down for plenty of options.

