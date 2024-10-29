Katie Holmes Wore the Trouser Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans

There's almost no one among the celebrity set whose wardrobe keeps us on our toes quite as much as Katie Holmes. She's always trying new things—be it viral knitwear, cool bag, or vibrant pair of trousers—and trends stem from her looks frequently, making it impossible to look away whenever she steps out in New York City. Her latest outing was no exception.

To grab a coffee and some to-go Eataly bites before presumably heading to rehearsals for her Broadway play Our Town, which runs until January 19, Holmes paired a classic navy-blue turtleneck jumper with aviator sunglasses, black boots, and plaid trousers—one of autumn's favorite trends. The pair in question combines gold, burgundy, and brown and is slightly tapered like barrel-leg jeans. Finishing off the look, she added the same white Bevza tote bag she's been carrying all season.

Katie Holmes in New York City wearing a navy blue turtleneck, plaid pants, and black boots while getting a coffee and picking up Eataly.

Though a perfect-fitting pair of 501s will definitely raise questions from passersby about where you secured them, jeans will rarely win you compliments in the same way a statement pair of pants like Holmes's will. Plaid is an eye-catching print, and with it being winter in London and all, there's no better time to break out the pair you've been storing all summer or invest in a new silhouette for the season ahead. Scroll down for plenty of options.

Shop Plaid Trousers:

Zw Collection Check Trousers
ZARA
Zw Collection Check Trousers

Pleated Prince of Wales Checked Recycled Wool-Blend Tapered Pants
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Pleated Prince of Wales Checked Recycled Wool-Blend Tapered Pants

Flared Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Flared Suit Trousers

Checked Trousers With Belt
ZARA
Checked Trousers With Belt

Checked Wool Wide-Leg Pants
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Checked Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Slim Checked Flared Trousers
COS
Slim Checked Flared Trousers

Rodriguo Trousers - Grey Blue Checks - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Rodriguo Trousers

Dariel Drawstring Trouser
ALIGNE
Dariel Drawstring Trouser

Wide Jersey Trousers
H&M
Wide Jersey Trousers

The Avery Elastic-Back Trousers by Maeve
Maeve
The Avery Elastic-Back Trousers

Hudson Canyon Plaid Pants
Free People
Hudson Canyon Plaid Pants

John Lewis Check Wide Leg Wool Blend Trousers, Brown/multi
John Lewis
John Lewis Check Wide Leg Wool Blend Trousers, Brown/multi

High-Rise Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Brunello Cucinelli
High-Rise Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Heritage Check Wide Leg Tailored Trousers
Nobodys Child
Heritage Check Wide Leg Tailored Trousers

Cigarette Trousers
H&M
Cigarette Trousers

Checked Pull on Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Checked Pull on Wide Leg Trousers

Neutral Check Side Stripe Trousers
Mint Velvet
Neutral Check Side Stripe Trousers

Minako Graph Check Cotton Cashmere Trousers | Slate
TOAST
Minako Graph Check Cotton Cashmere Trousers

