Loves of My Life: Alexandra Roach

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know—the restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, these are the true loves of their life.
Actor Alexandra Roach is best known for her standout roles in Utopia, Nightsleeper, No Offence, The Iron Lady, Killing Eve, Black Mirror, Hunderby and The Light in the Hall, and is fast becoming one of the most quietly powerful actors on screen. Her next project is Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming high-octane thriller series Lazarus, in which she plays the leading role of Jenna Lazarus. Lazarus is released today, exclusively on Amazon Prime. We caught up with her ahead of the release and asked her all of our burning questions.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world? And what would you order?
I live in Bristol but I’m away a lot for work, so when I get back, one of the very first things I do is gather a group of my friends, book a table at Pazzo, and order their carbonara. It’s absolutely delicious!! The restaurant has such a lovely, family feel, and we end up staying for cocktails and catching up on everything I’ve missed while I’ve been away.
Is there anything in your home that you're particularly sentimental about?
I’m quite a sentimental person and have kept all sorts of things over the years. I have boxes filled with old journals and diaries from my teenage years, which I love rereading whenever I stumble across them. My grandfather, who had been a miner since he was a teenager, took up watercolour painting in his eighties, and I have one of his paintings. I love that it reminds me it’s never too late to try something new!
What would we always find lurking in the bottom of your handbag?
I always pop a lipstick in my bag - even if I’m not wearing much make-up, I find a pop of colour can give me that little pick-me-up. It also doubles as a great blush if you end up staying out. I love Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 176 Escapade.
Who is the person or people who fill up your cup?
I’ve met some of the best people in my life on different dance floors over the years. There’s something so freeing about dancing, and sharing that passion has really helped me find my people. My friends in Bristol are exactly that—being on a dance floor with these excellent people is truly my happy place.
What is your ideal holiday? Something by the beach, pool, city-break or intrepid?
I went on a food retreat to Athens with my best friend. We knew we needed some quality catch-up time, and three days of eating and drinking our way across the city, discovering spots only the locals know, was the perfect way to do it. Hidden tavernas, buzzy wine bars, and cool coffee shops – pure magic!
Do you have an item of jewellery that holds a lot of meaning?
I have some jewellery from both of my grandmothers that I truly cherish. Wearing it feels like a connection to them, which makes it feel really special.
What are the top 5 necessities for your trailer on set?
I like lighting a BOY SMELLS candle when I arrive in the morning—it grounds me and has become a little ritual of mine. I always need a speaker nearby so I can play some music while I get ready. The hours can be pretty full-on, so I make sure to take my vitamins, especially if I’m shooting in winter. Chocolate!! Is a must if I’m craving a little sugar, and an eye mask for lunchtime naps—I love the silk ones from DROWSY.
In your spare time, what do you love to do?
I’m happiest in nature - walking in the woods with music in my ears. Curling up with a book and a glass of wine by the fire in winter. Dancing with friends.
Best cinema in your hometown?
Bristol has some really cool cinemas. The Watershed screens arthouse films with a view over the harbour, while a smaller, progressive space in the city centre, The Cube, shows a real treat of excellently curated events.
Do you have a secret date-night spot?
I love doing an activity on a date night rather than the usual sit-down meal—maybe life drawing, followed by a cocktail afterward.
Which item of clothing would you never ever part with? And why?
I have a Roksanda dress that was tailored to me for my first ever premiere of The Iron Lady. It’s wrapped up in the memories of that time and I hope to give it to my daughter when she’s older.
What's your most-played on Spotify? An artist, playlist or album?
At the moment, it’s JADE’s new album Unconditional - I can’t get enough!! Seeing her at Glasto was my set of the weekend. She’s incredibly talented, and her show was next level. Absolutely love her!
Favourite city or country for inspiration?
I always feel inspired when travelling through Wales - I guess I’d say that! I’ve grown more appreciative of the landscape and the beauty of Wales now, and the people always seem to have a story or two to share over a pint.
What's the most treasured item in your wardrobe (can be accessories, footwear or clothing)?
I have a vintage pair of Chanel tuxedo trousers that I bought in a vintage shop in LA. I need to wear them more actually. They are timeless!
What's the beauty product you can't live without?
The brand MEDIK8 has completely changed my beauty routine. I particularly love their Total Moisture Facial Cream, which I use day and night, especially when I’m filming.
What's your go-to comfort food?
I love Mexican food - nothing beats nachos, fajitas, and margaritas. Even better when someone else is cooking them for you!
What are your 3 favourite movies of all time?
Ah just three! Thats so hard. OK… Bridesmaids. The Worst Person In The World and Blue Valentine.
You want to go out dancing, where do you go?
We’re really spoilt for choice in Bristol, with so many cool venues and creatives putting on parties. The Underground throw these incredible parties in a car park underneath the city centre so will definitely be checking that out this winter. And Strangebrew, another Bristol institution, throw an amazing party called Off-Kilter that never fails!
Share a piece of advice that always stuck .
I read this online, but it’s always stuck with me. From Maya Angelou: “When people show you who they are, believe them.” It’s such a good reminder!
What's your favourite scent?
I’m a big Le Labo fan. I rinsed Santal 33 so I’m now slowly exploring some of their other scents. I’m loving Matcha 26 at the moment.
Do you collect anything, if so, what?
I like to collect fridge magnets from every place I visit—a little memento from each trip!
What is your latest obsession?
Re-watching all of Diane Keaton’s films. She was such a true artist and individual—I was really saddened to hear about her passing.
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail—what's your ultimate poison?
Depends on the time and occasion, doesn’t it? I like all of those things. You really can’t beat a good cocktail to kick off an evening—a spicy marg always hits the spot.
You can pick 3 fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life, what are they and why?
Maxine Peake. I was lucky enough to be assigned Maxine as a “buddy” at RADA, having been such a fan of hers, and now I’m even luckier to call her a friend. Her work is always full of heart, bravery, and honesty. She’s a true artist.
Who is your personal hero?
Recently, I was on a plane coming back from Ireland and ended up sitting next to a woman named Toni. We really hit it off and became friends. When I returned to Ireland, we had dinner a few times, and I couldn’t help feeling that I was meant to meet her at that moment. She’s a wonderful artist, and I love her outlook on life. It’s funny how you meet people at just the right time!
Who is/who are the love/s of your life?
Dancing with my family in the kitchen and seeing my daughter’s outlook on life always reaffirms to me how beautiful this life can be.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.