Loves of My Life: Lucy Aylen

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know—the restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, these are the true loves of their life.
Next up, we pick up the phone to Lucy Aylen, founder and CEO of womenswear brand, Never Fully Dressed. Born in 1984 to market traders in East London, Lucy began her fashion journey in 2009 when her granddad bought her a sewing machine. She started customising clothing in her parents' attic, selling them at markets such as Portobello and Spitalfields, where the brand’s signature designs were born. Over the years, Never Fully Dressed grew rapidly, with notable milestones including Topshop launches, celebrity endorsements (Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts are all fans), and pop-ups worldwide. Never Fully Dressed now has flagship stores in East London and New York, has collaborated with influencers and charities, and won several awards, including the Draper's ‘Womenswear Brand of the Year’ in 2024. The brand is proudly size inclusive, offering multi-wear styles in sizes UK 6-28.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world? And what would you order?
Campania Columbia road, fish stew, red wine and a tiramisu.
Is there anything in your home that you’re particularly sentimental about?
A vase that my daughter and I have been making together out of shells we have collected from our family travels.
What would we always find lurking in the bottom of your handbag?
Never Fully Dressed scent (the bag sample size), children’s pencils and LEGO pieces.
Who is the person/who are the people who fill up your cup?
My children and group of girlfriends.
If you could only holiday in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?
Greece. I love Lindos.
Do you have an item of jewellery that holds a lot of meaning?
I have a gold and tortoiseshell statement necklace that belonged to my mum and it’s almost 45 years old. I also have some of her clip-on earrings I love, but do not wear as much as the necklace. It reminds me of us when I was young and I have photos of her wearing it in the 80s.
In your spare time, what do you love to do?
Hanging out with my husband and the kids, playing games and crafts at home. We also love eating oysters at Columbia Road, taking them to the park. I do love walking our dog, too.
Do you have a secret date-night spot?
The perfect date night for me would be dinner at Campania and then a drink at The Palm Tree, which is the pub where we got married and originally met. It has live music and a chilled vibe, and I love ending the night with a dance which is rare to find in London.
Which item of clothing would you never ever part with? And why?
I have a cream cheesecloth dress I bought in a New York vintage market, the same market I used to sell NFD at when we first started. It has mirrors on it, it so could be worn for a wedding. I wore it for one of the children’s christenings so it holds lots of memories for me.
What’s your most-played on Spotify? An artist, playlist or album?
Either the Despicable me soundtrack (thanks, kids!) or San Germán and Lauren Hill. All I am playing right now is Olivia Dean so she will be up there in my 2025 round-up!
If we were to look in your saved folder on Instagram now, what would we find?
I normally save mural art, colour palettes and travel inspo, which I need to file to be able to find easier.
Favourite city for inspiration?
Lisbon, Portugal.
What is your favourite item to pack when you go on holiday?
A sarong for multiple uses. It could be a dress, skirt, beach towel or bag.
What’s the most treasured item in your wardrobe?
I have a pair of Loewe platform heels with beading detail. I got them in Barcelona when I was pregnant with my second child. I definitely couldn’t afford them at the time, but they are like having maracas on your feet. My husband kept saying how much they made me smile, so I had to get them.
What’s the beauty product you can’t live without?
A pot of natural oil I use for my skin, hair and body
What’s comfort food to you? / What’s your go-to comfort food?
Toast and a cup of tea, especially when you return from holiday.
What are your 3 favourite movies of all time?
Romeo and Juliet, Sister Act 2, Naked.
Share a piece of advice that someone you love gave you that always stuck.
My mum always says that nothing is a problem. This always grounds me and makes problem solving more practical.
I have started to teach myself the harmonica, which is becoming a real love.
You can pick 3 fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life, what are they and why?
Marni, I love their use of colour and fun on a mature fabric base. Never Fully Dressed, as it's clothing that makes you smile when wearing. And, lastly, Missoni. I love their traditional knits and craftmanship.
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail—what’s your ultimate poison?
Red wine.
Who is your professional hero?
Someone like Beyoncé, someone who has achieved in their professional and personal life.
Who is your personal hero?
My mum. She has always worked hard whilst bringing up 5 children, and yet, she is still so full of life and has such a positive outlook.
Who is/who are the love/s of your life?
My 3 children. I am so excited to see them live their lives and know how loved they are.
