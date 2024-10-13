Katie Holmes Just Wore the Specific Bag That London Fashion People Are Obsessed With

Amongst many other things, Katie Holmes is a modern-day style icon. But, unlike her high-fashion peers that create their buzz from showstopping red-carpet looks, Holmes has forged her reputation almost purely off of her off-duty outfits. Not an easy thing to accomplish, but Holmes's relaxed, elegant and carefree sense of style that she showcases daily on the streets of New York has made her a favourite in the eyes of fashion editors everywhere.

Stepping out once again balancing nonchalance with the new-season's finest, Holmes wore a cosy autumn look complete with the specific bag trend I keep seeing on people in London. Keeping her daily essentials in tow, Holmes was spotted carrying the Dune XL Deliberate bag in a warm brown shade (£150) this week.

Katie Holmes wore a Dune handbag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only spotted in the clutches of Holmes, this specific bag is favourite within the British capital's fashion circles, too. Styled by @daniellejinadu with a brown leather jacket and a voluminous white skirt, the oversized pouch is proving to a favourite for sleek daily use.

Influencer wears the Dune XL bag.

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

Whilst oversized bags aren't exactly new on the scene, Dune's fresh iteration is attracting shoppers at pace. Chic content creator @nlmarilyn wore hers not dissimilarly from Holmes—with relaxed blue jeans and a brown layer on top.

Tapping in to the woven bag trend that's been bubbling up for several seasons, this high-street iteration is taking off for a reason. At £150, this roomy tote is well below the price point of its designer equivalents.

Influencer wears the Dune XL bag.

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

Whilst it's large enough to stow away your daily essentials, this can also sub in for a weekender bag if you're planning a few nights away. Although the warm brown shade is the style set's current favourite, I personally think that the jet black style feels grown-up and polished, and perfect for everyday use too.

If you're inspired to shop the in-the-know Brit bag that's got Holmes's stamp of approval, read on to discover the tote here, as well as an edit of the other favourite Dune bags below.

SHOP THE DUNE XL DELIBERATE BAG HERE:

dunelondon,

Dune London
Deliberate XL Bag

Shop the bag that Katie Holmes keeps wearing.

dunelondon,

Dune London
Deliberate XL Bag

This is large enough to store all of your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE DUNE BAGS HERE:

dunelondon,

Dune London
Dedicated Bag

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Dune London,

Dune London
Woven Shoulder Bag

Style this in your clutches or slip it over your shoulder.

Dune London,

Dune London
Woven Shoulder Bag

Style with jeans or wear with a frill dress for a boho-inspired look.

Dune London,

Dune London
Medium Pleated Chain-Handle Slouch Bag

This also comes in brown and beige.

Dune London, Structured Top Handle Bag
Dune London
Structured Top Handle Bag

A top handle bag is the easiest way to elevate your daily style.

Dune London,

Dune London
Leather Drawstring Bag

This also comes in a dusty rose shade.

bag
Dune London
Small Drawstring Woven Leather Bag

Add a flush of colour to your deep winter outfit.

Dune London, Premium Collection Leather Shoulder Bag
Dune London
Premium Collection Leather Shoulder Bag

This also comes in six other shades.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

