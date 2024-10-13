Katie Holmes Just Wore the Specific Bag That London Fashion People Are Obsessed With

Amongst many other things, Katie Holmes is a modern-day style icon. But, unlike her high-fashion peers that create their buzz from showstopping red-carpet looks, Holmes has forged her reputation almost purely off of her off-duty outfits. Not an easy thing to accomplish, but Holmes's relaxed, elegant and carefree sense of style that she showcases daily on the streets of New York has made her a favourite in the eyes of fashion editors everywhere.

Stepping out once again balancing nonchalance with the new-season's finest, Holmes wore a cosy autumn look complete with the specific bag trend I keep seeing on people in London. Keeping her daily essentials in tow, Holmes was spotted carrying the Dune XL Deliberate bag in a warm brown shade (£150) this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only spotted in the clutches of Holmes, this specific bag is favourite within the British capital's fashion circles, too. Styled by @daniellejinadu with a brown leather jacket and a voluminous white skirt, the oversized pouch is proving to a favourite for sleek daily use.

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

Whilst oversized bags aren't exactly new on the scene, Dune's fresh iteration is attracting shoppers at pace. Chic content creator @nlmarilyn wore hers not dissimilarly from Holmes—with relaxed blue jeans and a brown layer on top.

Tapping in to the woven bag trend that's been bubbling up for several seasons, this high-street iteration is taking off for a reason. At £150, this roomy tote is well below the price point of its designer equivalents.

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

Whilst it's large enough to stow away your daily essentials, this can also sub in for a weekender bag if you're planning a few nights away. Although the warm brown shade is the style set's current favourite, I personally think that the jet black style feels grown-up and polished, and perfect for everyday use too.

If you're inspired to shop the in-the-know Brit bag that's got Holmes's stamp of approval, read on to discover the tote here, as well as an edit of the other favourite Dune bags below.

SHOP THE DUNE XL DELIBERATE BAG HERE:

Dune London Deliberate XL Bag £150 SHOP NOW Shop the bag that Katie Holmes keeps wearing.

Dune London Deliberate XL Bag £150 SHOP NOW This is large enough to store all of your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE DUNE BAGS HERE:

Dune London Dedicated Bag £80 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Dune London Woven Shoulder Bag £110 SHOP NOW Style this in your clutches or slip it over your shoulder.

Dune London Woven Shoulder Bag £110 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a frill dress for a boho-inspired look.

Dune London Medium Pleated Chain-Handle Slouch Bag £86 SHOP NOW This also comes in brown and beige.

Dune London Structured Top Handle Bag £80 SHOP NOW A top handle bag is the easiest way to elevate your daily style.

Dune London Leather Drawstring Bag £160 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dusty rose shade.

Dune London Small Drawstring Woven Leather Bag £145 SHOP NOW Add a flush of colour to your deep winter outfit.