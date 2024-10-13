Katie Holmes Just Wore the Specific Bag That London Fashion People Are Obsessed With
Amongst many other things, Katie Holmes is a modern-day style icon. But, unlike her high-fashion peers that create their buzz from showstopping red-carpet looks, Holmes has forged her reputation almost purely off of her off-duty outfits. Not an easy thing to accomplish, but Holmes's relaxed, elegant and carefree sense of style that she showcases daily on the streets of New York has made her a favourite in the eyes of fashion editors everywhere.
Stepping out once again balancing nonchalance with the new-season's finest, Holmes wore a cosy autumn look complete with the specific bag trend I keep seeing on people in London. Keeping her daily essentials in tow, Holmes was spotted carrying the Dune XL Deliberate bag in a warm brown shade (£150) this week.
Not only spotted in the clutches of Holmes, this specific bag is favourite within the British capital's fashion circles, too. Styled by @daniellejinadu with a brown leather jacket and a voluminous white skirt, the oversized pouch is proving to a favourite for sleek daily use.
Whilst oversized bags aren't exactly new on the scene, Dune's fresh iteration is attracting shoppers at pace. Chic content creator @nlmarilyn wore hers not dissimilarly from Holmes—with relaxed blue jeans and a brown layer on top.
Tapping in to the woven bag trend that's been bubbling up for several seasons, this high-street iteration is taking off for a reason. At £150, this roomy tote is well below the price point of its designer equivalents.
Whilst it's large enough to stow away your daily essentials, this can also sub in for a weekender bag if you're planning a few nights away. Although the warm brown shade is the style set's current favourite, I personally think that the jet black style feels grown-up and polished, and perfect for everyday use too.
If you're inspired to shop the in-the-know Brit bag that's got Holmes's stamp of approval, read on to discover the tote here, as well as an edit of the other favourite Dune bags below.
SHOP THE DUNE XL DELIBERATE BAG HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE DUNE BAGS HERE:
Style with jeans or wear with a frill dress for a boho-inspired look.
A top handle bag is the easiest way to elevate your daily style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Fashionphile's Resale Report Is Here—These Bags Will Be the Most Popular in 2025
The key silhouettes.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Skirt Trend I've Seen Everywhere, From Prada to Zara
Pleats, please.
By Natalie Munro
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Mall-Brand Coat in the Pretty Color Trend That's the New Camel
It's the new neutral.
By Allyson Payer
-
From Khaite to Zara—These Are the 30 Best Studded Handbags for Fall
Nothing subtle here.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The $55 H&M Bag I'm Buying Instead of The Row's Margaux
At least while I save up.
By Eliza Huber
-
If You Wear One of These Investment Bags This Fall, I'll Know You Have Taste
Gorgeous picks, if I do say so myself.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The $70 Gap Bag I'm Buying to Emulate Dakota Johnson's $1190 Version
It's bound to sell out.
By Drew Elovitz
-
From Hailey to Zoë, Every Chic Celebrity Is Carrying This Fall It Bag
Spotted.
By Eliza Huber