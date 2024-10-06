6 Expensive-Looking Knitwear Trends That Are Guaranteed to Last Well Into 2025
Dare I say it but, is it finally time to turn the heating on? Well, maybe not quite yet but, there is a chill in the air that has me rushing home to my blanket and comfy loungewear which can only mean one thing. Not only are we firmly in the throes of a chilly autumn, but winter is also just around the corner. Our shorts and sandals have long since been retired to the back of the wardrobe, and cosy knits are back on the agenda, but there's just as much to love about the colder months than there is spring and summer. New-season knitwear has officially landed!
Whether you're still wearing last season's mini skirts and enjoying bare legs or you're ready to commit to jeans and boots for the foreseeable, a fluffy knit is an easy addition to help up the comfort factor of your favourite outfit. Jumpers, cardigans and vests have been filling the new-in sections since August, and now we're finally ready to make the seasonal switch it's well worth figuring out which styles are worth investing in for the long haul.
While the last couple of winters made heroes of the oversized turtleneck knit thanks in part to Toteme, COS and H&M, editors are eagerly looking for the next new thing. Can we expect another genre-changing knit like that Khaite bra-digan? Will we ever see fashionable glow up of the novelty knit? An update on the cape? With these pressing questions in mind, I set about scouring the runways and social media to find the answer. So, should the last week have left you a little cold and you're ready to wrap up (stylishly of course), here are six major knitwear trends that are set to be everywhere this season. You can thank me later.
1. Scarf Jumpers
Style Notes: As quickly as Toteme's scarf jacket made us rethink the capabilities of the humble scarf, so came the next best thing—the scarf jumper. A simple concept, yes, but boy does it have big pay off. The drapery! The additional toastiness! There's a lot to love about a pared-back jumper with a built in scarf—could this be quiet luxury at its finest? Either way, we're happy to take a leaf out of the Scandi book of style, just add straight leg jeans and a square toe ankle boot.
Shop the Trend:
How to look like you've spent hundreds of pounds without breaking the bank.
2. Argyle Golf Knits
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a knitwear round up without at least one good print, and although we're used to winter being the natural place for ski-ready Fair Isle knits, 2024 is all about the preppier Argyle. If it looks like it belongs on a golf course, you've nailed it, and with designers like Miu Miu backing the look in a big way this season, you can expect to see the popularity of the diamond motif continue to rise into the next year too.
Shop the Trend:
How about doubling up on prints and wearing as an excellent co-ord? (But more those later).
3. Knit Tees
Style Notes: Don't panic minimalists, it isn't all bright colours and bells and whistles, on the days it's too chilly for your usual white tee, simply swap the cotton for cashmere for equally laidback luxe. Not only do you already know a knit tee will go with everything already in your wardrobe—tailoring, mini skirts, midi skirts, jeans, leather, slips, you name it, but it's also a great layering pieces when temperatures drop again at the end of the year.
Shop the Trend:
4. Colour Pop Cardigans
Style Notes: Cardigans are officially cool again, and although most of us have a black or a grey cardi in our wardrobes for throwing on with jeans, we've noticed brights taking off in a big way in 2024. Hot reds, apple greens, punchy pinks have all been given the A-list stamp of approval (take J.Law's recent outing as further proof), and there's no better way to bring a dose of sunshine to an otherwise dreary few months than with a dopemine knit designed to brighten the room.
Shop the Trend:
I'm convinced, this is may be my favourite cardigan on the market right now.
5. Knit Co-Ords
Style Notes: Our favourite outfit option on the days you have "nothing to wear"? An easy co-ord of course. This fuss-free ensemble takes all of the stress out of outfit building by making matchy-matchy feel fresh, and by adding our other seasonal faves (suede, leather jackets and Chelsea boots), you've got a cosy-chic outfit smart enough to wear to work too.
Shop the Trend:
If this doesn't sell you on minis and knits, I don't know what will.
6. Throw On and Go Dresses
Style Notes: Just as reliable as the co-ord, pull on dresses will come into their own in the latter half of the year as the seasonal alternative to the linen dresses we wore all summer. Turtlenecks and knee high boots are a classic pairing, but there are now more options than ever, so you can find no-ironing-required outfits in the form of mini dresses and moto boots, long dresses and trainers and midi dresses and ankle boots.
Shop the Trend:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
