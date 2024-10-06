6 Expensive-Looking Knitwear Trends That Are Guaranteed to Last Well Into 2025

Dare I say it but, is it finally time to turn the heating on? Well, maybe not quite yet but, there is a chill in the air that has me rushing home to my blanket and comfy loungewear which can only mean one thing. Not only are we firmly in the throes of a chilly autumn, but winter is also just around the corner. Our shorts and sandals have long since been retired to the back of the wardrobe, and cosy knits are back on the agenda, but there's just as much to love about the colder months than there is spring and summer. New-season knitwear has officially landed!

Whether you're still wearing last season's mini skirts and enjoying bare legs or you're ready to commit to jeans and boots for the foreseeable, a fluffy knit is an easy addition to help up the comfort factor of your favourite outfit. Jumpers, cardigans and vests have been filling the new-in sections since August, and now we're finally ready to make the seasonal switch it's well worth figuring out which styles are worth investing in for the long haul.



While the last couple of winters made heroes of the oversized turtleneck knit thanks in part to Toteme, COS and H&M, editors are eagerly looking for the next new thing. Can we expect another genre-changing knit like that Khaite bra-digan? Will we ever see fashionable glow up of the novelty knit? An update on the cape? With these pressing questions in mind, I set about scouring the runways and social media to find the answer. So, should the last week have left you a little cold and you're ready to wrap up (stylishly of course), here are six major knitwear trends that are set to be everywhere this season. You can thank me later.

1. Scarf Jumpers

(Image credit: Toteme)

Style Notes: As quickly as Toteme's scarf jacket made us rethink the capabilities of the humble scarf, so came the next best thing—the scarf jumper. A simple concept, yes, but boy does it have big pay off. The drapery! The additional toastiness! There's a lot to love about a pared-back jumper with a built in scarf—could this be quiet luxury at its finest? Either way, we're happy to take a leaf out of the Scandi book of style, just add straight leg jeans and a square toe ankle boot.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Elena Cashmere Scarf Tank £197 SHOP NOW This comes in three colours, but "toast" is so elegant.

ZARA Knit Cardigan With Scarf £36 SHOP NOW Such a cute neckerchief.

Toteme Long Scarf Knit Off-White £520 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more luxurious than this.

MANGO Sweater Collar Scarf Buttons £50 SHOP NOW How to look like you've spent hundreds of pounds without breaking the bank.

COS Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Jumper £95 SHOP NOW Knitted in ultra-soft wool.

Arket Wool Scarf Jumper £119 SHOP NOW This colour has autumn written all over it.

OMHU LÆsØ Lambswool Sweater 2-In-1 £385 SHOP NOW I'm adding this to my suitcase for my next countryside escape.

2. Argyle Golf Knits

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a knitwear round up without at least one good print, and although we're used to winter being the natural place for ski-ready Fair Isle knits, 2024 is all about the preppier Argyle. If it looks like it belongs on a golf course, you've nailed it, and with designers like Miu Miu backing the look in a big way this season, you can expect to see the popularity of the diamond motif continue to rise into the next year too.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool £35 SHOP NOW Destined to be a bestseller.

Miu Miu Cashmere Knit Polo Shirt £1560 SHOP NOW An influencer favourite.

COS Argyle Wool Polo Jumper £115 SHOP NOW An elegant take on the trend.

ALIGNE Aggie Argyle Cardigan £119 SHOP NOW There's a good reason this is selling out so quick.

Levi's Knitted Argyle Vest £60 SHOP NOW This would be perfect over an oversized white shirt.

KITRI Pandora Burgundy Argyle Knit Cardigan £150 SHOP NOW How about doubling up on prints and wearing as an excellent co-ord? (But more those later).

3. Knit Tees

Style Notes: Don't panic minimalists, it isn't all bright colours and bells and whistles, on the days it's too chilly for your usual white tee, simply swap the cotton for cashmere for equally laidback luxe. Not only do you already know a knit tee will go with everything already in your wardrobe—tailoring, mini skirts, midi skirts, jeans, leather, slips, you name it, but it's also a great layering pieces when temperatures drop again at the end of the year.

Shop the Trend:

Abercrombie Crew Sweater Tee £40 SHOP NOW Abercrombie are having a particularly good run right now.

H&M Fine-Knit Jumper £13 SHOP NOW There's no arguing with that price.

Mint Velvet Cream Wool Blend Knit Top £89 SHOP NOW Doesn't think look so chic?

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top £67 SHOP NOW There's something decadent about alpaca.

Nobodys Child Grey Knitted T-Shirt £55 SHOP NOW Well worth stocking up on!

Autograph Merino Wool With Cashmere Knitted Top £50 SHOP NOW Easily the best cashmere on the high street.

4. Colour Pop Cardigans

Style Notes: Cardigans are officially cool again, and although most of us have a black or a grey cardi in our wardrobes for throwing on with jeans, we've noticed brights taking off in a big way in 2024. Hot reds, apple greens, punchy pinks have all been given the A-list stamp of approval (take J.Law's recent outing as further proof), and there's no better way to bring a dose of sunshine to an otherwise dreary few months than with a dopemine knit designed to brighten the room.

Shop the Trend:

&Daughter Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red £350 SHOP NOW I'm convinced, this is may be my favourite cardigan on the market right now.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW With 17 different colours to choose from, you're spoiled for choice.

Maeve Maeve Compact Cardigan £88 SHOP NOW So good with blue denim.

Free People Willow Cardi £140 SHOP NOW Cute as a button.

Arket Wool Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW I love this unique shade of khaki-meets-olive.

5. Knit Co-Ords

Style Notes: Our favourite outfit option on the days you have "nothing to wear"? An easy co-ord of course. This fuss-free ensemble takes all of the stress out of outfit building by making matchy-matchy feel fresh, and by adding our other seasonal faves (suede, leather jackets and Chelsea boots), you've got a cosy-chic outfit smart enough to wear to work too.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Londyn Cashmere Two Piece £298 SHOP NOW This whole outfit serves as inspiration.

ALIGNE Mysti Fluted Midaxi Knitted Skirt £99 SHOP NOW I count down to this landing on the site each year.

Sézane Naelle Skirt £135 SHOP NOW This feels so timelessly luxe.

River Island Grey Knit Mini Skirt £26 SHOP NOW If this doesn't sell you on minis and knits, I don't know what will.

6. Throw On and Go Dresses

Style Notes: Just as reliable as the co-ord, pull on dresses will come into their own in the latter half of the year as the seasonal alternative to the linen dresses we wore all summer. Turtlenecks and knee high boots are a classic pairing, but there are now more options than ever, so you can find no-ironing-required outfits in the form of mini dresses and moto boots, long dresses and trainers and midi dresses and ankle boots.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Soft Knit Mini Dress £30 SHOP NOW For weekends on-the-go.

MANGO Knit Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than it actually is.

M&S Collection Air-Yarn Knitted Roll Neck Sweater Dress £30 SHOP NOW Head-to-toe perfection.

JOSEPH Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Dress £595 SHOP NOW Consider this is a very wise investment buy.