6 Expensive-Looking Knitwear Trends That Are Guaranteed to Last Well Into 2025

Dare I say it but, is it finally time to turn the heating on? Well, maybe not quite yet but, there is a chill in the air that has me rushing home to my blanket and comfy loungewear which can only mean one thing. Not only are we firmly in the throes of a chilly autumn, but winter is also just around the corner. Our shorts and sandals have long since been retired to the back of the wardrobe, and cosy knits are back on the agenda, but there's just as much to love about the colder months than there is spring and summer. New-season knitwear has officially landed!

knitwear trends 2024

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Whether you're still wearing last season's mini skirts and enjoying bare legs or you're ready to commit to jeans and boots for the foreseeable, a fluffy knit is an easy addition to help up the comfort factor of your favourite outfit. Jumpers, cardigans and vests have been filling the new-in sections since August, and now we're finally ready to make the seasonal switch it's well worth figuring out which styles are worth investing in for the long haul.

While the last couple of winters made heroes of the oversized turtleneck knit thanks in part to Toteme, COS and H&M, editors are eagerly looking for the next new thing. Can we expect another genre-changing knit like that Khaite bra-digan? Will we ever see fashionable glow up of the novelty knit? An update on the cape? With these pressing questions in mind, I set about scouring the runways and social media to find the answer. So, should the last week have left you a little cold and you're ready to wrap up (stylishly of course), here are six major knitwear trends that are set to be everywhere this season. You can thank me later.

1. Scarf Jumpers

knitwear trends 2024

(Image credit: Toteme)

Style Notes: As quickly as Toteme's scarf jacket made us rethink the capabilities of the humble scarf, so came the next best thing—the scarf jumper. A simple concept, yes, but boy does it have big pay off. The drapery! The additional toastiness! There's a lot to love about a pared-back jumper with a built in scarf—could this be quiet luxury at its finest? Either way, we're happy to take a leaf out of the Scandi book of style, just add straight leg jeans and a square toe ankle boot.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation, Elena Cashmere Scarf Tank
Reformation
Elena Cashmere Scarf Tank

This comes in three colours, but "toast" is so elegant.

Knit Cardigan With Scarf
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Scarf

Such a cute neckerchief.

Long Scarf Knit Off-White
Toteme
Long Scarf Knit Off-White

It doesn't get more luxurious than this.

Sweater Collar Scarf Buttons
MANGO
Sweater Collar Scarf Buttons

How to look like you've spent hundreds of pounds without breaking the bank.

Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Jumper

Knitted in ultra-soft wool.

Arket, Wool Scarf Jumper
Arket
Wool Scarf Jumper

This colour has autumn written all over it.

LÆsØ Lambswool Sweater 2-In-1
OMHU
LÆsØ Lambswool Sweater 2-In-1

I'm adding this to my suitcase for my next countryside escape.

2. Argyle Golf Knits

knitwear trends 2024

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a knitwear round up without at least one good print, and although we're used to winter being the natural place for ski-ready Fair Isle knits, 2024 is all about the preppier Argyle. If it looks like it belongs on a golf course, you've nailed it, and with designers like Miu Miu backing the look in a big way this season, you can expect to see the popularity of the diamond motif continue to rise into the next year too.

Shop the Trend:

Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool
M&S Collection
Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool

Destined to be a bestseller.

Miu Miu, Cashmere Knit Polo Shirt
Miu Miu
Cashmere Knit Polo Shirt

An influencer favourite.

Argyle Wool Polo Jumper
COS
Argyle Wool Polo Jumper

An elegant take on the trend.

Aggie Argyle Cardigan
ALIGNE
Aggie Argyle Cardigan

There's a good reason this is selling out so quick.

Levi's Knitted Argyle Vest
Levi's
Knitted Argyle Vest

This would be perfect over an oversized white shirt.

Pandora Burgundy Argyle Knit Cardigan
KITRI
Pandora Burgundy Argyle Knit Cardigan

How about doubling up on prints and wearing as an excellent co-ord? (But more those later).

3. Knit Tees

knitwear trends 2024

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: Don't panic minimalists, it isn't all bright colours and bells and whistles, on the days it's too chilly for your usual white tee, simply swap the cotton for cashmere for equally laidback luxe. Not only do you already know a knit tee will go with everything already in your wardrobe—tailoring, mini skirts, midi skirts, jeans, leather, slips, you name it, but it's also a great layering pieces when temperatures drop again at the end of the year.

Shop the Trend:

Crew Sweater Tee
Abercrombie
Crew Sweater Tee

Abercrombie are having a particularly good run right now.

Fine-Knit Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Jumper

There's no arguing with that price.

Cream Wool Blend Knit Top
Mint Velvet
Cream Wool Blend Knit Top

Doesn't think look so chic?

& Other Stories, Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top

There's something decadent about alpaca.

Grey Knitted T-Shirt
Nobodys Child
Grey Knitted T-Shirt

Well worth stocking up on!

Merino Wool With Cashmere Knitted Top
Autograph
Merino Wool With Cashmere Knitted Top

Easily the best cashmere on the high street.

4. Colour Pop Cardigans

knitwear trends 2024

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Cardigans are officially cool again, and although most of us have a black or a grey cardi in our wardrobes for throwing on with jeans, we've noticed brights taking off in a big way in 2024. Hot reds, apple greens, punchy pinks have all been given the A-list stamp of approval (take J.Law's recent outing as further proof), and there's no better way to bring a dose of sunshine to an otherwise dreary few months than with a dopemine knit designed to brighten the room.

Shop the Trend:

Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red

I'm convinced, this is may be my favourite cardigan on the market right now.

Sézane, Gaspard Cardigan
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan

With 17 different colours to choose from, you're spoiled for choice.

Maeve Compact Cardigan
Maeve
Maeve Compact Cardigan

So good with blue denim.

Willow Cardi
Free People
Willow Cardi

Cute as a button.

Arket, Wool Cardigan
Arket
Wool Cardigan

I love this unique shade of khaki-meets-olive.

5. Knit Co-Ords

knitwear trends 2024

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Our favourite outfit option on the days you have "nothing to wear"? An easy co-ord of course. This fuss-free ensemble takes all of the stress out of outfit building by making matchy-matchy feel fresh, and by adding our other seasonal faves (suede, leather jackets and Chelsea boots), you've got a cosy-chic outfit smart enough to wear to work too.

Shop the Trend:

Londyn Cashmere Two Piece
Reformation
Londyn Cashmere Two Piece

This whole outfit serves as inspiration.

Mysti Fluted Midaxi Knitted Skirt
ALIGNE
Mysti Fluted Midaxi Knitted Skirt

I count down to this landing on the site each year.

Sézane, Naelle Skirt
Sézane
Naelle Skirt

This feels so timelessly luxe.

Grey Knit Mini Skirt
River Island
Grey Knit Mini Skirt

If this doesn't sell you on minis and knits, I don't know what will.

6. Throw On and Go Dresses

knitwear trends 2024

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Style Notes: Just as reliable as the co-ord, pull on dresses will come into their own in the latter half of the year as the seasonal alternative to the linen dresses we wore all summer. Turtlenecks and knee high boots are a classic pairing, but there are now more options than ever, so you can find no-ironing-required outfits in the form of mini dresses and moto boots, long dresses and trainers and midi dresses and ankle boots.

Shop the Trend:

Soft Knit Mini Dress
ZARA
Soft Knit Mini Dress

For weekends on-the-go.

Knit Midi Dress
MANGO
Knit Midi Dress

This looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Air-Yarn Knitted Roll Neck Sweater Dress
M&S Collection
Air-Yarn Knitted Roll Neck Sweater Dress

Head-to-toe perfection.

Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Dress
JOSEPH
Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Dress

Consider this is a very wise investment buy.

Beige Striped Knitted Mini Jumper Dress
Nobodys Child
Beige Striped Knitted Mini Jumper Dress

Breton fans will love this too.

