If You're Going to Wear Leggings in Autumn 2025, Wear Them in This Shade With White Trainers

Black and grey leggings are both versatile and chic options for wearing from Barrys Bootcamp or Forma Pilates to brunch. But if you want to elevate your leggings outfits in 2025, there's one specific colour trend you should choose, especially when paired with white trainers: heather black.
This leggings colour is a fresh option for autumn, favoured by fashion insiders and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez. While photographed in New York City this weekend, J.Lo highlighted her casual off-duty style, wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt, black sports bra, oversized sunglasses, white Nike sneakers, and heather black workout leggings.
For weeks, we've been researching the top leggings trends for 2025 and discovered that black heather is particularly popular—and for good reason. These leggings are not purely black nor grey; they are the perfect in-between shade. They have a muted, soft black tone, created by blending light and dark fibres, giving them a subtly speckled look. While this style feels current and sophisticated, it's also a timeless choice that won't go out of style, making it a smart investment. So, follow J.Lo's lead and keep scrolling to find the best pairs to enhance your autumn and winter wardrobe.
Shop Jennifer's Look
H&M
Oversized Zip-Through Hoodie
Layer this sweatshirt under a leather bomber jacket and pair it with leggings or straight-leg jeans.
Vuori Clothing
Clean Elevation Leggings
Vuori always comes through with soft-as-butter workout clothes.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.