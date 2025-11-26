My Chicest Colleagues All Own This Designer-Passing Bag—Now It’s 25% Off for Black Friday

With winter in full effect, a new handbag that’s elegant, timeless, and easy to style is at the top of my seasonal wishlist. Naturally, the high street has been my first port of call, but as someone with a luxury taste on a very non-luxury budget, I’ve always been extremely picky with the high-street bags that I invest in. Finding an expensive-looking handbag can be tricky. The craftsmanship and quality of a designer bag are undeniable; however, every so often, a high-street find comes along that looks expensive, stylish and, most importantly, doesn't require me breaking the bank. And luckily for me (and now you), the bag I've had my eye on for years is currently in the Black Friday sale. Enter Anthropologie’s Melie Bianco woven faux-leather bag.
Currently 25% off in the brand’s Black Friday 2025 sale, I’ve had my eye on this designer-passing bag after spotting it on all of my chicest colleagues over the past few years, and I'm certain it's a style that will easily slot into my capsule wardrobe. Crafted from premium vegan leather, with a unique but timeless silhouette, it’s the type of bag that will add an instant sense of polish to any winter outfit. In fact, it looks so expensive that I often mistook it for a similar designer bag when I spotted it on my fellow editors in the office.
Available in three different sizes and a myriad of different colourways, there’s something to suit every personal taste. With prices originally starting at £88, this was already a bag that felt well worth the investment to me. However, now at £64 in Anthropologie’s Black Friday Sale, I’ve finally decided to add the luxury-looking style to my basket.
Keep scrolling to shop Anthropologie’s Melie Bianco woven faux-leather bag in the Black Friday Sale.
Shop Melie Bianco's Woven Faux-Leather Bag
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
You can't beat the classic black.
Anthropologie
The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Satchel Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
The deep burgundy will never date.
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
You'll get so much in this larger edition.
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
This won't stick around for long.
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
This navy hue is so chic.
Anthropologie
The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Satchel Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
This might just be my new work bag.
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
Perfect for the upcoming party season.
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
Burgundy is practically a neutral in my wardrobe.
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
I adore with this forest green hue.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.