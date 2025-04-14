Hailey Bieber Says She "Couldn't Live Without" This £10 French Pharmacy Cream

Avène's Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is dermatologist-approved and clinically proven to soothe, moisturise and restore the skin after irritation and/or damaged skin barrier. It boasts a gentle formula that includes a unique, postbiotic ingredient to support the natural microbiome. In case you didn't know, a healthy microbiome leads to a healthy barrier, and a healthy barrier leads to a smooth, clear and calm complexion.

This product is free of fragrances, alcohols and silicones. It's also noncomedogenic, which means it's suitable for most skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. The best part is that it's relatively affordable compared to other skincare products. The 40ml version will only cost you £9.50.

It's a true French pharmacy staple. Shout out to Bieber for reminding me of just how special it is. Now, please excuse me while I go buy a few for myself.