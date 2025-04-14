Hailey Bieber Says She "Couldn't Live Without" This £10 French Pharmacy Cream
I'm constantly impressed by Hailey Bieber's beauty recommendations. That's big, considering I'm an actual beauty editor. In my professional opinion, the internet cool girl turned Rhode founder knows what she's talking about because, in the past, she's highlighted some of my favorite formulas—including a super-stable vitamin C serum, and a buttery Dior foundation stick.
Bieber is back with another expert recommendation. It's a £10, derm-approved, French pharmacy staple this time. She posted a picture of it to her Instagram Story, captioning it "couldn't live without!" With high praise like that, I take note (and buy one… or three to test out for myself). Keep scrolling to see the product.
Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Avène's Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is dermatologist-approved and clinically proven to soothe, moisturise and restore the skin after irritation and/or damaged skin barrier. It boasts a gentle formula that includes a unique, postbiotic ingredient to support the natural microbiome. In case you didn't know, a healthy microbiome leads to a healthy barrier, and a healthy barrier leads to a smooth, clear and calm complexion.
This product is free of fragrances, alcohols and silicones. It's also noncomedogenic, which means it's suitable for most skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. The best part is that it's relatively affordable compared to other skincare products. The 40ml version will only cost you £9.50.
It's a true French pharmacy staple. Shout out to Bieber for reminding me of just how special it is. Now, please excuse me while I go buy a few for myself.
The other two products pictured alongside the Avène cream were from her namesake brand, Rhode. The first was Glazing Milk, a milky essence that provides instant hydration, boosts barrier function and leaves the skin with a Bieber-level glow.
Here's the second product. This intensive moisturising balm provides deep hydration to the skin. It, too, strengthens the skin barrier and promises to seal in moisture for up to 24 hours. Are we sensing a theme here? A healthy, high-functioning barrier is key.
5 More French Pharmacy Staples
This iconic product does triple duty as a face, body and hair oil. It's formulated with seven botanical oils and moisturises the skin and hair without leaving a greasy, oil-slick residue behind. That's because it's a dry oil, which means it dries down quickly. It also smells divine—so divine that I skip perfume whenever I use it.
Makeup artists and beauty editors love this gentle makeup remover.
This thick, honey-infused lip balm makes lips so soft.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
