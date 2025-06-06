If You Wear Jeans and a White T-Shirt This Summer, Swap This Dated Trainer Colour Trend for This One
We're calling it now, yellow trainers are about to be everywhere this summer.
Unlike overarching trainer trends that tend to stick around for a while (such as '70s retro and chunky '90s styles), trainer colour trends cycle in and out a bit more frequently. And of course, colour-styling expert Gigi Hadid is up on the latest one. First of all, let's discuss the bold trainer colour trend that people aren't wearing as much anymore: Kelly green. You may recall that a few years ago, it was the only colour people cared about. But it peaked and has been replaced by other statement trainer colour trends, such as red and the one Hadid just wore: bright yellow.
Pretty much every shade of yellow is a trend right now, including the canary hue of Hadid's Vans trainers. That's because they complete the perfect summer outfit when paired with jeans and a white T-shirt, as Hadid wore while out in NYC this week (in addition to a white cardigan, bright yellow Jacquemus bag, and brown leather Miu Miu belt).
It's not a coincidence that all the cool brands are releasing their buzziest trainers in bright yellow, so keep scrolling to shop the best ones to wear with your white-tee–and-jeans outfits (and everything else) this summer.
On Gigi Hadid: Jacquemus bag; Miu Miu belt; Vans Trainers
Shop Bright Yellow Sneakers:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
