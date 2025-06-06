If You Wear Jeans and a White T-Shirt This Summer, Swap This Dated Trainer Colour Trend for This One

We're calling it now, yellow trainers are about to be everywhere this summer.

Unlike overarching trainer trends that tend to stick around for a while (such as '70s retro and chunky '90s styles), trainer colour trends cycle in and out a bit more frequently. And of course, colour-styling expert Gigi Hadid is up on the latest one. First of all, let's discuss the bold trainer colour trend that people aren't wearing as much anymore: Kelly green. You may recall that a few years ago, it was the only colour people cared about. But it peaked and has been replaced by other statement trainer colour trends, such as red and the one Hadid just wore: bright yellow.

Pretty much every shade of yellow is a trend right now, including the canary hue of Hadid's Vans trainers. That's because they complete the perfect summer outfit when paired with jeans and a white T-shirt, as Hadid wore while out in NYC this week (in addition to a white cardigan, bright yellow Jacquemus bag, and brown leather Miu Miu belt).

It's not a coincidence that all the cool brands are releasing their buzziest trainers in bright yellow, so keep scrolling to shop the best ones to wear with your white-tee–and-jeans outfits (and everything else) this summer.

Gigi Hadid wearing a white cardigan, jeans, and yellow Vans sneakers

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Jacquemus bag; Miu Miu belt; Vans Trainers

Shop Bright Yellow Sneakers:

+ on Cloudventure 2.0 Rubber-Trimmed Paneled Recycled-Mesh Sneakers
LOEWE
+ on Cloudventure 2.0 Rubber-Trimmed Paneled Recycled-Mesh Sneakers

Straight to my wish-list.

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers in Yellow & Black
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers in Yellow & Black

These are everywhere right now.

Puma Palermo Trainers in Yellow
Puma
Palermo Trainers in Yellow

So retro.

Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers
AUTRY
Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers

I love the white with the yellow on this pair.

Gel-Nimbus 10.1 Metallic Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-Nimbus 10.1 Metallic Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The Dad trainer trend looks even more cool in a bright yellow.

Samba Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Satin Sneakers

So trendy.

Nike Field General Trainers in Yellow and White
Nike
Field General Trainers in Yellow and White

Nike never misses.

Veja Campo Bold Suede Trainer in Yellow
VEJA
Campo Bold Suede Trainer in Yellow

Chic and sustanable—win, win.

Gola Elan Trainers
Free People
Gola Elan Trainers

These are a team WWW favourite.

NAP
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Shell Sneakers

I can see these styled with some baggy jeans and a whote tee.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear.

