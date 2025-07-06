Fashion People Know This Rich-Looking Colour Combination Makes Simple Summer Outfits x10 Classier

Some colour pairings just work. Others? They overdeliver. I've found the combination that makes summer outfits look so much more expensive.

Influencer and Jessica Alba wear the brown and gold colour combination.
As a fashion writer, I spend a lot of time considering the power of colour within an outfit, as well as the specific colour pairings that can make an ensemble really stand out. And, lately, I've developed a new favourite. While it might not be the first combination that springs to mind for summer dressing, I’ve found that brown and gold is one of the most sophisticated—and expensive-looking—colour combinations out there, and I have examples to back it up.

This understated pairing has been growing on me for some time, but it was a recent Jessica Alba street-style moment that crystallised it for me. Stepping out in a glossy, calf-grazing brown strapless dress, the actor completed her look with a pair of strappy gold heels and sculptural gold earrings. A thoughtful detail that brought the most out of her dark chocolate dress, the richness of the brown and the warmth of the gold played off each other beautifully.

Jessica Alba steps out of a restaurant wearing a brown strapless dress with gold heels.

The appeal of this combination lies in its inherent richness—brown and gold are two colours that are synonymous with sophistication and wearing them together guarantees a luxurious-looking payoff, no matter how much your outfit might have cost you.

Able to be played out in endless ways—a simple brown dress is exponentially elevated when cinched at the waist with a gold chain belt. Likewise, a tonal brown outfit—think linen trousers and a silky tank—can be lifted with the addition of gold earrings, a delicate cuff, a clutch bag or a glossy metallic sandal.

Influencer wears a chocolate brown dress with a gold chain belt.

If, like me, you’ve never been drawn to bright, punchy hues (even at the peak of summer), brown and gold might just be the refined colour combination to look into this summer.

Scroll on to shop my edit of the elegant brown and gold pieces to wear together below.

Shop the Brown and Gold Colour Combination:

Suvi Knit Dress
Reformation
Suvi Knit Dress

Style this on its own, or weave a pretty gold belt around your waist.

MANGO, Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps

These might be new-in, but I can't see them staying in stock for long.

The New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The New York

Fashion people can't get enough of DeMellier's New York tote.

Nardo Knitted Tank
MAX MARA
Nardo Knitted Tank

Imagine this gold top tucked into brown trousers.

MANGO, Pointed Heel Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Pointed Heel Sandals

Peep-toe mules are every fashion person's favourite summer shoe.

Tiana - Gold
Rixo
Tiana Belt

These features an adjustable chain, so you can find your perfect fit.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Satin Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Asymmetrical Satin Dress

The satin composition gives this such an elevated edge.

Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals
Amanu
Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals

Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

A trouser you really can dress up or down.

Gloria Sandals - Smooth Gold - Goat Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Gloria Sandals

The thick block heel ensures a comfortable stride.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

