Fashion People Know This Rich-Looking Colour Combination Makes Simple Summer Outfits x10 Classier

As a fashion writer, I spend a lot of time considering the power of colour within an outfit, as well as the specific colour pairings that can make an ensemble really stand out. And, lately, I've developed a new favourite. While it might not be the first combination that springs to mind for summer dressing, I’ve found that brown and gold is one of the most sophisticated—and expensive-looking—colour combinations out there, and I have examples to back it up.

This understated pairing has been growing on me for some time, but it was a recent Jessica Alba street-style moment that crystallised it for me. Stepping out in a glossy, calf-grazing brown strapless dress, the actor completed her look with a pair of strappy gold heels and sculptural gold earrings. A thoughtful detail that brought the most out of her dark chocolate dress, the richness of the brown and the warmth of the gold played off each other beautifully.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The appeal of this combination lies in its inherent richness—brown and gold are two colours that are synonymous with sophistication and wearing them together guarantees a luxurious-looking payoff, no matter how much your outfit might have cost you.

Able to be played out in endless ways—a simple brown dress is exponentially elevated when cinched at the waist with a gold chain belt. Likewise, a tonal brown outfit—think linen trousers and a silky tank—can be lifted with the addition of gold earrings, a delicate cuff, a clutch bag or a glossy metallic sandal.

If, like me, you’ve never been drawn to bright, punchy hues (even at the peak of summer), brown and gold might just be the refined colour combination to look into this summer.

Scroll on to shop my edit of the elegant brown and gold pieces to wear together below.

Shop the Brown and Gold Colour Combination: