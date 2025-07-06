Fashion People Know This Rich-Looking Colour Combination Makes Simple Summer Outfits x10 Classier
Some colour pairings just work. Others? They overdeliver. I've found the combination that makes summer outfits look so much more expensive.
As a fashion writer, I spend a lot of time considering the power of colour within an outfit, as well as the specific colour pairings that can make an ensemble really stand out. And, lately, I've developed a new favourite. While it might not be the first combination that springs to mind for summer dressing, I’ve found that brown and gold is one of the most sophisticated—and expensive-looking—colour combinations out there, and I have examples to back it up.
This understated pairing has been growing on me for some time, but it was a recent Jessica Alba street-style moment that crystallised it for me. Stepping out in a glossy, calf-grazing brown strapless dress, the actor completed her look with a pair of strappy gold heels and sculptural gold earrings. A thoughtful detail that brought the most out of her dark chocolate dress, the richness of the brown and the warmth of the gold played off each other beautifully.
The appeal of this combination lies in its inherent richness—brown and gold are two colours that are synonymous with sophistication and wearing them together guarantees a luxurious-looking payoff, no matter how much your outfit might have cost you.
Able to be played out in endless ways—a simple brown dress is exponentially elevated when cinched at the waist with a gold chain belt. Likewise, a tonal brown outfit—think linen trousers and a silky tank—can be lifted with the addition of gold earrings, a delicate cuff, a clutch bag or a glossy metallic sandal.
If, like me, you’ve never been drawn to bright, punchy hues (even at the peak of summer), brown and gold might just be the refined colour combination to look into this summer.
Scroll on to shop my edit of the elegant brown and gold pieces to wear together below.
Shop the Brown and Gold Colour Combination:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
From Pretty Satin to Cute Crochet, These Are the Shorts to Be Seen in This Summer
Trending styles for every budget.
-
5 Flat Shoe Trends I Refuse To Wear During a Manhattan Summer, and the 5 I Can't Live Without
I'll walk a mile in these shoes.
-
The 2 Tank Top Trends That Make Every Outfit Look Peak 2025
It's all in the details—er, necklines.
-
These 21 Premium-Looking Old Navy Pieces Feel Straight-Up Luxurious
And so many are on sale!
-
This Is the Chicest One-Color Outfit to Wear Instead of All-Black Ones This Summer
This neutral is the new black.
-
I'm Basically My Sister's Personal Stylist—36 Chic, Summer-Ready Zara Pieces I'm Sending Her Way
Plus, some hot new arrivals.
-
The Most Talked-About Under-$800 Fashion Finds of the Summer? They're Right Here
Tassels, shell pendants, and silk scarves—oh my!
-
The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Baggy Jeans and White T-Shirts
A highly chic outfit lies ahead.