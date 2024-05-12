I’ve Analysed Jennifer Lawrence’s Style—3 Simple Summer Items She Keeps Coming Back to

Natalie Munro
By
published

If you're a fashion fan, you probably have a soft spot for Jennifer Lawrence and her elevated, off-duty style. Creating refined outfits that play to her relaxed energy, the actor's wardrobe is much to behold and aspire to. Favouring designers including The Row and Khaite, Lawrence's outfits often comprise both new and enduring trends that help her to create dynamic looks that always feel wearable.

Ever inspired by her formidable style, I've taken the time to comb through her looks in order to discover the three summer staples she relies on the most. To give your warm-weather rotation a J.Law worthy upgrade, read on to see the three summer trends Lawrence is loving right now.

3 WARDROBE STAPLES JENNIFER LAWRENCE RELIES ON DURING SUMMER

1. MESH BALLET FLATS

Jennifer Lawrence wears mesh flats.

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: A heavyweight player in Lawrence's summer shoe collection, mesh ballet flats are a warm weather non-negotiable for the actress. Often style with wide leg jeans, this emerging summer trend looks equally chic with flowy dresses and voluminous skirts.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Clean Cut T-Shirt
Cos
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tee.

Volume Jeans - Wide
Cos
Volume Jeans

Style with mesh flats or elevate with a sleek kitten heel.

flats
Mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

This are destined to sell out by summer.

2. WHITE SKIRT

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white skirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: The white skirt trend is taking off this season and Lawrence is firmly on board. Styling well with graphic tees during sunny days, but looking equally chic with a navy knit à la Lawrence, this versatile item offers one of the easiest ways to elevate your style this summer.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

This cashmere knit is luxuriously soft and ideal for styling during long summer nights.

white skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

This billowy skirt is at the top of my wish list.

2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers
New Balance
2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers

These chunky trainers will keep you comfortable all day.

3. BUTTER YELLOW LAYERS

Jennifer Lawrence wears butter yellow.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Butter yellow is proving itself to be the colour of the summer. Adding a fresh element to laid-back looks, this wearable colour trend is an easy way to give your styling a 2024 twist. Take a leaf out of Lawrences book and shop a pale yellow jacket, or scout the store fronts for a pretty yellow dress.

SHOP THE LOOK:

yellow jacket
Reformation
Irene Linen Jacket

Style over a white tee or wear with a tonal yellow dress.

white t shirt
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

This comes in 15 other colours.

Benny Leather Belt
KHAITE
Benny Leather Belt

A sleek leather belt is such an easy way to elevate your style.

jeans
Citizens Of Humanity
Ayla Splice High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

These straight-leg jeans feature a subtle washed effect.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

