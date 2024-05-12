I’ve Analysed Jennifer Lawrence’s Style—3 Simple Summer Items She Keeps Coming Back to

If you're a fashion fan, you probably have a soft spot for Jennifer Lawrence and her elevated, off-duty style. Creating refined outfits that play to her relaxed energy, the actor's wardrobe is much to behold and aspire to. Favouring designers including The Row and Khaite, Lawrence's outfits often comprise both new and enduring trends that help her to create dynamic looks that always feel wearable.

Ever inspired by her formidable style, I've taken the time to comb through her looks in order to discover the three summer staples she relies on the most. To give your warm-weather rotation a J.Law worthy upgrade, read on to see the three summer trends Lawrence is loving right now.

3 WARDROBE STAPLES JENNIFER LAWRENCE RELIES ON DURING SUMMER

1. MESH BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: A heavyweight player in Lawrence's summer shoe collection, mesh ballet flats are a warm weather non-negotiable for the actress. Often style with wide leg jeans, this emerging summer trend looks equally chic with flowy dresses and voluminous skirts.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cos Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tee.

Cos Volume Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Style with mesh flats or elevate with a sleek kitten heel.

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet £50 SHOP NOW This are destined to sell out by summer.

2. WHITE SKIRT

Style Notes: The white skirt trend is taking off this season and Lawrence is firmly on board. Styling well with graphic tees during sunny days, but looking equally chic with a navy knit à la Lawrence, this versatile item offers one of the easiest ways to elevate your style this summer.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW This cashmere knit is luxuriously soft and ideal for styling during long summer nights.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This billowy skirt is at the top of my wish list.

New Balance 2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW These chunky trainers will keep you comfortable all day.

3. BUTTER YELLOW LAYERS

Style Notes: Butter yellow is proving itself to be the colour of the summer. Adding a fresh element to laid-back looks, this wearable colour trend is an easy way to give your styling a 2024 twist. Take a leaf out of Lawrences book and shop a pale yellow jacket, or scout the store fronts for a pretty yellow dress.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reformation Irene Linen Jacket £268 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear with a tonal yellow dress.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee £29 SHOP NOW This comes in 15 other colours.

KHAITE Benny Leather Belt £380 SHOP NOW A sleek leather belt is such an easy way to elevate your style.