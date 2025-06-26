Even White Poplin Skirts Can't Compete With the Pretty Skirt Trend I've Seen in NYC, Milan, and Paris

Pro tip: Dress it up with heels or down with some sandals or flats and you'll still look as chic.

Over the last three summers, white poplin skirts have become as synonymous with the season as denim cutoffs or flip-flops, especially across Europe and in major American cities like Los Angeles and New York. They're breezy, elegant, and versatile, a combination of attributes that few other fashion items can consistently boast. All that said, it would take a lot for an item to come along and disrupt the growth of white poplin skirts this time of year. And yet, that's exactly what we're seeing happen all around fashion capitals, from Milan to Paris to Manhattan. Just as pretty, but with a touch more formality and newness, lace-trim skirts are here to dominate summer 2025. And this just in: Jennifer Lawrence is getting involved.

Jennifer Lawrence in NYC wearing a red top, black lace-trim skirt, flats, and carrying her The Row lady bag.

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row bag and shoes

The No Hard Feelings actress was recently seen in New York City wearing a red blouse and black cardigan with a lace-trim midi skirt, also in black. She styled the skirt with mostly The Row accessories, including her £30,000+ alligator Lady bag (also owned by Ashley Olsen herself) and a pair of sold-out Eva ballet flats. Whether she was going out to a nice dinner, meeting a friend for an outdoor lunch, or taking business meetings, you wouldn't be able to tell from her outfit, which is very much a benefit of the lace-trim skirt trend. It works for every occasion.

The European fashion set agrees, which is why we see stylish women in cities like Paris, Milan, and London all leaning into lace-trim skirts, styling them with everything from baggy T-shirts to cashmere sweaters and kitten-heel mules to knee-high boots. It's a trend with real mainstay power, which is why everyone who likes cool, effortless dressing should invest in one stat before the good ones are all sold out.

Anne Laure Mais wearing a blue sweater and cream lace-trim skirt in Paris.

Anne-Laure Mais in Paris, France

@nlmarilyn wearing a white t-shirt and black lace-trim skirt with boots in London.

Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks in London, England

Laura Reilly wearing a cream lace-trim skirt with boots in Milan.

Laura Reilly in Milan, Italy

Get a head start on your shopping by scrolling through the best lace-trim skirts on the market below, from affordable options by Zara, Arket, and ASOS to designer alternatives from The Row and Róhe.

Shop Lace-Trim Skirts:

