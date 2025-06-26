Even White Poplin Skirts Can't Compete With the Pretty Skirt Trend I've Seen in NYC, Milan, and Paris
Pro tip: Dress it up with heels or down with some sandals or flats and you'll still look as chic.
Over the last three summers, white poplin skirts have become as synonymous with the season as denim cutoffs or flip-flops, especially across Europe and in major American cities like Los Angeles and New York. They're breezy, elegant, and versatile, a combination of attributes that few other fashion items can consistently boast. All that said, it would take a lot for an item to come along and disrupt the growth of white poplin skirts this time of year. And yet, that's exactly what we're seeing happen all around fashion capitals, from Milan to Paris to Manhattan. Just as pretty, but with a touch more formality and newness, lace-trim skirts are here to dominate summer 2025. And this just in: Jennifer Lawrence is getting involved.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row bag and shoes
The No Hard Feelings actress was recently seen in New York City wearing a red blouse and black cardigan with a lace-trim midi skirt, also in black. She styled the skirt with mostly The Row accessories, including her £30,000+ alligator Lady bag (also owned by Ashley Olsen herself) and a pair of sold-out Eva ballet flats. Whether she was going out to a nice dinner, meeting a friend for an outdoor lunch, or taking business meetings, you wouldn't be able to tell from her outfit, which is very much a benefit of the lace-trim skirt trend. It works for every occasion.
The European fashion set agrees, which is why we see stylish women in cities like Paris, Milan, and London all leaning into lace-trim skirts, styling them with everything from baggy T-shirts to cashmere sweaters and kitten-heel mules to knee-high boots. It's a trend with real mainstay power, which is why everyone who likes cool, effortless dressing should invest in one stat before the good ones are all sold out.
Get a head start on your shopping by scrolling through the best lace-trim skirts on the market below, from affordable options by Zara, Arket, and ASOS to designer alternatives from The Row and Róhe.
Shop Lace-Trim Skirts:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
