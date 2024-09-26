Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

When it comes to predicting the first major trends of a forthcoming year, it's important to consider a number of factors and look at the runways and social media as well as celebrities. These days, It girls have a great deal of sway over our purchasing habits, especially when it comes to fashion. And no influential A-listers control our shopping behaviours more than Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Knowing that, it should come as no surprise that the three models are the parties most responsible for the rise of what we're expecting to be 2025's most-wanted outerwear trend: '80s-inspired leather bomber jackets.

Both Hadid's and Bieber's lambskin jackets, which are oversized with belted closures at the waist, are by Saint Laurent, the French fashion house that they're ambassadors for. Hadid, who made her epic return to the Paris Fashion Week runways yesterday for the Saint Laurent show, has already worn her smooth-leather version two times during her time in the French capital, first on Monday with a matching jacket-and-miniskirt set, knee-high boots, and her Saint Laurent Y bag, and again on Tuesday ahead of her runway appearance.

Her second time wearing the rugged jacket mimicked some of the aesthetic details found at the show she walked in, including the wide-leg pinstripe suit pants she wore with sky-high, point-toe heels, a low-cut black bodysuit, and a thick brown belt. Rather than sunglasses, she wore a pair of office siren–esque opticals, another trend that was spotted in the show.

Bieber was first spotted in her bomber jacket back at the end of July, shortly before she gave birth to her first child with Justin Bieber, a son named Jack Blues. She wore the textured-leather version in black with matching trousers, point-toe mules, and the viral Saint Laurent leopard-print Le 5 à 7 bag to attend a church service with her husband in Los Angeles, styling the look with her signature '80s-style oversize studs and tiny sunglasses.

Styling a lighter, camel-toned leather bomber, Huntington-Whiteley's used her oversized style to mellow the sexy energy of the lace bodysuit. Adding a polished element to her evening look, the model selected black straight leg trousers streamline her style and refine her evening outfit.

If you ask me, every brand in fashion will be making their own versions of this celeb-approved jacket trend in the coming weeks and months as temperatures drop and autumn gets underway. Get ahead of it by scrolling down and shopping the chicest versions available right now.

Shop the '80s leather jacket trend:

