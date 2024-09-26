Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend
When it comes to predicting the first major trends of a forthcoming year, it's important to consider a number of factors and look at the runways and social media as well as celebrities. These days, It girls have a great deal of sway over our purchasing habits, especially when it comes to fashion. And no influential A-listers control our shopping behaviours more than Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Knowing that, it should come as no surprise that the three models are the parties most responsible for the rise of what we're expecting to be 2025's most-wanted outerwear trend: '80s-inspired leather bomber jackets.
Both Hadid's and Bieber's lambskin jackets, which are oversized with belted closures at the waist, are by Saint Laurent, the French fashion house that they're ambassadors for. Hadid, who made her epic return to the Paris Fashion Week runways yesterday for the Saint Laurent show, has already worn her smooth-leather version two times during her time in the French capital, first on Monday with a matching jacket-and-miniskirt set, knee-high boots, and her Saint Laurent Y bag, and again on Tuesday ahead of her runway appearance.
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Oversized Jacket In Lambskin (£5225)
Her second time wearing the rugged jacket mimicked some of the aesthetic details found at the show she walked in, including the wide-leg pinstripe suit pants she wore with sky-high, point-toe heels, a low-cut black bodysuit, and a thick brown belt. Rather than sunglasses, she wore a pair of office siren–esque opticals, another trend that was spotted in the show.
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Oversized Jacket In Lambskin (£5225), Le 37 Long in Grained Leather (£2690), Wide-Leg Pants In Striped Wool Flannel (£1295), and Oval Wide Belt in Leather (£500)
Bieber was first spotted in her bomber jacket back at the end of July, shortly before she gave birth to her first child with Justin Bieber, a son named Jack Blues. She wore the textured-leather version in black with matching trousers, point-toe mules, and the viral Saint Laurent leopard-print Le 5 à 7 bag to attend a church service with her husband in Los Angeles, styling the look with her signature '80s-style oversize studs and tiny sunglasses.
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Lambskin (£5035) and Le 5 à 7 Small YSL Hobo Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair (£2290); Jacquemus Les Slingbacks Cubisto H (£710)
Styling a lighter, camel-toned leather bomber, Huntington-Whiteley's used her oversized style to mellow the sexy energy of the lace bodysuit. Adding a polished element to her evening look, the model selected black straight leg trousers streamline her style and refine her evening outfit.
If you ask me, every brand in fashion will be making their own versions of this celeb-approved jacket trend in the coming weeks and months as temperatures drop and autumn gets underway. Get ahead of it by scrolling down and shopping the chicest versions available right now.
Shop the '80s leather jacket trend:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
The Rich-Looking Leather Jacket Colour Fashion People Are Now Wearing Instead of Black (Yes, Really)
One to watch.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Just Tried On 7 Rich-Looking Jackets—and They All Come From Mango
Autumn outerwear sorted.
By Florrie Alexander
-
5 Autumn Jacket Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else Right Now
It's light-layer season.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Have Designer Taste on a H&M Budget—This £55 Jacket Made Me Do a Double Take
Form meets function.
By Brittany Davy
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Coat Trend Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Autumn
Perfect for the in-between weather.
By Natalie Munro
-
6 Celebrity Jeans-and-Boots Outfits That Are Making Me Forget All About My Dresses
From Sienna Miller to Charli XCX.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
I've Tried On So Many High-Street Coats—These 3 Need to Be Seen
Editor tried and tested.
By Florrie Alexander
-
I've Found Autumn's Wealthiest-Looking Trend (and It's One You Can Thrift)
Women in London and Paris are all over it.
By Natalie Munro