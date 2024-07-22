Trust Me—These 11 Zara Items Will Go Viral and Sell Out by August
I have a pretty good grasp on all of the major brands and retailers at any given time when it comes to their new arrivals, but without a doubt, I check Zara's most often. (Tip: Download the app if you haven't already—it makes staying up-to-date with fresh drops dangerously easy.) Naturally, not every single drop is a standout, but its latest delivery certainly is. Trust me. I've now studied it in its entirety twice and hand-selected my top pieces.
You might think these 11 items were chosen because of my personal preferences and what my closet is lacking, but if you do, you're wrong. In actuality, I singled them out because of their overall likelihood of going completely viral and eventually selling out, with my official prediction being that they'll all be gone by August 1st. Perhaps that's a touch ambitious even for Zara, but I'm sticking with it. Check back in a few days, and we'll decide how right or wrong I was.
If I were you, I wouldn't risk it. After all, I have a stellar track record with this kind of thing. If anything from the offering below calls out to you, snag your size or live to regret your hesitation.
Shop the 11 Best New Arrivals From Zara:
This is an easy top pick in my eyes. Versatile, lightweight, and chic, a white midi skirt goes with everything and always looks great.
I'm a big fan of halter necklines right now, but this one is especially good because of the draped fabric and gorgeous colour.
This billowy top caught my eye immediately. I want to pair it with capris, slouchy trousers, long skirts, and more.
Good jeans are hard to come by, especially good, affordable jeans. Zara's never let me down in that department, though, and I get the feeling that this specific pair won't either. The wash is perfectly faded yet classic, and the fit is comfortable but still refined.
Red jewellery is having a moment right now, and I can see why. A necklace like this will transform any all-white look or dress up a button-down and jeans within seconds.
A pretty, wear-with-anything blouse like this one shouldn't be passed up, not ever.
I know everyone loves a white dress in the summer, but this embroidered black number is just as buy-worthy if not more.
I pretty much live in white linen pants in the summertime, and I'm not the only one. Chic European women swear by them to stay cool in the heat and still look elegant.
I'm always going to fangirl over a classic, timeless dress that works for every type of event or occasion.
Shop More Can't-Miss Zara Items:
This colour combined with the unique, elegant nature of the attached scarf makes for £20 well spent.
This dress could be worn just as easily to a wedding as a low-key alfresco lunch.
The cape on this dress makes it feel so festive and photo-worthy. Bring it on holiday to get the perfect golden-hour beach shot.
I'm always down to buy more tank tops this time of year, especially one that fits as well as this one.
I keep seeing knee-length slip skirts with lace like this, and every time, I either save the image or add the product into my basket. There's no other option.
This colour plus the open back? Consider this top ordered and en route to my door.
Oh, this top will be very fun to style in a Mediterranean environment during my travels later this summer.
A dressed-up version of the flip-flop trend that's so buzzy right now.
This is the perfect dress to throw on when it's 90º but you don't want to look frumpy or too casual. It won't stick to your body and will get good airflow.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
