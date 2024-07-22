Trust Me—These 11 Zara Items Will Go Viral and Sell Out by August

(Image credit: Zara)

I have a pretty good grasp on all of the major brands and retailers at any given time when it comes to their new arrivals, but without a doubt, I check Zara's most often. (Tip: Download the app if you haven't already—it makes staying up-to-date with fresh drops dangerously easy.) Naturally, not every single drop is a standout, but its latest delivery certainly is. Trust me. I've now studied it in its entirety twice and hand-selected my top pieces.

You might think these 11 items were chosen because of my personal preferences and what my closet is lacking, but if you do, you're wrong. In actuality, I singled them out because of their overall likelihood of going completely viral and eventually selling out, with my official prediction being that they'll all be gone by August 1st. Perhaps that's a touch ambitious even for Zara, but I'm sticking with it. Check back in a few days, and we'll decide how right or wrong I was.

If I were you, I wouldn't risk it. After all, I have a stellar track record with this kind of thing. If anything from the offering below calls out to you, snag your size or live to regret your hesitation.

Shop the 11 Best New Arrivals From Zara:

ZARA Box Pleat Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW This is an easy top pick in my eyes. Versatile, lightweight, and chic, a white midi skirt goes with everything and always looks great.

ZARA Open Back Halter Dress £36 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of halter necklines right now, but this one is especially good because of the draped fabric and gorgeous colour.

ZARA Kitten Heel Leather Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These definitely don't look like £36 shoes!

ZARA Top With Tie £36 SHOP NOW This billowy top caught my eye immediately. I want to pair it with capris, slouchy trousers, long skirts, and more.

ZARA Straight-Fit High-Waist Long Length Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Good jeans are hard to come by, especially good, affordable jeans. Zara's never let me down in that department, though, and I get the feeling that this specific pair won't either. The wash is perfectly faded yet classic, and the fit is comfortable but still refined.

ZARA Resin Bead Necklace £18 SHOP NOW Red jewellery is having a moment right now, and I can see why. A necklace like this will transform any all-white look or dress up a button-down and jeans within seconds.

ZARA Voluminous Linen Blouse £60 SHOP NOW A pretty, wear-with-anything blouse like this one shouldn't be passed up, not ever.

ZARA Embroidered Dress £60 SHOP NOW I know everyone loves a white dress in the summer, but this embroidered black number is just as buy-worthy if not more.

ZARA 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers £50 SHOP NOW I pretty much live in white linen pants in the summertime, and I'm not the only one. Chic European women swear by them to stay cool in the heat and still look elegant.

ZARA Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW A pop of red is always welcomed in this household.

ZARA Strappy Midi Dress £60 SHOP NOW I'm always going to fangirl over a classic, timeless dress that works for every type of event or occasion.

ZARA Crochet Pencil Skirt £70 SHOP NOW This skirt sells itself.

Shop More Can't-Miss Zara Items:

ZARA Flowing Draped Top £20 SHOP NOW This colour combined with the unique, elegant nature of the attached scarf makes for £20 well spent.

ZARA Hair Tie With Metallic Stripes £16 SHOP NOW No more boring ponies.

ZARA Draped Asymmetric Dress £90 SHOP NOW This dress could be worn just as easily to a wedding as a low-key alfresco lunch.

ZARA Kitten Heel Fabric Mules £36 SHOP NOW Minty satin mules? Say less.

ZARA Satin Midi Dress With Open Back £46 SHOP NOW This dress is a compliment magnet.

ZARA Shimmery Halter Top £16 SHOP NOW A bit of shimmer will spice up any look—guaranteed.

ZARA Linen Blend Midi Skirt £70 SHOP NOW I'm so here for all the tiny details on this knee-length skirt.

ZARA Pack of Two Bangles £20 SHOP NOW More cuff bracelets, please!

ZARA Printed Cape Dress £80 SHOP NOW The cape on this dress makes it feel so festive and photo-worthy. Bring it on holiday to get the perfect golden-hour beach shot.

ZARA Sleeveless Ribbed Top £16 SHOP NOW I'm always down to buy more tank tops this time of year, especially one that fits as well as this one.

ZARA Lace-Trimmed Skirt £50 SHOP NOW I keep seeing knee-length slip skirts with lace like this, and every time, I either save the image or add the product into my basket. There's no other option.

ZARA Strappy Sandals With Metallic Heel £36 SHOP NOW Spectacular—give me 14 of them right now.

ZARA Plain Knit Top With Back Buttons £23 SHOP NOW This colour plus the open back? Consider this top ordered and en route to my door.

ZARA Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets £18 SHOP NOW These are so fun.

ZARA Strapless Midi Dress £46 SHOP NOW A classic choice that's impossible to regret.

ZARA Ruffled Crochet Top £46 SHOP NOW Oh, this top will be very fun to style in a Mediterranean environment during my travels later this summer.

ZARA Straight High-Waist Jeans £50 SHOP NOW I'm so here for elevated, dark-wash denim this year.

ZARA Embellished Flat Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW A dressed-up version of the flip-flop trend that's so buzzy right now.

ZARA Maxi Tote Bag £139 SHOP NOW Adore you.

ZARA 100% Linen Trousers £70 SHOP NOW Me buying linen pants? Shocker.