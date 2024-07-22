Trust Me—These 11 Zara Items Will Go Viral and Sell Out by August

I have a pretty good grasp on all of the major brands and retailers at any given time when it comes to their new arrivals, but without a doubt, I check Zara's most often. (Tip: Download the app if you haven't already—it makes staying up-to-date with fresh drops dangerously easy.) Naturally, not every single drop is a standout, but its latest delivery certainly is. Trust me. I've now studied it in its entirety twice and hand-selected my top pieces.

You might think these 11 items were chosen because of my personal preferences and what my closet is lacking, but if you do, you're wrong. In actuality, I singled them out because of their overall likelihood of going completely viral and eventually selling out, with my official prediction being that they'll all be gone by August 1st. Perhaps that's a touch ambitious even for Zara, but I'm sticking with it. Check back in a few days, and we'll decide how right or wrong I was.

If I were you, I wouldn't risk it. After all, I have a stellar track record with this kind of thing. If anything from the offering below calls out to you, snag your size or live to regret your hesitation.

Shop the 11 Best New Arrivals From Zara:

Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt
ZARA
Box Pleat Midi Skirt

This is an easy top pick in my eyes. Versatile, lightweight, and chic, a white midi skirt goes with everything and always looks great.

Open Back Halter Dress
ZARA
Open Back Halter Dress

I'm a big fan of halter necklines right now, but this one is especially good because of the draped fabric and gorgeous colour.

Kitten Heel Leather Sandals
ZARA
Kitten Heel Leather Sandals

These definitely don't look like £36 shoes!

Zw Collection Top With Tie
ZARA
Top With Tie

This billowy top caught my eye immediately. I want to pair it with capris, slouchy trousers, long skirts, and more.

Z1975 Straight-Fit High-Waist Long Length Jeans
ZARA
Straight-Fit High-Waist Long Length Jeans

Good jeans are hard to come by, especially good, affordable jeans. Zara's never let me down in that department, though, and I get the feeling that this specific pair won't either. The wash is perfectly faded yet classic, and the fit is comfortable but still refined.

Resin Bead Necklace
ZARA
Resin Bead Necklace

Red jewellery is having a moment right now, and I can see why. A necklace like this will transform any all-white look or dress up a button-down and jeans within seconds.

Zw Collection Voluminous Linen Blouse
ZARA
Voluminous Linen Blouse

A pretty, wear-with-anything blouse like this one shouldn't be passed up, not ever.

Zw Collection Embroidered Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Dress

I know everyone loves a white dress in the summer, but this embroidered black number is just as buy-worthy if not more.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
100% Linen Palazzo Trousers

I pretty much live in white linen pants in the summertime, and I'm not the only one. Chic European women swear by them to stay cool in the heat and still look elegant.

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

A pop of red is always welcomed in this household.

Zw Collection Strappy Midi Dress
ZARA
Strappy Midi Dress

I'm always going to fangirl over a classic, timeless dress that works for every type of event or occasion.

Zw Collection Crochet Pencil Skirt
ZARA
Crochet Pencil Skirt

This skirt sells itself.

Shop More Can't-Miss Zara Items:

Flowing Draped Top
ZARA
Flowing Draped Top

This colour combined with the unique, elegant nature of the attached scarf makes for £20 well spent.

Hair Tie With Metallic Stripes
ZARA
Hair Tie With Metallic Stripes

No more boring ponies.

Zw Collection Draped Asymmetric Dress
ZARA
Draped Asymmetric Dress

This dress could be worn just as easily to a wedding as a low-key alfresco lunch.

Kitten Heel Fabric Mules
ZARA
Kitten Heel Fabric Mules

Minty satin mules? Say less.

Satin Midi Dress With Open Back
ZARA
Satin Midi Dress With Open Back

This dress is a compliment magnet.

Shimmery Halter Top
ZARA
Shimmery Halter Top

A bit of shimmer will spice up any look—guaranteed.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Midi Skirt
ZARA
Linen Blend Midi Skirt

I'm so here for all the tiny details on this knee-length skirt.

Pack of Two Bangles
ZARA
Pack of Two Bangles

More cuff bracelets, please!

Zw Collection Printed Cape Dress
ZARA
Printed Cape Dress

The cape on this dress makes it feel so festive and photo-worthy. Bring it on holiday to get the perfect golden-hour beach shot.

Sleeveless Ribbed Top
ZARA
Sleeveless Ribbed Top

I'm always down to buy more tank tops this time of year, especially one that fits as well as this one.

Lace-Trimmed Skirt
ZARA
Lace-Trimmed Skirt

I keep seeing knee-length slip skirts with lace like this, and every time, I either save the image or add the product into my basket. There's no other option.

Strappy Sandals With Metallic Heel
ZARA
Strappy Sandals With Metallic Heel

Spectacular—give me 14 of them right now.

Plain Knit Top With Back Buttons
ZARA
Plain Knit Top With Back Buttons

This colour plus the open back? Consider this top ordered and en route to my door.

Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets
ZARA
Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets

These are so fun.

Strapless Midi Dress
ZARA
Strapless Midi Dress

A classic choice that's impossible to regret.

Ruffled Crochet Top
ZARA
Ruffled Crochet Top

Oh, this top will be very fun to style in a Mediterranean environment during my travels later this summer.

Zw Collection Straight High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Straight High-Waist Jeans

I'm so here for elevated, dark-wash denim this year.

Embellished Flat Slider Sandals
ZARA
Embellished Flat Slider Sandals

A dressed-up version of the flip-flop trend that's so buzzy right now.

Maxi Tote Bag
ZARA
Maxi Tote Bag

Adore you.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Trousers
ZARA
100% Linen Trousers

Me buying linen pants? Shocker.

Flowing Voluminous Dress
ZARA
Flowing Voluminous Dress

This is the perfect dress to throw on when it's 90º but you don't want to look frumpy or too casual. It won't stick to your body and will get good airflow.

